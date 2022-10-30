AP News Summary at 7:45 p.m. EDT

Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s electoral authority says that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Worker’s Party defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country’s next president. With 98.8% of the votes tallied, da Silva had 50.8% and Bolsonaro 49.2%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty. Da Silva — the country’s former president from 2003-2010 — has promised to restore the country’s more prosperous past, yet faces faces headwinds in a polarized society. It is a stunning return to power for da Silva, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from that year’s election, paving the way for Bolsonaro’s win.

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans mourned and searched for relatives lost in the “hell-like” chaos that killed more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. It remained unclear what led the crowd to surge into the downhill alley in the Itaewon area on Saturday night. Witnesses said people fell on each other “like dominoes.” One witness said she performed CPR on 10 people who were unconscious, mostly women wearing witch outfits and other Halloween costumes. Nine of them were declared dead on the spot. Nearly two-thirds of the 153 people killed were women.

Witness recalls harrowing moment of Seoul crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ken Fallas watched a dozen or more unconscious partygoers being carried out from a narrow backstreet packed with youngsters dressed like movie characters. Overwhelmed, he couldn’t process what was happening. Fallas is a Costa Rican architect who has worked in Seoul for the past eight years. He said Saturday’s Halloween festivities at the city’s nightlife district of Itaewon were a long-awaited occasion to hang out with fellow expats following years of COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, the 32-year-old became a front-row witness to one of the most horrific disasters South Korea has seen. The smartphone video Fallas took shows groups of Halloween revelers carrying out their unconscious peers, one after another, from an alley near Hamilton Hotel.

Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has resumed its blockade of Ukrainian ports, cutting off urgently needed grain exports to hungry parts of the world. U.S. President Joe Biden called the move a “really outrageous” act and warned that global hunger could increase. Russia has suspended a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine, one of the world’s breadbaskets. The Kremlin took the step because it alleged that Ukraine staged a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off occupied Crimea. Ukraine has denied the attack. Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry reported that a total of 218 ships involved in grain exports have been blocked. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky said in a video address Sunday that “Russia is blackmailing the world with hunger.”

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in. That word comes from a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition to anonymity to The Associated Press. It's the latest parallel to the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Police say the suspect confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday and, according to AP reporting, demanded to know, “Where is Nancy? Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted menacingly, demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.

At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

NEW DELHI (AP) — Local media say at least 60 people have died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening. State minister Brijesh Merja said that 60 people have died so far and that 17 people were admitted to hospitals. Local media reports said over a hundred people plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s Morbi district collapsed. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bridge. The 19th-century, colonial-era bridge was reopened four days ago after renovation. Officials said the bridge gave way because it could not handle the number of people on it.

Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, just days after Musk’s purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech. Musk’s tweet, which he later deleted, linked to an article by a fringe website, the Santa Monica Observer, which has previously asserted that Hillary Clinton died on Sept. 11 and was replaced with a body double. In this case, the article recycled a baseless claim that the personal life of Paul Pelosi, the speaker’s husband, somehow played a role in an intruder’s attack last week in the couple’s San Francisco home. There's no evidence to support that claim.

Men exonerated in Malcolm X killing to receive $36 million

NEW YORK (AP) — The city of New York will settle lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were exonerated last year for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X. Their lawyer, David Shanies, confirmed Sunday the city has agreed to pay $26 million for the wrongful convictions which led to both men spending decades behind bars. The state will pay $10 million. The move comes nearly a year after a Manhattan judge dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz, now 84, and the late Khalil Islam. Prosecutors said new evidence of witness intimidation and suppression of exculpatory evidence had undermined the decades-old case against the men.

Bell wins, Chastain rides the wall to earn title race spots

Christopher Bell worked his way into NASCAR’s championship round the only way he could, winning at Martinsville Speedway to claim a spot in the finale. Ross Chastain reached the title race with a move out of a video game. The pair will face Joey Logano, who entered Sunday’s race with his spot in the title race assured, and Chase Elliott for the championship at Phoenix Raceway. Chastain earned his berth by pinning his Chevrolet against the outside wall of the 0.526-mile speedway and using the wall to move from 10th place to fifth.

AP Top 25: Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for Vols

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll. That sets up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week between the Volunteers and top-ranked Georgia. It'll be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season. Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points. The last time there was a tie at No. 2 in the AP poll was Nov. 14, 2004, between Auburn and Oklahoma behind No. 1 Southern California.