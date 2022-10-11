AP News Summary at 7:34 a.m. EDT

Kremlin war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits. Russian nationalist commentators in recent weeks had actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. They lauded Monday’s large-scale attack as an appropriate and long-awaited response to Kyiv’s successful counteroffensives and a weekend attack on a bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Many of them argued that Moscow should keep up the intensity of the strikes in order to win the war. Some analysts suggested that President Vladimir Putin was becoming a hostage of his allies’ views on how the military campaign in Ukraine should unfold.

Missiles hit Ukrainian city, alarms elsewhere keep up fear

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A new round of missile attacks has struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, as the death toll from the previous day’s widespread Russian missile barrage across Ukraine rose to 19. Missiles struck a school, a medical facility and residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, the city council secretary said. The State Emergency Service said 12 S-300 missiles slammed into public facilities, setting off a large fire in the area. One person was killed. With Ukrainian forces growing increasingly bold following a series of battlefield successes, a cornered Kremlin is ratcheting up Cold War-era rhetoric and fanning concerns for a broader conflict.

Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ international outlook has undergone a major shift in recent years. That's according to a new poll from the Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. A majority now expect that U.S. relations with allies will stay the same or improve but that U.S. dealings with traditional adversaries like Russia and North Korea will only grow more hostile. In general, 39% expect the country’s global standing to worsen, compared with 48% who said that in 2018. The United States’ own sharply divided domestic politics influences views of the country’s standing abroad.

Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman are fighting hard for Black voters who might make the difference in their close race. It's a voting bloc that traditionally lines up solidly behind Democrats. But some community activists worry that the party hasn't come up with a unified message for candidates and hasn't done enough to ensure turnout. Fetterman is touting his past work to free people who may have been imprisoned unjustly. Oz and Republicans are seeking to tie Fetterman to increases in crime and violence. In a close race, peeling off just a few Black voters — or an absence of enthusiasm — could make the difference.

Tourists flock to Japan after COVID restrictions lifted

TOKYO (AP) — Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad have started arriving in Japan. Beginning Tuesday, the government lifted border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines have added flights and visa-free travel is back for short-term business visits and tourism. Travelers are expected to deliver a sorely needed $35 billion boost to the world’s third-largest economy. And given the bargains to be had with the yen weakening against the U.S. dollar, the flood of visitors is expected to keep growing.

Israel says 'historic' sea border deal struck with Lebanon

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. Premier Yair Lapid said Tuesday that the agreement was an “historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border.” The agreement is expected to enable additional natural gas production in the Mediterranean. Lebanon hopes gas exploration will help lift its country out of a deep economic crisis. Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948 and both countries claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea.

28 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Former hurricane Julia has dissipated, but is drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with rain after reemerging in the Pacific. Julia is believed to have directly or indirectly caused the deaths of 28 people. Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast as a hurricane on Sunday and survived the passage over Nicaragua’s mountainous terrain, becoming a tropical storm before it dissipated Monday. Its winds had dipped to 35 mph by Monday morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Fourteen people died in Guatemala, four in Honduras, nine in El Salvador and one in Nicaragua.

Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of both a major shrimping fleet and a lifestyle battered by Hurricane Ian. The ferocious wind and powerful storm surge from Ian threw a couple dozen shrimp boats atop wharves and homes along a harbor at Fort Myers Beach, and such vessels don’t fare well out of the water. So workers are trying to get boats back in the water and resume fishing with the few that are left. Fleet manager Jesse Clapham says the industry already operates on tight profit margins and needs help.

Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. The case’s outcome is important to the nation’s $26-billion-a-year pork industry. But the outcome could also help define the limits of states’ ability to pass laws with impact outside their borders, including laws aimed at combating climate change or improving drug prices. The case before the court involves a California law that says pork sold in the state needs to come from pigs whose mothers were raised with at least 24 square feet of space, including the ability to lie down and turn around.

Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races

In the run-up to the midterm elections, a growing number of conservative groups are turning their attention to often-ignored school board races. Their aim is to put conservatives in control of more school systems to scale back teachings on race and sexuality. The efforts gained steam last year amid parents' frustrations with pandemic policies, but as those issues fade they're now galvanizing around culture divisions. Groups including the 1776 Project PAC are ramping up spending on local races, and other groups are backing local candidates for the first time. Democrats have countered with their own campaigns portraying Republicans as extremists who want to ban books and rewrite history.