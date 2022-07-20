AP News Summary at 7:45 p.m. EDT

Pressure on Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has unexpectedly launched a new push to protect same-sex marriage in federal law. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the effort Wednesday after a surprising number of Republicans helped pass the landmark legislation in the House on Tuesday. Some GOP senators are signaling support. What started as an election-season political bill to confront the Supreme Court majority after it overturned Roe v. Wade has a shot at becoming law. So far, the legislation has just two Senate Republican co-sponsors, Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman of Ohio. Ten Republican senators would need to join all Democrats to break a filibuster.

Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear next month before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s looking into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia. New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July 13 issued an order directing Giuliani to appear before the special grand jury on Aug. 9 and on any other dates ordered by the court in Atlanta. Giuliani’s lawyer did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment Wednesday. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began her investigation early last year, and a special grand jury was seated in May at her request.

Indiana Republicans propose banning abortion with exceptions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leaders of Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate have proposed banning abortion with limited exceptions — a move that comes amid a political firestorm over a 10-year-old rape victim who came to the state from neighboring Ohio to end her pregnancy. The proposal announced Wednesday will be taken up during a special legislative session that is scheduled to begin Monday, making Indiana one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade. The proposal would allow exceptions to the ban, such as in cases of rape, incest or to protect a woman’s life. Its fate is uncertain, though, because some hardline Republicans want to ban all abortions.

Outcry after Uvalde pressures schools to keep kids safe

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The mass shooting that left 21 people dead inside Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has parents there and across the nation demanding safer schools. A report found glaring errors at Uvalde, including doors that weren't locked. Safety experts say schools need to emphasize the basics of the plans they already have and make sure staff is properly trained. They caution against relying too much on the lockdowns and drills that have become a fact of life. For years, some parents and teachers have warned the realistic drills are traumatic for some students, whose mental health has become even more of a concern on the rebound from COVID-19 disruptions.

Senators propose changes to electors law after Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators has reached agreement on proposed changes to the Electoral Count Act. That's the post-Civil War-era law for certifying presidential elections. The law came under intense scrutiny after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The changes proposed Wednesday are twofold: One would update the law to clarify the way states submit electors and the vice president tallies the votes in Congress. The other would bolster security for state and local election officials who have endured harassment.

Sky-high diesel prices squeeze truckers, farmers, consumers

NEW YORK (AP) — High diesel prices are driving up the cost of everything, from groceries to Amazon orders and furniture. That's because nearly everything that’s delivered, whether by truck, rail or ship, uses diesel fuel. Truckers are turning down hauling jobs in the states with the most expensive diesel. They're choosing lighter loads and in some cases working longer hours to make up for the money lost on fuel. Farmers harvesting hay and planting corn with diesel-fired tractors are taking a hit of thousands of dollars per week. And many of these high costs are passed down to consumers.

UK weather turmoil spurs calls to adapt to climate change

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s record-breaking heatwave is spurring calls for the government to speed up efforts to adapt to a changing climate after wildfires created the busiest day for London firefighters since bombs rained down on the city during World War II. The country got a break Wednesday from the dry, hot weather that is gripping much of Europe as cooler air moved in from the west. The country hit a the record high of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.4 Fahrenheit) Tuesday at Coningsby in eastern England. Even so, travel was disrupted for a third day as rail operators repaired damage caused by the heat, and firefighters mopped up hotspots at the scene of Tuesday’s fires.

'The mouth of a bear': Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia

NARVA, Estonia (AP) — Nearly 2 million Ukrainians refugees have been sent to Russia. Their journey starts not with a gun to the head, but with a poisoned choice: Die in Ukraine or live in Russia. Those who choose to live in Russia are then taken through a series of what are known as filtration points, where treatment ranges from interrogation and strip searches to being yanked aside and never seen again. Ukraine portrays these journeys as forced transfers to enemy ground, which is considered a war crime. Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations. An Associated Press investigation found that many refugees are indeed forced to embark on a surreal journey into Russia, subjected along the way to human rights abuses. It also found an underground network of Russians trying to help Ukrainians escape.

Man saves 5 from house fire; jumps out window to save girl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man who ran into a burning home and saved five people, including a 6-year-old girl he jumped out of a second-floor window with, says he’s no hero and the serious injuries he suffered in the dramatic rescue were “all worth it.” Twenty-five-year-old Nick Bostic of Lafayette was driving on July 11 in the northwestern Indiana city when he saw a house in flames, stopped and ran inside to alert its residents. Four children were with an 18-year-old sister, who got three of her siblings out but told Bostic one child was missing. Bostic tells WLFI-TV he searched until he found the child. He then punched out a second-floor window and jumped from it with the girl. He suffered serious injuries while the girl had a small cut to her foot.

Funeral held for Ivana Trump; ex-president pays tribute

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump, all his children and an array of relatives and friends have paid respects to Ivana Trump at her funeral Mass. It was held Wednesday in New York City. The 1980s style icon and businesswoman died last week at her Manhattan home, age 73. She helped her husband build an empire that put him on the road toward the presidency. Heading to her funeral, he wrote on his social media platform that it was a very sad day, but a celebration of what he called a beautiful life. Ivana and Donald Trump were married from 1977 to 1992. Their divorce was ugly, but in recent years, they were friendly.