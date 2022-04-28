AP News Summary at 7:49 p.m. EDT

Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. Several people were injured in the attack on Kyiv, including one who lost a leg and others who were trapped in the rubble when two buildings were hit. A spokesperson said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team were safe. The attack is the boldest the capital city has seen since Russian forces retreated weeks ago. Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing.

Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest report on gross domestic product is complicating President Joe Biden’s pitch that the U.S. economy is strong. It shows that the economy shrank at a 1.4% annualized rate during the first three months of this year. Biden says the drop reflects technical quirks such as businesses adding less to their inventories, while Republicans have a direct line of attack to say the problem is rooted in inflation at a 40-year high. The risk for Biden is now a muddled message going into the midterm elections at a time when voters are focused on the economy.

Key players urge accountability for atrocities in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the first time, key players seeking accountability for atrocities during the Ukraine war have come together at an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council to spur investigations into abuses that many Western countries blame on Russia. Wednesday's session included the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, the chair of the U.N. Commission of Inquiry, Ukraine’s top prosecutor and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has opened over 8,000 investigations into alleged violations of the laws and customs of war. She said “Russia’s actions amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes” and resemble genocide. Russia called the claims unsubstantiated “and even fakes."

EXPLAINER: Why US needs a law to sell off oligarchs' assets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden doesn’t want to just seize the yachts, luxury homes and other assets of Russian oligarchs, he wants to sell off the pricey goods and use the money to help rebuild Ukraine. He’s asking Congress to streamline the process to allow that to happen. In the latest attempt to pressure Russia to end its war and to pay for the enormous costs of defending Ukraine, the Biden administration on Thursday called on Congress to enhance U.S. authority to liquidate assets seized from Russian elites — the “bad guys,” as Biden called them.

Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids

Moderna is asking U.S. regulators to open its COVID-19 vaccine to the nation's youngest children. Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination. Frustrated parents are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect them. Moderna submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration Thursday. The company hopes the FDA will rule in time for tots to start getting vaccinated by summer. It's a complex decision partly because while other countries give Moderna shots to older children, the U.S. so far has restricted them to adults. Rival Pfizer also is studying its vaccine in the littlest kids.

Astroworld movie set for release despite lawyers' concerns

HOUSTON (AP) — The experiences of panicked concertgoers who couldn’t breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a new documentary. But lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival’s promoter, say they’re concerned that publicity from “Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy,” could “taint the jury pool.” The documentary is set for release Friday in 11 Texas cities. But Charlie Minn, the film’s director, says it's a balanced and fair documentary that tries to show what happened. Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at the Nov. 5 concert by Scott, a popular rapper.

Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House has given final approval to a Texas-style abortion ban that prohibits abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. The bill passed Thursday by the GOP-led House now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. He's expected to sign it within days. The bill was immediately challenged in court by abortion rights advocates. The measure prohibits abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo. Experts say that’s typically about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. Like Texas, the bill allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion for up to $10,000. The U.S. Supreme Court allowed a similar law in Texas to stand.

Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham Russian referendum plans

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — While the world’s attention has focused on the fighting around Ukraine’s capital and the east, Russia swiftly captured and has held onto swaths of the country’s southern territory for two months. Occupying forces appear to have taken a different approach to the city of Kherson, which borders Crimea, for various reasons. Ukrainian officials and local residents say Russia plans to soon hold a “sham referendum” in the city with the aim of transforming the territory into a pro-Moscow so-called “people’s republic." Analysts say the make-up of Russia's military units, many of whom are Ukrainians from Crimea and the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions, may have inspired a “softer” occupation.

FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, cigars

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has released its long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. The Food and Drug Administration said phasing out the mint-flavored cigarettes would save hundreds of thousands of lives by helping adult smokers quit. Menthol is the only cigarette flavor that was not banned under the 2009 law that gave the FDA authority over tobacco products. The Biden administration has been under pressure from African American groups and health advocates to eliminate the flavor. Menthol accounts for more than a third of cigarettes sold in the U.S, and the mint flavor is overwhelmingly favored by Black smokers and young people.

2022 NFL Draft l Hutchinson surprises mom, honors WWII vet

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aidan Hutchinson carried out a sweet surprise for his mother on draft day, gifting a Leo Frost-designed necklace with a dog tag to honor her grandfather and World War II veteran. He handed Melissa Hutchinson the jewelry on Thursday at the Delano Hotel before hearing his name called at the NFL draft. The former Michigan defensive tackle also had a matching necklace and dog tag created for himself. His full name is Aidan Joseph Bernardi Hutchinson with middle names that honor his late great-grandfather, who was part of the World War II jungle fighting unit known as “Merrill’s Marauders.”

