AP News Summary at 7:50 a.m. EDT

Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian court has sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian. It is the first conviction for war crimes since Russia’s invasion three months ago. The soldier had pleaded guilty and testified that he shot the man after being ordered to do so. The sentencing came as the United Nations said the 3-month-old war has helped push the number of people displaced worldwide to the highest level on record level. More 100 million people have been driven from their homes across the globe. Grinding battles in the Donbas, where Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting town by town, have forced many civilians to flee their homes.

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments were likely to draw a sharp response from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

Biden launches Indo-Pacific trade deal, warns over inflation

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden has launched a new trade deal with 12 Indo-Pacific nations aimed at strengthening their economies as he warns Americans worried about high inflation that it is “going to be a haul” before they feel relief. The president says he does not believe an economic recession is inevitable in the U.S. Biden spoke at a news conference in Toyko after holding talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He acknowledged the U.S. economy has “problems” but said they were “less consequential than the rest of the world has.” He added: “This is going to be a haul. This is going to take some time."

Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5

Pfizer says three small doses of its COVID-19 vaccine protect kids under 5 and that it plans to give the data to U.S. regulators later this week. It's the latest step toward letting the littlest kids get the shots. The 18 million tots under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration has begun evaluating data from rival Moderna. That company hopes to offer two kid-sized shots by summer. The FDA has set tentative dates next month for its scientific advisers to publicly debate data from Pfizer and Moderna.

Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe

LONDON (AP) — A doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group has described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as “a random event” that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. In an interview with the Associated Press, Dr. David Heymann, said the leading theory to explain the more than 90 cases of monkeypox in a dozen countries including Britain, Spain, Switzerland, France, the U.S. and Australia was sexual transmission among gay and bisexual men at two raves held in Spain and Belgium.

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations. Three months after the invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts. Harsh new restrictions and the closure of independent media have prompted many Russians to flee. But even that has gotten much harder, as Western nations banned flights. One expert says a summer of economic misery could be coming for Russians.

Zelenskyy urges 'maximum' sanctions on Russia in Davos talk

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for “maximum” sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech at the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland. He said Monday that sanctions need to go further to stop Russia’s aggression, including an oil embargo, blocking all of its banks and cutting off trade with Russia completely. Zelenskyy also says Ukraine needs at least $5 billion per month. He said tens of thousands of lives could have been saved if Ukraine had “received 100% of our needs at once, back in February” in terms of weapons, funding, political support and sanctions against Russia.

Court ruling extends uneven treatment for asylum-seekers

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — In one of the busiest corridors for illegal border crossings, Cubans, Colombians and Venezuelans are often released to pursue asylum in the United States. Meanwhile, Hondurans struggle to be allowed to pursue asylum after entering the country. The opposite fortunes illustrate the dual nature of border enforcement under pandemic-era limits on seeking asylum, known as Title 42 authority. President Joe Biden wanted to end them Monday, but a federal judge in Louisiana issued a nationwide injunction that keeps them intact. Some nationalities are heavily affected by Title 42, while others aren't.

Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims

Top Southern Baptists stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades, according to a scathing investigative report issued Sunday. The Southern Baptist Convention is America’s largest Protestant denomination. The 288-page report states survivors and others repeatedly shared allegations with the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee. They were met with resistance and outright hostility from within the top administrative committee, the report says. The seven-month investigation was conducted by Guidepost Solutions, an independent firm contracted by the Executive Committee. Last year, delegates at the SBC’s national gathering demanded the committee should not be allowed to investigate itself and set this third-party review into motion.

Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials remain perplexed by mysterious cases of severe liver damage in hundreds of young children around the world. The best available evidence points to a fairly common stomach bug. That virus hasn’t previously caused this kind of problem in otherwise healthy kids. Investigators in the U.S. and abroad are exploring a number of theories that might explain the mystery. One possibility that's not yet proven: that the stomach virus and the coronavirus are combining to provoke a liver-damaging immune system response.

