AP News Summary at 7:39 a.m. EDT

Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is bolstering its offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the outcome of the grueling conflict would determine whether his country’s fate lies with the West or under Moscow’s domination. The Russian military launched airstrikes and artillery and missile attacks in Ukraine’s industrial heartland, seeking to expand the territory Moscow-backed separatists have held since 2014. Poland’s president made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to support Ukraine’s goal of becoming a candidate for European Union membership, a issue set to be decided at an EU summit in June. Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the start of the war.

Belarusians join war seeking to free Ukraine and themselves

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Belarusians are among the foreign fighters who have volunteered to take up arms in Ukraine against Russian forces. They consider the Ukrainians defending their homeland to be their brethren. And by joining their resistance to Russia’s onslaught, they hope to weaken the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and ultimately that of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Some Russian troops were sent from Belarusian territory into Ukraine early in the war, and Lukashenko has publicly stood by long-time ally Putin, calling him his “big brother.” Weakening Putin, they believe, would create a window of opportunity to topple Lukashenko and bring democratic change to the nation of nearly 10 million people.

Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden tended to both business and security interests as he wrapped up a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday. Biden showcased Hyundai's pledge to invest at least $10 billion in electric vehicles and related technologies in the United States. He also visited Osan Air Base, where thousands of U.S. and South Korean service members monitor the rapidly evolving North Korean nuclear threat. Biden says the U.S. is ready for any provocation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might deliver while Biden is touring the region. Japan is the next stop on Biden's trip to Asia.

Albanese elected Australia's leader in complex poll result

SYDNEY (AP) — Australians awoke to a new prime minister in Anthony Albanese, the center-left Labor Party leader whose ascension to the nation’s top job from being raised in social housing by a single mother on a disability pension was said to reflect the country's changed fabric. It's unclear whether Albanese’s party could form a majority government or rely on the support of an increased number of independents and minor party candidates who won seats in Saturday’s election. With counting set to continue for many days as postal votes are tallied, one prospect is for Albanese to be sworn in as acting prime minister to attend Tuesday’s Quad summit in Tokyo with U.S., Japanese and Indian leaders. President Joe Biden says he's looking forward to seeing Albanese.

3 Air Force cadets who refused vaccine won't be commissioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Air Force Academy says three cadets who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine will not be commissioned as military officers but will graduate with bachelor’s degrees. Academy spokesman Dean Miller says a fourth cadet who only recently decided to be vaccinated will graduate and become an Air Force officer. Miller said in a statement Saturday that the three won't be commissioned as long as they remain unvaccinated. He says the Air Force secretary will decide whether the unvaccinated students will be required to pay their educational costs in lieu of service.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is Arkansas' top Republican and is entering the final stretch of his term with strong approval ratings. Yet he's been conspicuously absent from his state's primary campaigns. Other top GOP figures, like former President Donald Trump, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sarah Sanders, are instead frequenting the state's airwaves leading up to Tuesday's election. Cotton and Sanders are making pitches for Sen. John Boozman as he fends off challenges from the hard right. Sanders is relying on her experience as Trump's press secretary in her bid to succeed Hutchinson as governor. It's a sign of how much Hutchinson's GOP has changed.

Biden says monkeypox cases something to 'be concerned about'

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden says cases of monkeypox are “something that everybody should be concerned about.” The president made his first public comments on the disease after being asked about it during his visit to South Korea. He said there's work underway to identify an effective vaccine. And he added that if the disease were to spread "it would be consequential.” The disease is rarely identified outside of Africa, but there have been a number of recent cases in Europe and at least two in the United States. Most people recover from monkeypox without hospitalization, but it can be fatal.

Late spring Colorado snowstorm knocks out power for 210,000

DENVER (AP) — A late spring Colorado snowstorm that dumped several inches in the Denver metro area knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers. The KUSA television station reported Saturday that that the wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines. Xcel Energy Colorado says that by Saturday night, power had been restored to 160,000 customers but about 50,000 still did not have it back. Much more snow fell in mountainous areas. KUSA reports that the small community of Cripple Creek near the base of Pike's Peak got 20 inches of snow

Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from 'SNL'

NEW YORK (AP) — Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are among those departing from “Saturday Night Live,” leaving the sketch institution without arguably its two most famous names after Saturday's finale of its 47th season. Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will also leave the cast after the episode hosted by Natasha Lyonne. The 38-year-old McKinnon won two Emmys in her 10 seasons on the show, during which her impressions included Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Her comic chops with characters frequently drove castmates and hosts to lose it live on air. The 28-year-old Davidson joined the cast in 2014 and has appeared in eight seasons.

