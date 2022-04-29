AP News Summary at 7:42 a.m. EDT

Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader has accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Thursday's attack shattered the city’s fragile sense of normality. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said overnight that Ukraine’s forces were holding off Russia’s attempted advance in the south and east, as attempts continued to secure safe passage for besieged residents in the devastated city of Mariupol. Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck a residential high-rise and another building. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said one of its journalists died after the strike. Her body was found in the rubble on Friday.

An Oval Office visit and a Moscow trip: Inside the Reed deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A series of factors helped pave the way for Trevor Reed's release from a Russian prison this week as part of a prisoner exchange. They include escalating concerns over Reed’s health, a private Oval Office meeting between his parents and President Joe Biden and a secretive Moscow trip by a former diplomat on the cusp of Russia’s war with Ukraine. U.S. officials stressed that the negotiations for Reed’s release were narrow in scope, focused squarely on the prisoners and not on Russia’s war. But while the timing of the deal was startling, it’s also clear that the groundwork for it had been laid before the conflict had begun.

Political stakes high as Beijing responds to virus outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is starting to resemble other Chinese cities grappling with the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. Officials have repeatedly asserted China’s adherence to a “zero-COVID” approach, requiring mass testing, lockdowns and the quarantining of anyone who tests positive. While many countries are dropping restrictions and trying to live with the virus, China is keeping its international borders largely shut and closing off entire cities to all but essential travel. For the Chinese capital, the political stakes are high as the ruling Communist Party prepares to hold a crucial national congress.

Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US

Black and Hispanic Americans remain far more cautious in their approach to the COVID-19 pandemic than white Americans. That's according to recent polls that reflect diverging preferences on how to deal with the pandemic as federal, state and local restrictions decline. Sixty-three percent of Black Americans and 68% of Hispanic Americans say they are at least somewhat worried about themselves or a family member being infected with the virus compared with 45% of white Americans, according to an April poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Experts say divided opinions among racial groups reflect not only the unequal impact of the pandemic on people of color but also apathy among some white Americans.

An algorithm that screens for child neglect raises concerns

Child welfare officials in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, the cradle of Mister Rogers’ TV neighborhood and the icon’s child-centric innovations, are using an algorithm to support agency workers as they make decisions meant to protect children from neglect. The AP identified several concerns about the technology, including questions about its reliability and its potential to harden racial disparities in the child welfare system. Related issues have already torpedoed some jurisdictions’ plans to use predictive models, such as the tool notably dropped by the state of Illinois.

New gas pipeline boosts Europe's bid to ease Russian supply

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — European countries that are dependent on Russian imports are looking to get greater access to the global natural gas market through a new pipeline that crosses a remote border area of Greece and Bulgaria. The pipeline is nearing completion, and it would ensure that large volumes of gas flows between the two countries in both directions. The project is seen as an urgent priority following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and decision this week to cut off gas supplies to European Union members Poland and Bulgaria. The 180-kilometer (110-mile) Greece-Bulgaria pipeline connection is the first of several planned interconnectors as EU members scramble to edit their energy mixes to reduce reliance on Russia.

Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk has sold more than 4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk reported the sale in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The shares were sold over the past few days, at prices ranging from $872.02 to $999.13. The world’s richest man tweeted that no further sales of Tesla shares are planned. Most of the sales took place on Tuesday, when Tesla shares closed down 12%. Analysts said Tesla investors fear Musk will be distracted by Twitter and less engaged in running the electric car company.

EXPLAINER: Why are foes Turkey and Saudi Arabia fixing ties?

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul sent an already tense and shaky relationship between Turkey and Saudi Arabia into complete free fall. Fast-forward 3 1/2 years later and it appears Turkey and Saudi Arabia are attempting to build a bridge and move on. In his first trip to Saudi Arabia in five years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embraced Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and sipped traditional Arabic coffee with King Salman before a state dinner and direct talks. The Associated Press takes a look at what’s underpinning rapprochement between the two Sunni Muslim powerhouses.

Lawmaker: Sri Lanka president agrees to remove brother as PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A prominent lawmaker says Sri Lanka’s president has agreed to replace his older brother as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country’s economic crisis. Lawmaker Maithripala Sirisena says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed that a national council will be appointed to name a new prime minister and Cabinet comprised of all parties in Parliament. Sirisena, who was president before Rajapaksa, was a governing party lawmaker before defecting earlier this month along with nearly 40 other legislators. Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy and has announced it is suspending payments on its foreign loans. Protesters who have crowded the streets since March hold Rajapaksa and his family responsible for the crisis.

Inflation hits record high of 7.5% in countries using euro

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation has hit a record for the 19 countries that use the euro. The European Union's statistics agency reported on Friday that annual inflation hit 7.5% for April, topping 7.4% from March. The eurozone's sixth consecutive inflation record comes as skyrocketing fuel prices boosted by the war in Ukraine weigh on the region's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Eurostat says energy prices jumped a startling 38%, a testimony to how the war and the accompanying global energy crunch are affecting the eurozone’s 343 million people. The jump in European prices reflects some of the same factors that pushed U.S. annual inflation to 8.5% in March, the highest since 1981.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0