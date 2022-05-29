AP News Summary at 7:35 a.m. EDT

Russian troops storm city amid eastern Ukraine bombardments

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Local officials say Russian and Ukrainian troops are engaging engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city. They reported that Russian forces were “storming” the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Sunday and that the fighting has knocked out power and cellphone service and terrorized civilians who haven’t fled. Sievierodonetsk has emerged as an epicenter of Russia’s quest to conquer Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region. Russia also stepped up its efforts to take nearby Lysychansk, where Ukrainian officials reported constant shelling. The two cities are the last major areas under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk province, which together with neighboring Donetsk makes up Ukraine's industrial Donbas region.

'Now I am a beggar': Fleeing the Russian advance in Ukraine

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — As Russian forces press their offensive to take cities in eastern Ukraine, civilians who managed to flee have described intensified shelling over the past week that left them unable to venture out at all from basement bomb shelters. Some managed to make it to the town of Pokrovsk, 80 miles to the south, and boarded an evacuation train heading west, away from the fighting. Fighting has raged around the cities of Lysychansk and neighboring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk region. Luhansk and the Donetsk region to its south make up the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland which is the focus of Russia's current offensive.

Biden called again to mourn with a city stricken by grief

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hoping to console a city stricken by grief and anger when they meet with families affected by a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Their visit to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday comes less than two weeks after Biden comforted families of 10 Black people shot to death at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. A cousin of one of the 19 children killed in Texas says her message to Biden is to respect the community during his visit and to work for changes to help protect people. Two teachers at the school were among the dead.

After Texas shooting, schools around US boost security

U.S. schools have bolstered security in the aftermath of the horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Some of the reactionary changes include making visitors ring a bell and temporarily banning large backpacks. At least one district is ending the school year early. Administrators are especially jittery as more details about the shooting on Tuesday come out. Authorities say it took officers more than 45 minutes to confront the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The larger police presence at schools and a rash of copycat threats have only added to anxiety levels for students and educators.

Uvalde a mix of pride and anger as it grieves school attack

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Days after a local man burst into an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers before officers managed to kill him, the signs of grief, solidarity and local pride are everywhere in Uvalde. Many are wearing maroon, the color for Uvalde’s school district. And light blue ribbons adorn the giant oaks that shade the city’s central square, where mourners come to lay flowers around a fountain and write messages on wooden crosses that bear the victims’ names. In front of a day care center on one of the city’s main streets, 21 wooden chairs sit empty. Everyone in the predominantly Latino city of roughly 16,000 people seems to know someone whose life has been turned upside down.

Unrest erupts at Jerusalem site ahead of nationalist march

JERUSALEM (AP) — Nearly 2,000 Jewish pilgrims have visited Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site ahead of a nationalist parade through the Old City. The visits prompted Palestinians barricaded inside the Al Aqsa Mosque to throw rocks and fireworks. The unrest erupted Sunday ahead of a nationalistic Israeli march through the heart of the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City. Some 3,000 Israeli police were deployed throughout the city. Israel says the march celebrates Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem, including the Old City, in the 1967 Mideast war. But Palestinians, who claim east Jerusalem as their capital, see the march as a provocation. Last year, the parade helped trigger an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants.

Severe water shortages strain wheat harvest in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi farmers say they are paying the price for a government decision to irrigate only 50% of agricultural lands, due to low water levels. The development comes as worldwide prices for wheat have soared due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Salah Chelab expects his harvest yields to be just half compared to last year and fears his crops will die amid low rainfall and dwindling water reserves. His concerns spawn from government decisions that have prioritized food security over strategies to mitigate desertification and introduce modern technologies to farmers.

Chinatowns more vibrant after pandemic, anti-Asian violence

Cultural and arts organizations in Chinatowns across North America have worked for decades on bringing greater appreciation and visibility to these communities. But they faced an unprecedented one-two punch when the pandemic caused shutdowns and racist anti-Asian attacks increased — and continue. As painful as those events are, they also indelibly influenced the reemergence of various Chinatowns as close-knit hubs of vibrancy and culture. From a contemporary arts festival in San Francisco to night markets in New York City, advocates are making Chinatowns “museums without walls.” There has also been renewed interest in business and events from cities, companies and younger Asian Americans from outside the community.

Colombians to vote for president amid generalized discontent

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — As Colombians emerge from the pandemic to find increasing inequality, inflation and violence, they will pick their next president Sunday from a pool of six men who are all promising various degrees of change amid a generalized sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction. The ballot includes a former rebel who could become the country’s first leftist head of state. The contest also features a populist real estate tycoon promising monetary who promises rewards for tips on corrupt officials and a right-wing candidate who has tried to distance himself from the widely disliked conservative current president, Iván Duque.

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

LONDON (AP) — Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London. But behind the brass bands and the queen's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace lies a drive to show that the royal family still remains relevant. The royals, sometimes criticized as being out of touch, want to show that their support comes from all parts of a society that has become more multicultural amid immigration from the Caribbean, South Asia and Eastern Europe. The jubilee is also part of the effort to prepare the public for the day when Prince Charles takes the throne.

