AP News Summary at 7:30 a.m. EDT

First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — People fleeing besieged Mariupol described weeks of bombardments and deprivations as they arrived in Ukrainian-held territory. Relief workers are waiting Monday for the first group of civilians freed from a steel plant that is last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the devastated port city. Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children climbing over a steep pile of rubble from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant and eventually boarding a bus. Ukraine's president said more than 100 civilians from the plant were expected to arrive in Zaporizhzhia on Monday. If successful, the evacuation would represent rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war.

Trump's bid to shape GOP faces test with voters in May races

NEW YORK (AP) — Voters across a dozen states are set to decide primary elections this month that will determine the people and priorities leading the GOP into the fall midterms and beyond. Donald Trump is not on the ballot, but the Republican former president is actively backing dozens of candidates for Congress, governor and secretary of state across several swing states hosting primaries in May. They don't come bigger than Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ohio. In nearly every case, Trump has endorsed only those who embrace his false claims of election fraud.

2022 midterms: What to know about Ohio, Indiana primaries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm election season takes place Tuesday. Ohio voters will decide gubernatorial nominees and one of the most contentious and expensive Republican U.S. Senate primaries in the nation. Indiana's contests will determine whether the state's Legislature becomes more conservative. Former President Donald Trump’s sway among the party faithful will be tested in Ohio, where he's issued endorsements in a Senate primary marred by Republican divisions and in races for the U.S. House and secretary of state. Democrats are watching a threat to incumbent congresswoman Shontel Brown from progressive Nina Turner in Cleveland.

Israel lashes out at Russia over Lavrov's Nazism remarks

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has summoned the Russian ambassador over comments made by the Russian foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism. Sergey Lavrov claimed in an interview with an Italian news channel that Ukraine could still have Nazi elements even if some figures, including the country’s president were Jewish, saying “Hitler also had Jewish origins.” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the remarks “unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error.” Lapid's stern reaction came in a statement on Monday. It stands in contrast to Israel’s position on the war in Ukraine, where it has tried to maintain a semblance of neutrality.

Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr holiday with joy, worry

CAIRO (AP) — Muslims are observing the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, typically marked with communal prayers, celebratory gatherings around festive meals and new clothes. This year, the feast comes amid a surge in global food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. Against that backdrop, many Muslims are still determined to enjoy the holiday and the easing of coronavirus restrictions in their countries. But for others, the festivities are marred by conflict and economic hardship. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting.

Met Gala returns to traditional spot on first Monday in May

NEW YORK (AP) — Well, hello first Monday in May. The year’s biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala, returns to its usual berth on the social calendar this year after pandemic upheaval. And if it feels like one of those what, already moments, it is. It’s been just under eight months since the last gala, an annual fundraiser that raises eight-figure sums for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Pre-pandemic, about 600 A-listers from fashion, sports, music, film, TV, technology and beyond were invited. This year and last, the numbers were closer to 400. More than $16.4 million was raised last year. The starry event is the institute’s primary budget feeder.

US pediatricians' group moves to abandon race-based guidance

The American Academy of Pediatrics says it is putting all its guidance under the microscope to eliminate “race-based” medicine and resulting health disparities. The influential group's pledge comes in a new policy statement released Monday. The academy began a re-examination of its treatment recommendations before George Floyd’s death and intensified it after. The policy's lead author says doctors are concerned that Black youngsters have been undertreated and overlooked by flawed practices. The academy has begun a purge of outdated advice. Other major doctor groups including the American Medical Association have also pledged to re-examine their own policies.

Greyhound racing nearing its end in the US after long slide

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The greyhounds are racing again in Dubuque, Iowa, but after a shortened season ends in May, there will be only three tracks left in the country. Later this year, that number will dwindle to only two, both in West Virginia. It’s been a long slide for greyhound racing, which reached its peak in the 1980s when there were more than 50 tracks scattered across 19 states. Since then, increased concerns about how the dogs are treated along with an explosion of gambling options has nearly killed the sport. Steve Sarras, president of the West Virginia Kennel Owners Association, says he's confident racing will continue in that state thanks to support from legislators.

Candidates test skipping debates without upsetting voters

ATLANTA (AP) — Former football great Herschel Walker has gone to great lengths to dodge tough questions during his run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. The GOP candidate does not widely publicize his campaign stops and limits his appearances mostly to conservative news outlets and friendly audiences. Earlier this month, he skipped the first debate for the May 24 Republican primary. Political experts say it may be a wise choice for the gaffe-prone GOP front-runner. But Walker’s Republican rivals have seized on his absence to raise doubts about his fitness to take on Democrat Raphael Warnock in November should he win the Republican primary.

The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly. The music played on at the all-star ceremony, featuring music from Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Trisha Yearwood. Naomi's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, accepted the honor amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting Psalm 23 from the Bible together. Wynonna Judd said that despite her heart being broken, she “will continue to sing.” The posthumous induction of Charles showcased his genre-defying skill as a singer who exposed the genre to new audiences. The Hall of Fame also inducted two studio musicians, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

