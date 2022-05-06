AP News Summary at 7:36 a.m. EDT

Ukraine says more civilians rescued from Mariupol steelworks

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian officials says more civilians have been rescued from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol. That news came even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategic port city. The fight in the last Ukrainian stronghold of a city reduced to ruins by the Russian onslaught appeared increasingly desperate amid growing speculation that President Vladimir Putin wants to finish the battle for Mariupol so he can present a triumph to the Russian people in time for major holiday Monday. The the head of Ukraine’s presidential office said Friday that almost 500 civilians have been rescued from the plant. It was not clear if that included previously announced evacuations.

Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship. The incident was a high-profile failure for Russia’s military. An American official said Thursday that Ukraine alone decided to target and sink the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles. The official says that given Russia’s attacks on the Ukrainian coastline from the sea, the U.S. has provided “a range of intelligence” that includes locations of those ships. NBC News first reported the U.S. role in the sinking of the ship.

'Roe' under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is preparing for a world without Roe v. Wade. Gov. Gavin Newsom has vowed to make the state a sanctuary for women seeking abortions in states where the procedure might be outlawed. Planned Parenthood Mar Monte is renovating and building new facilities to increase its capacity. Access Reproductive Justice is a nonprofit that helps women with the logistics of abortions. The group has raised $25,000 since Monday. That's when a draft ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court was published indicating the court would end federal abortion protections. The group has also seen an influx of people asking to volunteer.

Police boss journal cites early angst in Ronald Greene death

The Louisiana State Police superintendent wrote himself an ominous note days after the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene: “Realize there is a problem — must address immediately.” Excerpts of a personal journal made public Thursday show Col. Kevin Reeves considered aggressive action after his troopers beat, stunned and dragged Greene. State police didn’t launch an internal investigation for another 462 days. A legislative committee is now seeking to hold Reeves in contempt for refusing to turn over his full journals. His lawyer says Reeves is cooperating and the delays in the Greene case are not his doing.

Israel searches for attackers who killed 3 in mass stabbing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli security forces are carrying out a massive manhunt for two Palestinians suspected in a mass stabbing near Tel Aviv that left three Israelis dead. The stabbing on Thursday, Israel’s Independence Day, was the latest in a series of deadly assaults in recent weeks. It came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions were already heightened by violence at a major holy site in Jerusalem sacred to Jews and Muslims. Police say they are searching for two suspects, 19 and 20 years old, from the West Bank town of Jenin, which has re-emerged as a militant bastion in the latest wave of violence — the worst Israel has seen in years.

Flowers in the rubble: Ukrainian woman sees a sliver of hope

IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — By the time the harsh Ukrainian winter began turning into spring, Anna Shevchenko’s family had already paid a heavy price in Russia’s war against Ukraine. In one day, they lost their house and her father lost his leg to an explosion as he tried to flee Irpin, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Now, among the rubble of what was the house her grandparents built, Shevchenko sees a glimmer of hope. Among the twisted metal and broken bricks, some of the flowers she had so carefully tended in happier times have survived. And her family has survived, even with her father's horrific wound. She says “we have another chance ... to live.”

US hiring was likely strong again in April despite inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the past year, America’s job market has run like a well-engineered machine, adding an impressive average of 540,000 workers a month despite a punishing inflation rate, Russia’s ruinous war against Ukraine, a still-risky pandemic, jittery financial markets and the prospect of much higher borrowing costs. Hiring gains have topped 400,000 every month since May 2021. And most economists think the winning streak has continued: They expect Friday’s jobs report for April to show that employers added 400,000 more jobs last month. They have also forecast that the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, a notch above a half-century low that was reached shortly before the pandemic struck two years ago.

GOP works to get out the vote after calling elections rigged

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans who embraced discredited conspiracy theories about Donald Trump's 2020 defeat and preached skepticism about elections now need their supporters to trust the system enough to vote for them. It's a tricky calculus. If they continue spreading Trump’s lies that the election was stolen, they risk undermining faith in democracy and having their supporters stay at home. But if they reject Trump’s claims, they face his wrath and that of his supporters, who wield sizable influence in many GOP primaries. Surveys show many Republican voters harbor doubts about the 2020 election, and a steady drumbeat of misinformation from cable news pundits and talk radio has helped keep those doubts alive.

UK Conservatives lose London strongholds, in blow to Johnson

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservatives have suffered local election losses in their few London strongholds. Voting held Thursday for thousands of seats on more than 200 local councils decided who will oversee garbage collection and the filling of potholes, but were also seen as an important barometer of public opinion ahead of the next national election. The main opposition Labour Party won control of three London boroughs long held by the Conservatives. The results released on Friday will pile more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid ethics scandals and a worsening economic picture. Across the country, increasing food and fuel prices that have sent household bills soaring dominated election campaigning.

New reparations focus: Black enclaves lost to development

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — City officials in Providence weighing reparations for Black residents are looking beyond the Rhode Island capital’s leading role in slavery. Raymond Watson is among the members of Providence’s newly formed reparations commission that wants the city to atone for urban renewal efforts of the late 20th century. Watson says communities of color were razed to make way for new developments with little to no compensation to residents. Terrell Osborne says his family was among those displaced when the Black enclave of Lippitt Hill was razed to make way for apartments catering to downtown workers and Brown University students and staff.

