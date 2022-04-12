AP News Summary at 7:54 p.m. EDT

Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say the gunman in the Brooklyn subway shooting fired at least 33 bullets in the rush-hour train, shooting 10 people. Police say they are looking for a “person of interest” who rented a van that they believe might be connected to the shooting, although they haven’t established a definitive link. Chief of Detectives James Essig says the van key was found along with a semi-automatic handgun, a hatchet, smoke grenades and other items at the scene. Police have since found the van, empty. They say the person of interest is a man with addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

Putin vows to press invasion until Russia's goals are met

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has vowed that Russia’s bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled. He insisted Tuesday the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses. Russian troops have been thwarted in their push toward Ukraine’s capital and are now focusing on the eastern Donbas region. Ukraine said Tuesday it was investigating a claim that a poisonous substance had been dropped on its troops there. It was not clear what the substance might be, but Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious escalation of the already devastating war.

NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has resigned in the wake of his arrest in a federal corruption investigation, creating a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul seven months after she selected Benjamin as a partner to make a fresh start in an office already rocked by scandal. Hochul says Benjamin resigned Tuesday. He was accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled. Benjamin pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Gilbert Gottfried, actor and comic's comic, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. His publicist Glenn Schwartz said in a statement that Gottfried died Tuesday at age 67. Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes. He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s. Gottfried also did voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

MENLO, Iowa (AP) — President Joe Biden has journeyed to corn-rich Iowa to announce he's suspending federal rules that restrict ethanol in gasoline, aiming to strike at least a small blow against surging inflation. He said Tuesday at a biofuel plant that the action should trim about a dime a gallon at a limited number of stations — about 2,300 of the nation's more than 100,000. Biden is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of a higher ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures.

Blame Trump? Jury hears that defense at Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Ohio man charged with stealing a coat rack from the U.S. Capitol doesn't deny that he joined the mob that stormed the building last year. But a lawyer for Capitol riot defendant Dustin Thompson vows to show that former President Donald Trump abused his power to “authorize” the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. That was the strategy that defense attorney Samuel Shamansky outlined Tuesday during opening statements for Thompson's trial. A prosecutor told jurors that Thompson knew he was breaking the law that day. Thompson’s jury trial is the third among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions.

EXPLAINER: Why Finkenauer's Senate bid rests on 3 signatures

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer’s hopes of running against Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley this fall may hinge on a state Supreme Court ruling on three petition signatures. Finkenauer’s campaign was thrown into turmoil this week after a judge ruled she had not met the requirements to qualify for the ballot. Finkenauer, a former one-term congresswoman, called the ruling “deeply partisan” and appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court. The court, under pressure to rule quickly to meet deadlines to mail ballots to Iowa residents who live out of the country, will hear arguments Wednesday and likely will issue a decision within days. The state’s primary is June 7.

COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total ever

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal data confirms that 2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history. New research is offering more insights into how it got that bad. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month quietly updated its provisional death statistics, showing there were more than 3.46 million deaths last year. That's about 80,000 more than 2020′s record tally. Experts say COVID-19 was the major reason. But a new study released Tuesday shows an unprecedented spike in adolescent drug overdose deaths also played a role. Researchers also believe U.S. life expectancy dropped another five or six months in 2021 — putting it back to where it was 20 years ago.

In Rio, rescue dogs watch out for their rescuers

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In Rio de Janeiro, two rescue dogs have turned local mascots and budding online influencers after joining their rescuers’ ranks, wooing their growing audience, one bark at a time. Corporal Oliveira, a four-year-old dog with short brown hair, turned up one morning in 2019 at a police station on Rio’s Governador Island, injured and weak. He has since been adopted by the officers and has his own Instagram profile with more than 45,000 fervent followers. A dozen miles from there, another rescue dog has also turned mascot. Older, and slightly less adventurous than Corporal Oliveira, Caramello’s online efforts have focused on drawing attention to a wide range of good causes and campaigns.

