AP News Summary at 7:43 p.m. EDT

Fetterman, Oz meet in high-stakes Pennsylvania Senate debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday night in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for one of the most highly anticipated debates of this election year. They are waging a fierce contest for a U.S. Senate seat that could decide control of the chamber and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Much of the focus is on Fetterman, who has spent the past several months fending off an escalating series of attacks from Oz about his health and fitness for office since a May stroke. Tuesday’s debate could prove to be a decisive moment in a race that represents the best chance this year for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat.

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator says Russian forces have performed secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The activity could shed light on Russia’s unsubstantiated claims that Kyiv’s forces are preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device. Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said Tuesday it “assumes" the Russians are preparing "a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste" stored at the plant. It says the destruction of containers of spent nuclear fuel would lead to a radiation accident and the contamination of several hundred square kilometers (miles) of adjacent territory. Ukraine has dismissed Moscow’s claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin’s own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb.

Doctors say 'fossil fuel addiction' kills, starves millions

A new report from doctors and other health experts says the world's fossil fuel addiction is making the world sicker and is killing people. Tuesday's report in the prestigious medical journal Lancet says extreme weather from climate change triggered hunger in nearly 100 million people. It also says that heat deaths are up 68% among vulnerable groups and that each year pollution from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas kills 1.2 million people worldwide. The Lancet report looks at 43 different health indicators. Report authors say global health problems from global warming are getting worse.

School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say the 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition. Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded. The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire.

UK's Sunak is first PM of color, but equality fight not over

LONDON (AP) — The news that Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s first prime minister of color was welcomed by many among Britain's large Indian and South Asian communities. But, for many people of color, it’s not so simple. Sunak, 42, will be the first Hindu and the first person of South Asian descent to lead a country that has a long history of colonialism and has often struggled to welcome immigrants from its former colonies — and continues to grapple with racism and wealth inequality. While Sunak's ascent was welcomed as a sign of visible diversity, his background of wealth and privilege is not the norm, and some say more work needs to be done.

Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. That's according to a person familiar with the meeting. Tuesday’s interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks. The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting. Hicks did not play a major role in the White House response to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. But Hicks worked at the White House at the time.

Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive recall of sleep apnea machines is expected to drag into next year. That's caused frustration for U.S. patients and led federal officials to consider rare legal steps to speed the replacement effort. Dutch manufacturer Philips has recalled more than 5 million machines worldwide due to foam that can deteriorate, releasing potentially harmful byproducts. While customers were supposed to receive new machines within a year, the company says shipments will continue into 2023. That's left many U.S. patients to choose between using a recalled device or trying other risky remedies. U.S. regulators have warned they may take the unprecedented step of ordering Philips to step up its effort.

Condition of Texas teen shot eating hamburger 'touch and go'

A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer three weeks ago as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger is still hospitalized and his condition remains “very touch and go,” his father said Tuesday in the family’s first public comments since the shooting. Eric Cantu said at a Tuesday news conference that his son is “getting slightly better” but that his many wounds “are great.” Attorney Ben Crump said the family has been told that the now-fired officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu racially profiled him. Cantu was shot on Oct. 2 by Officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot. After the shooting, the officer was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official.

Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Reflecting pressure on the U.S. administration to do more to bring Griner home, the U.S. secretary of state revealed in July that Washington had made a proposal to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

'They took my big love': Ukraine woman searches for answers

OZERA, Ukraine (AP) — Tetiana Boikiv watched from the cellar doorway as the Russian soldiers questioned the man she called her big, big love. They took him away, and she never saw him again. While it is Bucha that has captured the world’s attention, the atrocities there are part of a trail of violence that has spread far and wide. Much of the violence was systemic, not random, conceived and implemented within the command structures of the Russian military, an investigation by The Associated Press and Frontline found. Ukrainian prosecutors say they will address every crime committed in this war, but they are scrambling to triage more than 40,000 war crimes investigations. That left Boikiv on her own to find her husband.