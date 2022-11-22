AP News Summary at 7:43 p.m. EST

Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee had asked for six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses, from 2015 to 2020. The court’s order Tuesday leaves no legal obstacle in the way. The Treasury Department refused to provide the records during Trump’s presidency. But the Biden administration said federal law is clear that the committee has the right to examine any taxpayer’s return, including the president’s. Lower courts agreed, rejecting Trump’s claims that the committee only wanted the documents to make them public.

Colorado club shooting survivor: 'I want to be resilient'

A man who survived a weekend shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs says he wants to be resilient and won't be "taken out by some sick person.” Another survivor says the shooting left him feeling hopeful and surrounded by community support. They are among the 17 people injured by gunfire on Saturday after police say a 22-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at Club Q, a well-known gathering place for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs. The injured who have been speaking out from their hospital rooms have recounted the chaos of the shooting — as well as the aftermath when club patrons worked to help each other. Five people were killed in the attack.

Man United owners prepared to sell Premier League club

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United owners the Glazer family have confirmed they will consider putting the Premier League club up for sale. United says it will explore outside funding to enhance growth — a move that could pave the way to a potential buyout. The club says that “the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company." The late tycoon Malcolm Glazer bought United in 2005 for 790 million pounds (then about $1.4 billion). Fans have been critical of the leveraged nature of the buyout that loaded debt onto the club, as well as a perceived lack of investment and the dividends taken out by owners.

Bolsonaro contests Brazil election, demands votes be anulled

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is contesting his defeat in the October election and calling on the electoral authority to annul votes cast on more than half of electronic voting machines used. Bolsonaro cited a software bug that independent experts have said didn’t affect results. The leader of Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party and an auditor hired by the party told reporters in Brasilia that their evaluation found all machines dating from before 2020 lacked individual identification numbers in internal logs. Neither clarified how that bug might have affected election results, but said they were asking the electoral authority to invalidate all votes cast on the machines.

Accountant testifies Trump claimed decade of huge tax losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump reported losses on his tax returns every year for a decade, including nearly $700 million in 2009 and $200 million in 2010, his longtime accountant testified Tuesday, confirming long-held suspicions about the former president’s tax practices. Donald Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years preparing Trump’s personal tax returns, said Trump’s reported losses from 2009 to 2018 included net operating losses from some of the many businesses he owns through his Trump Organization. The short exchange amounted to a rare public discussion of Trump’s taxes — which the Republican has fought to keep secret — even if there was no obvious connection to the case at hand. Bender’s testimony echoed The New York Times' reporting on Trump's taxes in 2020.

Giroud, Mbappe help France beat Australia 4-1 at World Cup

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — France showed it can cope without its star striker at the World Cup. Kylian Mbappe scored one and set up the second of Olivier Giroud’s two goals to help the defending champions beat Australia 4-1. Giroud equaled Thierry Henry’s national record of 51 goals with a header from Mbappe’s cross. Mbappe headed in a cross moments earlier. He knelt with one hand behind his back and his finger on his forehead in a new celebration. Craig Goodwin gave Australia the lead in the ninth minute. Adrien Rabiot equalized with a header in the 27th and set up Giroud’s first goal shortly after.

Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned the United States that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning Tuesday came hours after the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim called that statement “disgusting” and “a wanton violation of our sovereignty." North Korea on Friday tested it most powerful Hwasong-17 missile, which some experts say could potentially strike anywhere in the U.S. mainland.

'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for horrific winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Ukraine could face rolling blackouts through March because Russian airstrikes have caused what they call “colossal” damage to the power grid. To cope in the harsh winter, authorities are urging Ukrainians to stock up on supplies and evacuate hard-hit areas. Russia has been pummeling Ukraine’s power grid and other infrastructure for weeks. That onslaught has caused widespread blackouts and deprived millions of Ukrainians of electricity, heat and water. The head of Ukraine's power grid operator says the attacks have damaged practically every thermal and hydroelectric power plant. In another development, the United States announced $4.5 billion in aid to bolster Ukraine's economic stability and support core government services.

Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving

After two years of a pandemic lull, more friends and families will be gathering again this Thanksgiving. The American Automobile Association predicts that travel in the U.S. will be nearly back to prepandemic volumes. That means it's time to brush up on basics to keep you and your guests safe, healthy and sane. Among the top tips from food safety experts? Don't wash the turkey, do wash your hands, refrigerate leftovers within two hours — and maybe leave that deep-fried Thanksgiving turkey to the professionals.

Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits

The holiday travel rush is already on, and it could spread out over more days than usual this year. Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later. Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic. The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.6 million travelers on Monday, surpassing the 2.5 million screened the Monday before Thanksgiving in 2019. AAA predicts that nearly 55 million people in the U.S. will travel at least 50 miles from home this week, an increase over last year and only 2% less than in 2019.