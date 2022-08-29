AP News Summary at 7:44 a.m. EDT

IAEA to visit Ukraine nuclear plant amid renewed shelling

KYIV (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says that the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine “is now on its way.” IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi has for months sought access to the Zaporizhzhia plant. The site is Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Russian forces have controlled it since soon after the war began. Grossi tweeted Monday that “the day has come.” He said the mission will arrive later this week. Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the plant in recent days. Fears are intensifying that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.

International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — International aid is reaching Pakistan, as the military and volunteers desperately tried to evacuate many thousands stranded by widespread flooding driven by “monster monsoons” that have claimed more than 1,000 lives this summer. Two cargo planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates landed near Islamabad on Sunday and more help arrived. Since mid-June, rains and floods have affected 33 million Pakistanis, damaged one million homes and killed at least 1,061 people.

Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Fuel leaks during final liftoff preparations are threatening to delay the launch of NASA’s mighty new moon rocket Monday on its shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard. As precious minutes ticked away, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak. Later in the morning, NASA officials discovered what they initially feared was a crack in the spaceship, but found that it was apparently just a buildup of frost. The rocket is set to lift off on a mission to put a crew capsule into orbit around the moon. The launch represents a major milestone in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago.

Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Liz Cheney is openly considering a presidential run. But in the days since she lost her Wyoming congressional primary, would-be supporters have expressed skepticism about a White House bid. That includes Republican voters and local officials in three of the states that matter most in presidential politics — Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. They believe the soon-to-be-unemployed congresswoman has little path to relevancy in a 2024 presidential primary, never mind a path to victory. Some sympathizers fear she would actually help former President Donald Trump if she runs.

Decades on Capitol Hill: From civility to open hostility

WASHINGTON (AP) — How has Congress changed in the last four decades? Just ask Associated Press writer Alan Fram, who's covered Capitol Hill all those years. As Fram retires from the AP, he says the warm feelings that once existed between congressional leaders are all but gone. In their place are suspicion and even hostility. Fram says there's still common ground at times for some lawmakers, but it seems narrower today. Fram notes the recently approved accords helping Ukraine and veterans and modestly restricting guns as evidence lawmakers can still work together. Still, Fram says the forces chipping away at faith in government institutions would not be recognizable to the congressional leaders of four decades ago.

Palestinian toll mounts as Israel steps up West Bank raids

TUBAS, West Bank (AP) — At least 85 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year as Israeli forces carried out nightly raids in cities, towns and villages. That makes 2022 the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2016, according to tallies from the Palestinian Health Ministry and an Israeli rights group. The military says the vast majority were militants or stone-throwers and began the raids in response to deadly attacks against Israelis. The tally includes Palestinian attackers, but also a handful of civilians, as well as local youths. Israel says it is dismantling militant networks that threaten its citizens. Palestinians say the raids are aimed at maintaining Israel's military rule.

China's drought-hit areas get rain, bringing flood risks

BEIJING (AP) — More than 100,000 people have been evacuated to safer areas as heavy rains bring flood risks to a region of southwest China that was devastated by heat and drought for most of the summer. Heavy rain is forecast for parts of Sichuan province and Chongqing city through at least Tuesday. Chongqing, a megacity built in a hilly area and including mountains and countryside, issued a flash flood warning. One village in Sichuan that had been suffering drought conditions recorded 7.4 inches of rain. Factories were able to operate with full power again as concerns eased over hydropower output, and the rain should help withering crops.

Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

PARIS (AP) — It has been nearly 25 years since Princess Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris. The French doctor who treated her at the scene has recounted what happened. Dr. Frederic Mailliez told The Associated Press how he tried to save her on that night of Aug. 31, 1997. He remembers speaking English to her, giving her a respiratory bag and calling the emergency services. Diana, her companion Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur died in a car crash in the Alma Tunnel next to the Seine River. The Flame of Liberty monument nearby has become a memorial site attracting fans of all generations and nationalities.

Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a man suspected of randomly shooting four people, three fatally, on the city's west side has been arrested. Police said the suspected arrested Sunday evening after an hourslong manhunt appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period. Detroit Police Chief James White said tips led officers to the suspect, but did not release further information. White said police traced all four shootings to one firearm and believe there is one shooter. He said investigators don’t believe there was any connection between the victims, noting one person was walking a dog and another waiting for a bus.

Taylor Swift wins top prize, announces new album at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards before she closed out the show with a surprisingly big announcement: Her new album. The pop star said Sunday night that her new album will be released Oct. 21. She revealed on social media that her 10th studio album will be called “Midnights.” Her announcement came came at the end of her acceptance speech where she praised the other women in the category - which included Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo. Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj both pulled triple duty at the award: both musicians performed, won awards and served as the show's hosts alongside LL Cool J.