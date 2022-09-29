AP News Summary at 7:46 a.m. EDT

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. It's now aiming for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. is drenching the Florida peninsula overnight, threatening catastrophic flooding. In Port Charlotte, the storm surge flooded a lower-level emergency room even as winds tore off part of the roof of its intensive care unit. Staff and patients, some on ventilators, crowded into the middle floors of the four-story hospital.

Hurricane Ian strikes Florida hospital from above and below

Hurricane Ian has swamped a four-story Florida hospital from both above and below, according to a doctor who works there. The storm surge flooded its lower level emergency room on Wednesday, while fierce winds tore away part of the roof from the fourth-floor intensive care unit. Dr. Birgit Bodine spent the night at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, anticipating the storm would make things busy. But, she says, she didn’t anticipate that the roof would blow off on the fourth floor. The damage forced patients into just two of the floors. Bodine plans to spend another night at the hospital, when incoming storm injuries could make things worse.

Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has confirmed it will formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” on living under Moscow’s rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony on Friday in the Kremlin when four regions of Ukraine will be officially folded into Russia. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says the pro-Moscow administrators of the regions will sign treaties to join Russia during the ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall.

VP Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas

PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is capping her trip to Asia with a stop at the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she tries to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies. The visit follows North Korea's latest launches in its record missile testing this year amid concerns the country may conduct a nuclear test. Before going to the DMZ, Harris met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and praised the alliance between the countries as a “linchpin of security and prosperity.” Yoon, who took office in May, called her visit “another turning point” in strengthening ties.

Climate Migration: Blind and homeless amid Somalia's drought

DOLLOW, Somalia (AP) — Issack is 80, Hassan 75. The two blind men are friends and as close as brothers, gripping each other’s hands in their mutual darkness as tightly as they hold their canes. Near the end of their lives, the most alarming drought in more than half a century in Somalia has stripped them of their animals and homes. Pastoralists and farmers who have known for generations where to take cattle, goats and camels when the usual water sources run dry have been horrified by this drought that has seen four straight rainy seasons fail. The Associated Press met the men crouching together in the dust among hundreds of new arrivals at a displacement camp.

In Minnesota, abortion key to Keith Ellison's 2nd term hopes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Keith Ellison gave up a safe seat in Congress to run for Minnesota attorney general, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Now Ellison is locked in a tough reelection fight after four tumultuous years that put Minnesota in the world spotlight over the police killings of George Floyd and other Black men. His Republican opponent, hedge fund lawyer Jim Schultz, says Ellison deserves much of the blame for the surge in violent crime that followed. Ellison is using the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision rolling back abortion rights to rally Democrats and suburban swing voters.

Bishop who won Nobel for work in Timor accused of sex abuse

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Dutch magazine has reported that a Nobel Peace Prize-winning Catholic bishop has been accused of sexually abusing boys in East Timor in the 1990s. The report has rocked the Catholic Church in the impoverished nation and forced officials at the Vatican and Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo’s religious order to scramble to provide answers. Dutch magazine De Groene Amsterdammer said two alleged victims, identified only as Paulo and Roberto, reported being abused by Belo and said other boys also were alleged victims. It said its investigation showed that Belo’s abuse was known to East Timorese government, and to humanitarian and church workers.

Mexico is world's deadliest spot for environmental activists

VICAM, Mexico (AP) — Mexico has become the deadliest place in the world for environmental and land defense activists, and the Yaqui Indigenous people of northern Mexico are still mourning the killing of water-defense leader Tomás Rojo found in June 2021. The murder of Indigenous land defenders often conjures up images of Amazon activists killed deep in the jungle. But while Colombia and Brazil still account for many of the deaths, according to a report by the nongovernmental group Global Witness, Mexico saw 54 activists killed in 2021, compared to 33 in Colombia and 26 in Brazil. Two hundred activists were killed worldwide in 2021. Latin America accounted for over two-thirds of the murders in 2021.

'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies at age 59

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” has died. Manager Jarez Posey tells The Associated Press that Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Wednesday. The cause was not immediately clear. Coolio was 59. He won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 No. 1 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise.”

Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris' AL record

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive for the New York Yankees in the seventh inning that led them over Toronto Blue Jays 8-3. The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from Tim Mayza over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate. and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3. Judge watched the ball clank off the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing.