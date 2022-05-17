AP News Summary at 7:38 p.m. EDT

Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina test Trump clout

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Polls are closing in North Carolina as former President Donald Trump faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of Republicans. Voters in North Carolina and Pennsylvania are deciding whether to rally around his hand-picked choices for critical U.S. Senate seats. Trump’s preferred candidate in North Carolina’s GOP Senate primary, congressman Ted Budd, is expected to best a packed field. In Pennsylvania’s GOP race for governor, Doug Mastriano was leading before Trump backed him. Trump's pick in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary, TV's Dr. Mehmet Oz, could struggle against far-right opponent Kathy Barnette. Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho also vote Tuesday.

Midterm updates | Booker wins Democratic Senate nomination

Democrat Charles Booker has won his party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate. Booker defeated three opponents in the Democratic primary in Kentucky. He will face Republican Sen. Rand Paul in the November election. Booker is trying to halt a long winning streak by Kentucky Republicans in U.S. Senate elections. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992. The fall campaign will feature sharply contrasting agendas. Paul promotes limited government while Booker supports sweeping health care and anti-poverty programs.

Buffalo shooter's previous threat raises red-flag questions

A warning about possible violence last year involving the 18-year-old now being held in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting is turning attention to New York's “red flag” law. Such laws are designed to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. Payton Gendron was still able to legally buy an AR-15-style rifle even though police had investigated a report of concerning behavior. State police say no request was made to remove any firearms. In many cases, family members or law enforcement must petition the court for an order. In New York, educators can also start the process.

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fall of Mariupol appears at hand as Ukraine is moving to abandon a sprawling steel plant where its soldiers had held out under relentless bombardment for months, which would make it the biggest city to fall into Russian hands. Much of it, though, has been reduced to rubble. Ukraine estimates some 20,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian assault on Mariupol, a city on the Azov Sea that stands between the Russian mainland and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have left the Azovstal steel plant and turned themselves over to Russian hands.

Judge suspends Michigan's dormant 1931 abortion ban

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution. The law makes it a crime to assist in an abortion. It has been on the books since 1931. But it has had no practical effect since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973. The Supreme Court could overturn that decision by summer, leaving abortion issues to each state. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan. The judge says there's “no doubt” that a right to “bodily integrity” in Michigan includes a right to end a pregnancy.

EXPLAINER: What we know about shuttered baby formula plant

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many questions remain about the shuttered Abbott baby formula plant at the center of a nationwide shortage. Although U.S. officials have a deal with Abbott to restart production, it’s not yet clear how soon the site will be up and running. Even bigger questions remain unanswered, including what caused the contamination. The Food and Drug Administration also faces scrutiny over whether it could have alleviated the current shortage by stepping in sooner. The FDA hasn’t released a final ruling on the problems at the plant or an accounting of the steps it took ahead of the shutdown.

DA: Church gunman wanted to 'execute' as many as possible

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the suspect in the California church shooting with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer also announced Tuesday that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas faces four counts of possessing destructive devices with intent to kill or harm. Authorities have said Chou is a U.S. citizen who grew up in Taiwan and was motivated by hatred of Taiwanese people. Chou is accused of opening fire during a Sunday luncheon for members of a Taiwanese Presbyterian church in the city of Laguna Woods. A doctor who heroically charged the gunman was killed. Five people were wounded.

US sues casino mogul Steve Wynn over relationship with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing longtime Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn to compel him to register as a foreign agent because of lobbying work he performed at the behest of the Chinese government during the Trump administration. The department said it had advised Wynn repeatedly over the last four years to register under the Foreign Agents Registration and is suing now because Wynn refused to do so. His attorneys said Tuesday that he had no obligation to register as a foreign agent and that they would challenge the suit.

Global pollution kills 9 million people a year, study finds

A new study says pollution of all types is killing 9 million people a year. About three quarters of that is air pollution. Tuesday’s study says overall pollution deaths haven’t changed much from 2015 to 2019. But that’s because household old-fashioned pollution from primitive stoves and waste-filled water pollution is down. Air pollution deaths from cars, trucks and industry is up 55% from 2000. Scientists say pollution deaths are increasing especially in poorer nations. While pollution deaths are dropping in the United States, dirty air, water, lead and pollution at work still kills 140,000 Americans a year, more than in any other industrialized nation.

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford to star in 'Yellowstone' prequel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will bring their star power to the newest addition to the “Yellowstone” franchise. The pair will headline a Paramount+ series with the working title “1932,” The new series joins “1883” as part of what the Paramount+ streaming service called the “origin story” of its “Yellowstone” drama series. The latest chapter in the Dutton family saga will be set in an early 20th century and a Mountain West beset by drought and the Great Depression. It will debut in December. Writer-producer Sheridan Taylor is the creative force behind the hit franchise, which began with the contemporary drama “Yellowstone.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

