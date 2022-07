AP News Summary at 7:44 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 hearings traced an arc of 'carnage' wrought by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 congressional hearings have paused, at least for now, and Washington is taking stock of what was learned about the actions of Donald Trump and associates surrounding the Capitol attack. The Justice Department also watched with interest as each of the eight sessions revealed new information that could figure into a potential prosecution of the ex-president. The House committee exposed or fleshed out behind-the-scenes scheming that revealed the lengths Trump and his enablers wanted to go to keep him in power. Though the summer hearings are over, more are expected in the fall as inquiry gathers new evidence.

From 'an attempted coup' to chaos, Jan. 6 hearing moments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some of what the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed over the last six weeks about the Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s actions in the weeks beforehand has been new. And some of it has just become more vivid, thanks to the panel’s interviews of more than 1,000 witnesses. There have been many moments in the hearings that have captured the public interest or helped complete the picture of former President Donald Trump’s weekslong push to overturn the 2020 election and the violence at the Capitol that followed on Jan. 6, 2021.

Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port in wake of grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles have struck Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson described Saturday’s attack as “spit in the face” of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements. The Ukrainian military says two Russian cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others. It didn’t specify the damage or say whether the strike caused casualties. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Russia would bear full responsibility if the agreements signed Friday fell through and the war in Ukraine results in a global food crisis.

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia (AP) — After a bruising opening to his general election campaign for the U.S. Senate, Georgia Republican Herschel Walker is trying to deflect attention back onto Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. He's trying to saddle the incumbent with the weight of high inflation and President Joe Biden’s poor standing with Georgia voters. Republicans in Washington and Georgia quietly admit it’s the best — if not the only — way Walker, a former University of Georgia football star and political novice, can win in a newfound battleground state that the GOP insists still leans its way.

Pope's Indigenous tour signals a rethink of mission legacy

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis’ trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church’s missionary legacy in the Americas. Francis has said his weeklong visit, which begins Sunday, is a “penitential pilgrimage” to beg forgiveness on Canadian soil for the “evil” done to Native peoples by Catholic missionaries. His tone of repentance signals a marked shift for the papacy, which has long acknowledged abuses occurred in the residential schools and strongly asserted the rights and dignity of Indigenous peoples. But past popes have also, in the same breath, hailed the sacrifice and holiness of the European Catholic missionaries who brought Christianity to the Americas.

'Day by day': Trade bans, inflation send food prices soaring

As inflation surges around the world, politicians are scrambling for ways to keep food affordable as people increasingly protest the soaring cost of living. One knee-jerk response has been food export bans aimed at protecting domestic prices and supplies as a growing number of governments in developing nations try to show a nervous public that their needs will be met. For business owners, the rising cost of cooking ingredients has prompted them to raise prices. For consumers, it has meant paying more for the same or lesser quality food or curbing certain habits altogether. Food prices had been steadily climbing because of drought, supply chain issues, and high energy and fertilizer costs. Export bans add to the crunch.

Author Wes Moore wins Democratic race for Maryland governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Bestselling author Wes Moore has won the Democratic primary for Maryland governor. His victory sets up a general election contest against Republican Dan Cox, a hard-line conservative endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Moore will be a strong favorite in the November election against Cox, a right-wing member of the Maryland House of Delegates whose extreme brand of politics is considered a liability in a heavily Democratic state that twice elected centrist Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore would be the state’s first Black governor if elected. In the Democratic primary, Moore defeated former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez and state Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are campaigning Friday in Arizona for rival candidates for governor. Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered President Joe Biden, but neither directly addressed the growing rift between them. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024. And their dueling events serve to underscore the divide between the party establishment and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says it will take emergency action soon to save giant sequoias by speeding up projects to clear underbrush to protect the world’s largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfires. The action planned for this summer was announced Friday and bypasses some environmental reviews typically needed to cut smaller trees in national forests and use intentionally lit low-intensity fires to reduce dense brush. Raging wildfires have killed up to 20% of all large sequoias over the past two years. The effort is one of several under consideration to save the species native only in California. Some environmentalists criticized the plan.

Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in U.S., officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say two children have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the U.S. They are a toddler in California and an infant who is not a U.S. resident. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The children are described as being in good health and receiving treatment. Officials think they might have gotten the virus through household transmission. Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, but this year more than 15,000 cases have been reported in countries that historically don’t see the disease. In the U.S. and Europe, the vast majority of infections have happened in men who have sex with men, though health officials have stressed that anyone can catch the virus.