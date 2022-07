AP News Summary at 7:37 a.m. EDT

Sri Lanka's prime minister becomes interim president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's prime minister has been sworn in as its interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse forced him from office. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence. The Parliament speaker said Friday that lawmakers will convene to choose a new leader and within seven days who will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. Protesters cooked and distributed milk rice — a food Sri Lankans enjoy to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa’s resignation. But they insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

As Biden visits, a look at those targeted in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is credited for pushing through bold reforms. But his reputation remains that of a brazen leader who has simultaneously unleashed a sweeping crackdown on intellectuals, secularists, clerics, rights activists, businessmen and senior royals. He has also overseen Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen. It's against this backdrop of dozens of the royal’s critics who remain imprisoned or banned from leaving the country that U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Prince Mohammed on Friday. Biden says that while he “always” raises human rights issues in his conversations, the purpose of his trip to Saudi Arabia is “broader” and designed to “reassert” U.S. influence in the Middle East.

In West Bank, Biden embraces 'two states for two peoples'

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — President Joe Biden has called for “two states for two peoples” — the Israelis and Palestinians - while visiting the West Bank on Friday. But he also acknowledged that the “ground is not ripe" at this moment for restarting peace talks between them. The stalemate has dimmed hopes for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, and millions of Palestinians continue to live under Israeli military rule. Biden announced more than $300 million in aid to the Palestinians. But American money is only a limited balm for a situation that has frequently flared into violence.

The Latest: Biden says US wants more on Abu Akleh's death

President Joe Biden says the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was an “enormous loss to the essential work" of sharing the Palestinian story with the world. Speaking in Bethlehem alongside Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Biden said the U.S. wants “a full and transparent accounting” of her death. The U.S. State Department says Abu Akleh was likely killed by Israeli fire as she reported on a military raid in the occupied West Bank in May, but added there no reason to suggest her killing was intentional. Palestinian leaders and Abu Akleh’s family, have rejected the State Department report and called for accountability for the Israeli military.

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — John Fetterman has been fundraising, advertising on TV and grabbing attention with snarky social media posts, but he has yet to return to Pennsylvania's campaign trail in a significant way since a May 13 stroke. He's in one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races as Democrats defend their Senate majority. But with barely two months until voters can begin casting mail-in ballots, Fetterman is absent from traditional retail campaigning. The campaign has maintained that Fetterman is feeling better and will be on the campaign trail soon. Democrats, meanwhile, take some comfort from what they perceive as a relatively quiet campaign by Fetterman’s Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

German climate activists aim to stir friction with blockades

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists in Germany and across Europe are escalating their tactics in a bid to prompt more government action on climate change. In Germany, protesters are gluing themselves to roads, severely inconveniencing motorists and causing uproar among some local politicians and tabloid media. The number participating in more radical demonstrations is also growing. Activists say their actions, although considered illegal, are justified, with the world running out of time to avoid catastrophic levels of global warming. While scientists agree that action on climate change is urgent, many have argued strongly against doomsday climate scenarios.

Ukrainian rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue teams with sniffer dogs combed through debris in a central Ukrainian city on Friday looking for people still missing after Russia’s devastating missile strike a day earlier that killed at least 23. Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from Ukraine and try to soften unbending morale of its leaders, civilians and troops. The cruise missile strikes on Vinnytsia launched by a Russian submarine on Thursday marked the latest incidents to take civilian lives and fan international outrage since President Vladimir Putin launched the military invasion of Ukraine more than 4-1/2 months ago.

House making 1st attempt to protect abortion in post-Roe era

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote on two bills that would restore and guarantee abortion access nationwide. It’s the Democrats’ first attempt at responding legislatively to the Supreme Court’s seismic decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The legislation coming to the floor Friday stands almost no chance of becoming law, with support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. Yet it marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the high court’s decision. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Griner lawyer: WNBA star had doctor's letter for cannabis

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — A lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner has presented a Russian court with a doctor’s letter recommending she use cannabis to treat pain. The letter was presented in court on Friday. Griner is jailed in Russia on drug charges. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and standout for the Phoenix Mercury was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transportation of drugs charges. Griner last week in court acknowledged possessing the canisters but said she had no criminal intent and claimed the canisters’ presence was due to hasty packing.

Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm. The move comes nearly 110 years after he was stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time. The International Olympic Committee planned to announce the change on the 110th anniversary of Thorpe winning the decathlon and later being proclaimed by King Gustav V of Sweden as “the greatest athlete in the world.” Thorpe was a Native American. He had his medals stripped months after the Olympics when it was discovered he had been paid to play minor league baseball over two summers.