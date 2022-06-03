AP News Summary at 7:51 a.m. EDT

Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war

When Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February, the Russian president vowed his forces would not occupy the neighboring country. But as the invasion reached its 100th day on Friday, Russia seemed increasingly unlikely to relinquish the territory it has taken in the war. The ruble is now an official currency in the southern Kherson region. Residents there and in Russia-controlled parts of a neighboring region are getting offered Russian passports. The Kremlin-installed administrations in both regions have talked about plans to become part of Russia. In a video marking the first 100 days of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that his country would not submit easily to Russian control.

EXPLAINER: At 100 days, Russia-Ukraine war by the numbers

GENEVA (AP) — One hundred days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, numbers tell the tale of the death, destruction and economic havoc caused by Europe’s worst armed conflict in decades. The counts, while often just estimates, are staggering: Tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers likely killed. Millions more forced to flee the country or internally displaced. Factories, hospitals, bridges, schools and residences destroyed. Ukraine says about 35% of its gross domestic product has been wiped out, while Western sanctions have targeted Russian oil and natural gas exports. The economic ripples are also being felt around the world, from high prices at U.S. gasoline pump to countries reliant on agricultural imports from Ukraine, a major grain producer.

Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined other members of Britain’s royal family Friday at a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. The queen herself skipped the event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London due to difficulties getting around that have limited the 96-year-old monarch’s public engagements in recent months. But royal watchers quickly shifted their focus to Harry and Meghan as they made their first public appearance in festivities marking the Platinum Jubilee. Harry and Meghan, who gave up royal duties and moved to California two years ago, kept a low profile during Thursday’s events, appearing only in photographs shot through the windows of the building from which members of the royal family watched the Queen’s Birthday Parade.

Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: 'How much more carnage?'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control. In an address to the nation Thursday night, he called on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. He says that if legislators fail to act, voters should use their “outrage” to turn gun violence into a central issue in November’s midterm elections. Biden is trying to drive up pressure on Congress to pass stricter laws, though such efforts have failed in the wake of past violence. The speech follows recent mass shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed

Texas prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month has been fatally shot by law enforcement after he killed a family of five and took their truck. State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says Gonzalo Lopez was killed about 35 south of San Antonio late Thursday. Lopez was thought to be hiding near Centerville, Texas, when they received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers went to a weekend cabin near Centerville and found the bodies of one adult and four minors. Authorities say the family was from Houston. Officials say law enforcement officers and Lopez exchanged gunfire before he was fatally shot.

Democrats, Republicans fight to a redistricting stalemate

The once-a-decade congressional redistricting cycle is ending in a draw. That means Republicans will maintain a modest advantage in the battle for control of the House of Representatives in the coming decade. They can win a majority of House seats with just under a majority of the national vote. Democrats will normally need to win just above half of the national vote to have control. That's almost the same partisan balance as in 2020. The effective stalemate is the result of a pitched battle between the parties to redraw legislative maps in their favor. But Republicans are poised to tilt the map further in their direction next year.

Tulsa shooting highlights vulnerability of hospitals

Hospitals, like schools, are not typically designed to guard against the threat of a determined gunman entering the building to take lives. The vulnerability of health care facilities was highlighted by a shooter who killed four people and then himself Wednesday at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The assailant got inside a building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus with little trouble. The president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System said nothing can stop somebody with guns “hellbent on causing harm.” Police said the shooter bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage.

Security concerns leave Afghan evacuees stuck in Balkan camp

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Afghans who were evacuated from their country as it fell to the Taliban last summer have found their journey to the United States stalled at a cluster of tents and temporary housing at a military base in the Balkans. More than 78,000 Afghans have arrived in the U.S. for resettlement since August. But the fate of people who were flagged for additional security vetting, and diverted to Camp Bondsteel in the small nation of Kosovo, remains up in the air. Frustration is growing among the Afghans, some of whom staged a protest at the base this week after learning they won't be allowed to enter the U.S.

The Revenant: Harini Logan rallies for spelling bee title

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Harini Logan has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Vikram Raju in the bee's first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker. Both spellers got four words wrong during their grueling showdown before Scripps went to the 90-second spell-off. Harini was faster and sharper throughout, spelling 21 words correctly to beat Vikram by six. The 14-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, takes home a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Harini was a four-time participant in the bee and a sentimental favorite who endured the pandemic to compete again in person for the first time since 2019.

Celtics have huge 4th, beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jaylen Brown fueled a comeback charge and scored 24 points, Al Horford hit six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1. Horford finished with 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter. Boston made its first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got involved in the 3-point flurry.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0