AP News Summary at 7:57 p.m. EDT

1/6 hearings fuel the question: Did Trump commit a crime?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has now heard dramatic testimony from former White House aides and others about Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It's also heard of his encouragement to supporters before they marched to the Capitol and violently broke in. But it’s still far from clear whether any of Trump’s actions were criminal, or whether he will be charged. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided explosive testimony to the committee that opened up new legal issues about Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection — including testimony that he knew protesters were armed and he wanted to go to the Capitol with them.

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his R&B superstardom to subject young fans to systematic sexual abuse. The singer and songwriter was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year at a trial that gave voice to accusers who had once wondered if their stories were ignored because they were Black women. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly imposed the sentence at a courthouse in Brooklyn. The sentence caps a slow-motion fall for Kelly, who is 55. He remained adored by legions of fans even after allegations about his abuse of young girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

Lone surviving attacker in Paris massacre guilty of murder

PARIS (AP) — The only surviving attacker from the 2015 terrorist massacre at the Bataclan theater and other sites in Paris has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. That is the most severe sentence possible in France, and very rare. Salah Abdeslam was the chief suspect in an exceptional trial over the attacks, which killed 130 people and were claimed by the Islamic State group. The judge in a special terrorism court found him guilty of murder and attempted murder in relation to a terrorist enterprise. The court found that his explosives vest malfunctioned, dismissing his argument that he ditched the vest because he decided not to follow through with his attack.

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone, former WH counsel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued a subpoena to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone. Previous witnesses have testified Cipollone was in meetings in which lawyers debated strategies to overturn former President Donald Trump’s election loss. The committee says that it requires Cipollone’s testimony after obtaining other evidence about which he was “uniquely positioned to testify.” The committee says Cipollone had previously given the committee an “informal interview,” but refused to provide on-the-record testimony.

Mexican migrant in Texas tragedy hoped to reach kin in Ohio

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two cousins from a remote community in southern Mexico were among the 67 people packed into a tractor-trailer and abandoned under the sweltering Texas sun. Francisco López Hernández said Wednesday that his cousin Javier Flores López went back home to Cerro Verde to see his wife and three children before departing for the U.S.-Mexico border with another cousin, José Luis Vásquez Guzmán. Vásquez Guzmán was among the few rescued from the tragedy that has left at least 53 people dead. Flores López is unaccounted for, according to his family. Both men were from Cerro Verde, a remote community in Oaxaca state with a long history of people migrating to the United States.

Most say nation on wrong track, including Dems: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows an overwhelming and growing majority of Americans say the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, including nearly 8 in 10 Democrats. The poll, by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, finds that deep pessimism about the economy continues to plague President Joe Biden. Eighty-five percent of U.S. adults polled say the country is on the wrong track. Seventy-nine percent describe the economy as poor. The findings suggest Biden faces fundamental challenges as he tries to motivate voters to cast ballots for Democrats in November’s midterm elections. The poll shows only 39% of Americans approve of Biden’s leadership overall, while 60% disapprove.

Jackson to be sworn in as Breyer retires from Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Black woman confirmed for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is officially becoming a justice. Jackson will be sworn as the court’s 116th justice at midday Thursday, just as the man she is replacing, Justice Stephen Breyer, retires. Breyer says in a letter to President Joe Biden that his retirement will take effect at noon, after nearly 28 years on the nation’s highest court. Earlier in the day the court is expected to issue its final opinions in a momentous and rancorous term that included overturning Roe v. Wade’s guarantee of the right to an abortion.

EXPLAINER: Abortion ruling sparks wave of new legal issues

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that abortion is not a constitutional right, federal and state courts around the country saw a rush of activity as abortion rights advocates raised new legal challenges and states sought judges’ clearance to limit abortions. Some of the disputes involve state abortion bans or restrictions that have been on the books for generations. Some involve “trigger laws” that were specifically designed to take effect if Roe were to fall. Many state bans were held up in court for years, pending the high court’s decision on Roe, and are now moving forward — amid challenges. With the new legal questions centering on state constitutions, it’s likely that answers will vary widely, and the legal debate over abortion will continue to change.

A viral reprise: When COVID-19 strikes again and again

Medical experts warn that repeated COVID-19 infections are getting more likely as the pandemic drags on and the coronavirus evolves. This means some people may well get hit more than twice whether they are vaccinated or not. Several public figures have recently announced repeat bouts of COVID-19, including U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, who tested positive for the third time. Experts say immunity from past infections and vaccination wanes over time leaving people vulnerable. Emerging research suggests such repeated infections could put people at higher risk for health problems.

2-time Wimbledon champ Murray loses to Isner in 2nd round

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has lost in the second round to big-serving American John Isner. It is Murray's earliest loss in 14 appearances at the All England Club. No. 3 seed Casper Ruud also lost in the second round Wednesday, just weeks after being the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open. Prior to Murray vs. Isner, the host country’s other leading player, reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, was eliminated by Caroline Garcia of France 6-3, 6-3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0