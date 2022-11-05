AP News Summary at 7:41 a.m. EDT

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he is feeling “really good” about Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago area to support two House members who are facing more competitive reelection battles than expected. Biden says he is “not buying the notion” that Democrats are in trouble. He spoke at a political reception in a hotel for U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten. The president ticked off his administration’s signature legislative achievements on infrastructure, climate and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, efforts he said were achieved in collaboration with Underwood and Casten.

N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea while the United States sent two supersonic bombers over South Korea in a dueling display of military might. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the four short-range missiles fired Saturday flew about 80 miles toward the country’s western sea. North Korea has test-fired more than 30 missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan. It also flew large numbers of warplanes inside its territory in an angry reaction to a massive combined aerial exercise between the United States and South Korea. It included two B-1B bombers for the first time since 2017.

Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in pivotal midterm elections. Former President Barack Obama will open the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman. Obama and Fetterman will appear alongside President Joe Biden and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro later in the day in Philadelphia. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, will hold a rally in southwestern Pennsylvania with Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. The flurry of presidential attention underscores the high stakes in the traditional battleground state.

Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday’s midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. Biden is asking voters to look beyond the current financial pain. He says that what matters are the job gains that he believes his policies are fostering. The government reported Friday that employers added 261,000 jobs in October as the unemployment rate bumped up to 3.7%. Biden says, “America is reasserting itself.” But he adds: “We also know folks are still struggling with inflation. It’s our number one priority.”

Prison-like center puts focus on UK's response to migrants

LONDON (AP) — Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside that reads, “Please help us.” The children are among thousands of people being held at a dangerously overcrowded processing center for migrants who recently crossed the English Channel in small boats. The situation there has reignited a heated debate about the U.K. government’s treatment of asylum-seekers. Details about prison-like conditions also have put a spotlight on wider problems in Britain’s asylum system, which is struggling to cope with a record number of Channel crossings and trying to clear a huge application backlog.

Russia cafe blaze kills at least 13 people, injures 5

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed at least 13 people and injured five others. The governor of the Kostroma region said 13 people died in the fire and five more were slightly injured. Russian news agency Interfax cited local emergency officials as saying that the death toll stood at 15. The contradicting numbers couldn't be immediately reconciled. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun. Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. Kostroma is located roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow. A criminal investigation has been launched and a suspect has been apprehended.

COP27: Host resort town gives Egypt tight grip over protests

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt is touting its efforts to make Sharm el-Sheikh a more eco-friendly tourist destination as this year’s United Nations climate summit approaches. But it has also turned the city into a fortified zone, where activism and protest will be difficult. Local workers, observers, hopeful conference attendees and even officials say that the international conference will be taking place in a tightly controlled environment that discourages protests. The sunny resort town is located at the tip of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, which for years has been home to an insurgency by Islamic militants in its north. Authorities have battled that while also carrying out a relentless crackdown on dissent and stifled political opposition across the country.

Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Medicare’s open enrollment underway, health experts are warning older adults about an uptick in misleading marketing tactics that might lead some to sign up for Medicare Advantage plans that don’t cover their doctors or prescriptions and drive up their out-of-pocket costs. Democrats on the Senate Finance committee released an investigation this week that revealed several states have reported an increase in complaints around deceptive marketing schemes in 2021. People who are enrolling in Medicare Advantage should ask brokers or agents how doctors, prescriptions and services, including dental or vision care, are covered by the plans they are selling.

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person has died as tornadoes ravaged areas of that state and neighboring Texas, leaving some people trapped and dozens of homes in ruins. The twisters Friday destroyed large portions of the town of Idabel in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, flattening a church, restaurant and medical center. Officials confirm at least one death in that county. Meanwhile, 50 homes were reported damaged or destroyed in Lamar County, Texas, where at least two dozen people are reported injured, two critically.

Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow’s war on Ukraine. The comments on Saturday by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian come after months of confusing messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment, as Russia sends the drones slamming into Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets. Previously Iranian officials had denied arming Russia in its war on Ukraine. Even so, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has vaguely boasted of providing drones to the world’s top powers. Amirabdollahian told reporters: “We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war." He said Iran remained committed to stopping the conflict.