AP News Summary at 7:33 a.m. EDT

Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham Russian referendum plans

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — While the world’s attention has focused on the fighting around Ukraine’s capital and the east, Russia swiftly captured and has held onto swaths of the country’s southern territory for two months. Occupying forces appear to have taken a different approach to the city of Kherson, which borders Crimea, for various reasons. Ukrainian officials and local residents say Russia plans to soon hold a “sham referendum” in the city with the aim of transforming the territory into a pro-Moscow so-called “people’s republic." Analysts say the make-up of Russia's military units, many of whom are Ukrainians from Crimea and the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions, may have inspired a “softer” occupation.

Ukraine says Russian offensive in east picks up momentum

IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says that Russia’s offensive in the east has picked up momentum, with several towns coming under intense attack as Moscow’s forces attempt to surround Ukrainian troops. In a reminder of the horrific toll the war has taken since it began Feb. 24, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres visited towns outside the capital of Kyiv Thursday where evidence of mass killings of civilians was found after Russia’s retreat from the area. The fighting gathered pace after Russia suddenly cut off natural gas to two NATO nations on Wednesday. That was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine ahead of the potentially pivotal battle in the eastern industrial region of the Donbas.

Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids

Moderna is asking U.S. regulators to open its COVID-19 vaccine to the nation's youngest children. Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination, and frustrated parents are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect them. Moderna hopes the Food and Drug Administration will rule in time for tots to start getting vaccinated by summer. It's a complex decision partly because while other countries give Moderna shots to older children, the U.S. so far has restricted them to adults. Rival Pfizer also is studying its vaccine in the littlest kids.

EXPLAINER: What Twitter could do as privately held company

NEW YORK (AP) — If Elon Musk and Twitter get their way, the company will soon be privately held and under his control. The most obvious immediate change would likely be Twitter’s stock being taken off the New York Stock Exchange. But it would also likely get freed from having to give regular updates about its business to U.S. regulators and to Wall Street. So, while being privately held wouldn’t give Twitter license to do many things it couldn’t already do now, it may have more freedom to make big, unpopular changes. It wouldn’t have to worry about potential blowback from angry, short-term investors or about tipping off competitors.

A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers

BOSTON (AP) — Russia’s relentless hacking of Ukraine has focused on data collection. Cybersecurity researchers and military intelligence analysts say that by amassing detailed dossiers on individual citizens, Russia can more easily identify and locate Ukrainians most likely to resist an occupation. Then those Ukrainians could be targeted for internment or worse. Ukrainian agencies breached on the eve of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion include one that oversees the police, the national guard and the border patrol. A month earlier, a Ukrainian national database of automobile insurance policies was raided. The deputy secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council says personal data continues to be a priority for Russian hackers.

Most in US fear Ukraine war misinformation: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults say misinformation around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a major problem, and they largely fault the Russian government for spreading those falsehoods. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 61% of people in the United States say the spread of misinformation about the war is a major problem, with only 7% saying it’s not a problem. Older adults were more likely to identify the wartime misinformation as an issue, with 44% of those under 30 calling it a problem, compared with 65% of those 30 or older.

Survivors unite to deliver message on Holocaust remembrance

NEW YORK (AP) — Holocaust survivors across the world are uniting to deliver a message on the dangers of unchecked hate and the importance of remembrance at a time of rising global antisemitism. The video was released Thursday by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany to mark Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day. The video includes 100 Holocaust survivors who ask people to stand with them and remember the Nazi genocide to avoid repeating the horrors of the past. About 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators. The annual remembrance known as Yom HaShoah is one of the most solemn on Israel’s calendar.

For many migrants, the view of Rwanda is often far from rosy

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Britain’s recent decision to send some migrants to Rwanda is questioned by several people resettled in the tiny East African country who say it is not a suitable refuge. Questions are swirling around the suitability of Rwanda as a shelter for migrants following the announcement earlier this month that Britain will send to Rwanda migrants arriving illegally in the U.K. as stowaways on trucks or small boats. Their asylum claims will be processed in Rwanda and, if successful, they will stay there. The new policy is already being challenged in Britain’s courts by a rights group that says it is unlawful.

Climate change may increase risk of new infectious diseases

Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 — and it's likely to increase the risk of emerging infectious diseases jumping from animals to humans, especially in Africa and Asia, according to a new study. Those continents have been hotspots for deadly diseases spread from humans to animals or vice versa over the last several decades. These include the flu, HIV, Ebola and coronavirus. Researchers examined how mammal species might migrate and share viruses across species over the next 50 years if the world warms by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). They found that cross-species virus spread will happen over 4,000 times among mammals.

In NYC, ads for jobs will have to say what they pay

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has passed one of the nation’s most far-reaching requirements for employers to tell job-seekers what they can make. Such “pay transparency” laws are championed as giving applicants, particularly women and people of color, a better shot at fair pay. But less than three weeks before New York's law is due to take effect, the City Council is expected to vote Thursday on delaying it for five months after employers waved red flags. The law says employers with four or more workers must include a minimum and maximum salary in any job ad. Only Colorado and New York City have such requirements, although a handful of other states and cities require disclosures at a later point in the hiring process.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0