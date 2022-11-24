AP News Summary at 7:51 a.m. EST

Suspect in killing of 5 at Colorado club held without bail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub has been ordered held without bail in an initial court appearance. Twenty-two-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich appeared by video from jail Wednesday and could be seen slumped over in a chair with injuries visible on their face and head. Aldrich appeared to need prompting by defense attorneys when asked to state their name by the judge. Police say 17 people were injured by gunshots in last weekend's attack. The suspect faces possible murder and hate crime charges. Aldrich's attorneys say in court filings that the suspect is nonbinary but didn't elaborate.

'Missing my baby': Six killed in Virginia Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Family and loved ones are mourning the six people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. They included Lorenzo Gamble, a 43-year-old custodian who was a father of two. Kellie Pyle was a 52-year-old mother with wedding plans. Michelle Johnson described her late son Brian as a happy-go-lucky guy who loved his family and friends. A longtime employee, 70-year-old Randy Blevins was remembered fondly as “Mr. Randy” by a former coworker, Shaundrayia Reese. Outside the Walmart, a makeshift memorial was laid for Tyneka Johnson in a grassy area. Authorities have not released the name of the sixth person killed Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy.

Ukraine works to restore power after bruising Russian attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv's mayor says that 70% of the Ukrainian capital has been left without power a day after Moscow unleashed yet another devastating missile barrage on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The mayor said Thursday that engineers were doing their best to get electricity back as soon as possible. He said the water supply has been restored in about half of Kyiv on the left bank of the Dnieper River. A renewed Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure caused power outages across large parts of the country, further hobbling Ukraine’s already battered power network and adding to the misery for civilians as temperatures drop. Russia's strikes come as its forces have suffered battlefield setbacks in the war that it launched nine months ago.

GOP's Lisa Murkowski wins reelection in Alaska Senate race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has won reelection, defeating a fellow Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Murkowski beat Kelly Tshibaka in the Nov. 8 ranked choice election. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who suspended his campaign after the primary and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski was the only Senate Republican who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial last year who was on the ballot this year. Trump was not convicted. But her vote was a sore point raised by Trump, who had vowed to campaign against her.

Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits

The holiday travel rush is already on, and it could spread out over more days than usual this year. Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later. Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic. The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.3 million travelers on Tuesday, down from more than 2.4 million screened the Tuesday before Thanksgiving in 2019 but the numbers were higher on Monday. AAA predicts that nearly 55 million people in the U.S. will travel at least 50 miles from home this week, an increase over last year and only 2% less than in 2019.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict catches up with Qatar World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has become the latest political flash point at the first World Cup in the Arab world — never mind that neither Israeli or Palestinian national teams are competing in the tournament. Thousands of Israeli soccer fans are expected to descend on Doha for the World Cup, even though Israel has no diplomatic ties with Qatar. Israelis have made themselves at home in Doha with an informal consular presence and studio for the Israeli national public broadcaster. Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Hamas-ruled Gaza have taken a different route, flying from Jordan and Egypt, respectively. Some hope to make a political statement at the world's biggest sporting event.

Russian Duma gives LGBTQ 'propaganda' bill final approval

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers have given their final approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBTQ rights in the country. The new bill expands a ban on what authorities call “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. That legislation, often dubbed the “gay propaganda” law, bans the depiction of homosexuality to those under the age of 18. It was adopted by the Kremlin in 2013 in an effort to promote “traditional values” in Russia. The new bill outlaws all advertising, media and online resources books, films and theater productions deemed to contain such “propaganda,” a concept loosely defined in the bill.

Long-time reformist leader Anwar sworn in as Malaysian PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been sworn in as Malaysia’s prime minister. It's a victory for the political reformers who have been locked in a battle for days with Malay nationalists after a divisive general election produced a hung Parliament. Malaysia’s king named 75-year-old Anwar as the nation’s 10th leader, saying he was satisfied that Anwar is the candidate who is likely to have majority support. Anwar took his oath of office in a simple ceremony at the national palace. Anwar’s Alliance of Hope led Saturday’s election with 82 seats, short of the 112 needed for a majority. The right-leaning National Alliance won 73 seats. Anwar emerged victorious after other smaller blocs agreed to support him in a unity government.

Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory

BEIJING (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones has apologized for a pay dispute that set off employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production. Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou. Foxconn is trying to rebuild its workforce after employees walked out over complaints about unsafe conditions. Foxconn blamed a “technical error” while adding new employees and promised they would receive the wages they were promised. During the protests this week, police beat and kicked employees at the factory. The dispute comes as the ruling Communist Party tries to contain a surge in infections without shutting down factories.

Empty streets, cranes: the city built for Qatar's World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Less than a month before it is set to host the World Cup final, Lusail City is oddly quiet. The sleek district 20 kilometers north of Doha was built to accommodate World Cup fans and hundreds of thousands of host nation Qatar’s residents. It is home to the golden, bowl-shaped stadium where the World Cup's final match will take place, but its empty streets are raising questions about how much use it will get once more than a million soccer fans leave the small Gulf Arab nation after the tournament.