AP News Summary at 8:08 a.m. EDT

1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain has set out from the port of Odesa. The departure of the ship laden with corn follows an internationally brokered deal that is expected to finally allow large stores of Ukrainian crops to reach foreign markets and ease a growing hunger crisis. The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni departed Odesa on Monday morning headed for Lebanon. Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the U.N. clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia’s invasion. Ukraine is one of the world’s key breadbaskets.

Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces

Even as the Russian war machine crawls across Ukraine’s east, trying to achieve the Kremlin’s goal of securing a full control over the country’s industrial heartland of the Donbas, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the south. The Ukrainian troops have made inroads into the Russian defenses and used U.S.-supplied rocket launchers to strike bridges and military infrastructure in the south, forcing Moscow to divert its forces from the Donbas to counter the new threat. With the war in Ukraine now in its sixth month, the coming weeks may prove decisive for the outcome of the conflict.

Pelosi meets Singapore leaders at start of Asia tour

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has held talks with Singapore's leaders at the start of her Asian tour as questions swirl over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. Singapore's Foreign ministry says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Lee welcomed a deeper U.S. engagement with the region but stressed the importance of U.S.-China relations for regional peace. Pelosi didn’t confirm reports that she might visit Taiwan, amid strong warnings from China against any meddling in its affairs with the island democracy, which is claimed by Beijing as its own territory. Pelosi is scheduled to visit Malaysia on Tuesday and South Korea on Thursday, Her schedule on Wednesday is unclear, and there are no details about when she will go to Japan.

Appalachian cultural center reeling from historic flooding

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — A cultural center known for chronicling Appalachian life is cleaning up and assessing its losses. Like much of its stricken region, Appalshop has been swamped by historic flooding. The water inundated downtown Whitesburg in southeastern Kentucky, causing extensive damage to the renowned repository of Appalachian history and culture. Some losses are likely permanent, after raging waters soaked or swept away some of Appalshop’s treasure trove of historic material. That includes archives documenting the region's past. Appalshop executive director Alex Gibson says it's “gut-wrenching” to see the damage. But sounding the same note as others in the region, he says Appalshop will recover.

What to watch in primaries in Arizona, Michigan, elsewhere

Primary elections are behind held in six states on Tuesday. In Missouri, scandal-ridden former Gov. Eric Greitens is attempting a political comeback in his campaign for U.S. Senate. In Michigan, a crowded field of Republican gubernatorial candidates includes a man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In Arizona, a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement is running for the U.S. House. Three House Republicans who voted to cross party lines to impeach President Donald Trump over the insurrection are also on the ballot Tuesday.

As fewer kids enroll, big cities face a small schools crisis

CHICAGO (AP) — Across the U.S., COVID-19 relief money is helping to subsidize growing numbers of big-city schools with small numbers of students. When the money runs out in a few years, officials will face a difficult choice: Keep the schools open despite the financial strain, or close them, upsetting communities looking for stability for their children. An analysis by Chalkbeat and The Associated Press shows more than one in five New York City elementary schools had fewer than 300 students last school year. In Los Angeles, that figure was over one in four. In Chicago it has grown to nearly one in three.

Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

Nichelle Nichols has died. The actor broke ground for Black women on television as the beautiful, no-nonsense communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original “Star Trek” TV series. Martin Luther King told Nichols she was an inspiration, encouraging many to open their minds about civil rights. Co-star William Shatner, who shared TV's first interracial kiss with her, called Nichols a beautiful woman who did much to redefine social issues in the U.S. and throughout the world. She also inspired astronaut Mae Jemison, who was thrilled to meet Nichols before becoming the first black woman in space. Nichols was 89.

AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association she’s ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. Watson was accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists in Texas and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits filed against him. Four lawsuits remain pending and the attorney representing the women has said he hopes to take them to trial sometime next spring. However, Watson agreed to settle three of the four, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee told ESPN early Monday.

World shares advance, tracking Wall Street rally

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mostly higher after a strong close on Wall Street last week, though manufacturing surveys showed weakening factory activity in Asia's two biggest economies: China and Japan. U.S. futures declined and oil prices also sagged. A survey released Sunday showed Chinese manufacturing’s recovery from anti-virus shutdowns faltered in July as activity sank. That adds to pressure on the struggling economy in a politically sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to extend his time in power. On Friday, Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July.

AP PHOTOS: England wins title at memorable Women's Euro

LONDON (AP) — A European Championship-record crowd of 87,192 watched England beat Germany 2-1 in the final at Wembley Stadium to cap a tournament full of memorable goals and scenes. Chloe Kelly’s goal in the second half of extra time propelled England to its first major women’s soccer title. There were celebrations on the field, in Trafalgar Square, and a congratulations from the queen. Alexandra Popp had scored twice to lead Germany past France 2-1 in the semifinals — handing the French another disappointing tournament exit — but the German captain missed Sunday’s final because of a muscle strain. Popp and England’s Beth Mead were the joint top scorers at the Euros with six goals each.