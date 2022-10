AP News Summary at 7:45 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russia is promising free accommodation to residents of Ukraine’s partially occupied Kherson region who want to evacuate to Russia. The offer is a sign Ukrainian military gains along the war’s southern front are worrying the Kremlin. The Moscow-installed leader of Kherson asked the Kremlin to organize an evacuation from four cities, citing incessant shelling as Ukrainian forces sustain a counteroffensive to recapture occupied areas. The region is one of four illegally annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month. Russia has characterized the movement of Ukrainians to Russia or Russian-controlled territory as voluntary, but reports have surfaced that many were forcibly deported to “filtration camps” with harsh conditions.

Police: Shooter kills 5, including officer, in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that the suspect who killed five people in a shooting was a juvenile male. Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo says that the suspect was taken into custody around 9:37 p.m. Thursday, hours after the shooting. His identity and age weren’t released. North Carolina law defines a juvenile as anyone under age 18. Authorities have said that he opened fire along a walking trail in a residential area northeast of downtown. Authorities say an off-duty police officer was among those slain. Two other people, including another police officer, were taken to hospitals. The officer was later released, but the other survivor remained in critical condition. Authorities didn’t offer any details on a motive.

UK prime minister calls press conference amid U-turn calls

LONDON (AP) — The British government says Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a news conference Friday as she faces pressure to U-turn on an economic package that sparked market turmoil. The announcement comes after Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng cut short a visit to Washington to fly back to London for crisis talks. The pair are facing intense pressure to scale back unfunded tax cuts to calm financial markets. Truss is also facing a revolt from her own Conservative Party over the chaos unleashed by her economic plans. Investor are concerned that the planned 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) of unfunded tax cuts will push public borrowing in Britain to unsustainable levels and fuel inflation.

Xi’s power in China grows after unforeseen rise to dominance

BEIJING (AP) — When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, it wasn’t clear what kind of leader he would be. His low-key persona during a steady rise through the ranks of the Communist Party gave no hint that he would evolve into one of modern China’s most dominant leaders, or that he would put the economically and militarily ascendant country on a collision course with the U.S.-led international order. Xi is all but certain to be given a third five-year term as party leader at the end of a major party congress that opens Sunday. What’s not clear is how long he will remain in power, and what that means for China and the world.

As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers

WASHINGTON (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward. Since March, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates to try to cool the price spikes. So far, there’s little sign of progress. Thursday’s report on consumer prices in September came in hotter than expected.

Orphan watched dad die, now awaits future in Ukraine shelter

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — A young Ukrainian boy with disabilities is now an orphan after his father was taken by cancer in the devastated eastern city of Izium. Spending their last days together in a care facility for the elderly and injured, Mykola Svyryd and his 13-year-old son Bohdan often spent tender moments as the bedridden father withered. Now, with no other family alive, Bohdan, like so many other Ukrainian children, has become an orphan. Ultimately he will go up for adoption. In the meantime, he spends his days among the elderly and infirm in the cold hallways of the shelter, which reeks of unwashed sheets and unbathed skin. Sometimes, he still asks where his father is.

N. Korea fires missile, artillery shells, inflaming tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery shells toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the missile launch happened early Friday. On Friday afternoon, South Korea’s military said North Korea fired 80 additional shells off its east coast. It said it also detected signs of about 200 other North Korean artillery launches off its west coast. In both coasts, the North Korean shells were believed to have landed in the buffer zones again. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea also flew warplanes near the rivals’ border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s high-stakes Senate contest. They're afraid they may lose a winnable election if national party leaders don't make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio. Democratic Senate contender Tim Ryan, a longtime congressman, says party leaders who don’t believe he can win “have no idea what’s going on out here.” Republican JD Vance has benefited from more than $30 million from outside Republican groups. By contrast, Ryan has benefited from roughly $2.5 million in outside spending.

Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime

As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” His remarks — seen by many as racist and stereotyping Black Americans as people committing crimes — cut deeply for some, especially in and around Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama, that was founded by descendants of Africans smuggled in 1860 to the United States aboard a schooner called the Clotilda.