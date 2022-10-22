AP News Summary at 7:39 a.m. EDT

Lights go out in Ukraine as Russia launches "massive" strike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in central and western Ukraine have woken up to power outages and periodic bursts of gunfire, as Ukrainian air defense tried to shoot down drones and incoming missiles. Russia has intensified its strikes on power stations, water supply systems and other key infrastructure across the country, the latest phase of the war as it nears the eight-month mark. Ukraine’s air force said in a statement Saturday that Russia had launched “a massive missile attack” targeting “critical infrastructure,” hours after air raid sirens blared across the country. It said that it had shot down 18 out of 33 cruise missiles launched from air and sea.

Boris Johnson returns to UK amidst rumors he will run for PM

LONDON (AP) — Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Britain ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job. Johnson was ousted by a series of ethics scandals just three months ago, but boarded a flight back to London from his vacation in the Dominican Republic, days after the dramatic resignation of his successor, Liz Truss. He landed in London on Saturday morning. Johnson has not officially said he is running but some allies in the parliamentary party have been loudly calling for his return. Tory lawmakers wishing to enter the race must secure the backing of 100 of their colleagues by 2 p.m. on Monday.

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier

ROME (AP) — Giorgia Meloni has been sworn into office as Italy's premier, the first woman to hold that office. Hers is the first far-right-led government in the country since the end of World War II. Meloni took the oath of office Saturday before the Italian president at the presidential palace. Her 24 ministers also took oaths of office. The Brothers of Italy party she co-founded 10 years ago has neo-fascist roots. The party was the top vote-getter in last month’s national election. Her coalition allies include the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.

Inflation protests across Europe threaten political turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with the spiraling cost of living and threatens to unleash political turmoil. With British Prime Minister Liz Truss forced to resign less than two months into the job after her economic plans sparked chaos in financial markets and further bruised an ailing economy, the risk to political leaders became clearer as people demand action. A risk consultancy says the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sharply raised the risk of civil unrest in Europe. The war has led to higher energy bills and food prices.

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place on Nov. 8. The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early, it could lead to long lines on Election Day.

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has formally issued its subpoena to Donald Trump. The nine-member panel sent a letter to the former president's lawyers on Friday, demanding his testimony under oath by mid-November as well as a number of corresponding documents. The decision by lawmakers to exercise their subpoena power comes a week after the committee made its latest case against the former president, who they say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It remains unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena, if at all.

Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities.

West Africa floods destroy crops, worsening hunger fears

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — West and Central African countries are battling deadly floods that have upended lives and livelihoods, raising fears of further disruption of food supplies in many areas battling armed conflict. Above-average rainfall and devastating flooding have affected 5 million people this year in 19 countries across West and Central Africa, according to a new U.N. World Food Program situation report. WFP says that's “likely to deepen the already worrisome hunger situation for millions” in the region. In Nigeria, floods have killed at least 600 people and displaced 1.3 million so far this year. The situation is similar in other parts of West Africa including Cameroon, Niger and Chad where the nation’s government declared a state of emergency after floods displaced a million people.

China reaffirms Xi's dominance, removes No. 2 Li Keqiang

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party reaffirmed President Xi Jinping’s continued dominance in running the nation Saturday. The confirmation comes one day ahead of giving Xi a widely expected third five-year term as leader. A party congress effectively removed four of the seven members of senior leadership. One of those removed was Premier Li Keqiang, the nation’s No. 2 official and a proponent of market-oriented reforms. The weeklong congress also wrote Xi's major policy initiatives on the economy and the military into the party’s constitution, as well as his push to rebuild and strengthen the party. If Li had remained in leadership, it would have indicated some possible pushback against Xi, particularly on economic policy.

US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. The four-time champion United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined. The tournament has been expanded to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. team will play all of its group matches in New Zealand in the tournament to be played at 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023.