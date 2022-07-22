AP News Summary at 7:44 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, members of Congress and even his family, Donald Trump refused on Jan. 6 to call off the mob attack at the Capitol. Instead the defeated president told supporters in a video address they were “very special” as he finally sent them home at day's end. One aide said at Thursday night's hearing of the Jan. 6 House committee that Trump poured “gasoline on the fire” of the attack rather than calling off the mob laying siege. They said Trump was well aware of the deadly attack after sending his supporters to fight for his lost presidency.

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has closed out its set of summer hearings with its most detailed focus yet on the investigation’s main target: former President Donald Trump. The panel on Thursday examined Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as hundreds of his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol, going through the deadly afternoon in minute-by-minute fashion to show how long it took the former president to call off the rioters. The panel focused on 187 minutes that day, between Trump’s call for his supporters to march to the Capitol and when he told them to go home.

White House tries to make Biden's COVID a 'teachable moment'

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a year, President Joe Biden’s ability to avoid the coronavirus seemed to defy the odds. When Biden finally did test positive, the White House was ready. It set out to turn the diagnosis into a “teachable moment” and dispel any notion of a crisis. The White House offered repeated assurances Thursday that the president was hard at work while isolating in the residential areas of the White House with “very mild symptoms” of a runny nose, dry cough and fatigue. It was all part of an administration effort to offer Biden as the personification of the idea that any American can get COVID and recover without too much suffering if they’ve gotten their shots and taken other important steps.

Deal for Ukraine grain exports due to be sealed in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) — Russia and Ukraine are expected to sign separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations that would allow Ukraine to resume grain shipments to world markets and Russia to export grain and fertilizers while the two countries are at war in Ukraine. Ukrainian and Russian military delegations reached a tentative agreement last week on a United Nations plan that would enable Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products that have been stuck in Black Sea ports due to the war. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan planned to take part in a signing ceremony on Friday in Istanbul. Russia's defense ministry and Ukraine’s infrastructure minister are their nations' expected signatories.

Deadly raid in Rio favela sparks police violence complaints

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A raid of Rio de Janeiro’s largest complex of favelas that left at least 18 people dead has sparked renewed complaints of excessive police violence and ignited debate over how to handle crime ahead of state and presidential elections. Rio authorities said 16 suspected criminals were killed in confrontations with police in Complexo do Alemao favela, or low-income community, along with a police officer and an woman. A police spokesman said the raid targeted a criminal group that stole cars and robbed banks. Videos showed intense shootouts between criminals as well as a police helicopter flying low over the small, brick houses.

Sri Lanka president gets long-sought win, steep challenges

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has always aspired to the pinnacle of power, enduring setback after setback but managing to recover from seemingly impossible defeats. He has moved quickly to consolidate his position after lawmakers elected him this week to finish the term of his predecessor, ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. On Friday, he appointed a classmate and ally of Rajapaksa to be his prime minister and partner in rescuing the country from its predicament. The question is whether they can muster the political heft and enough support from a public fed up with shortages of food, fuel and medicine to get the job done.

EXPLAINER: What's behind Europe's spate of deadly wildfires?

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Major wildfires in Europe are starting earlier in the year, becoming more frequent, doing more damage and getting harder to stop. And, scientists say, they’re probably going to get worse as climate change intensifies unless countermeasures are taken. A mass migration of Europeans from the countryside to cities in recent decades has left neglected woodland at the mercy of the droughts and heat waves that are increasingly common amid global warming. Fighting forest fires in Europe has never been so hard. Last week a Spanish firefighter and a shepherd died in the flames. Experts say it is in our hands to change course.

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, assaulted at rally

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was assaulted by a man who apparently tried to stab him at an upstate event. The head of the state Republican party chair said the congressman got a small scrape but wasn't seriously injured. Zeldin said in a statement he was able to grab the attacker's wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him. Zeldin’s campaign said the attacker was taken into custody and the congressman continued his speech. He is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November.

Jan. 6 hearing dominates top TV networks — except one

NEW YORK (AP) — America's top television networks turned prime time over to a gripping account of former President Donald Trump's actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol — with one prominent exception. Fox News Channel did not show the hearing, electing to stay with its regular lineup of commentators, who either ridiculed or ignored the proceedings. Sean Hannity denounced it as a “show trial,” even as he was featured on all the other networks as the committee discussed his tweets to Trump administration officials. Fox News Channel has aired the hearings during the daytime, but not when its largest audience is available in the evening.

Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, though some health officials say the virus that causes pimple-like bumps might yet be contained before it gets firmly established. Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the virus. Some fear that it's becoming so widespread that it's on the verge of becoming an entrenched STD — like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV. But no one’s really sure, and some say testing and vaccines can still stop the outbreak from taking root. So far, more than 2,400 U.S. cases have been reported as part of an international outbreak that emerged two months ago.