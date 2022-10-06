AP News Summary at 8:17 a.m. EDT

Gunman kills 35 in attack starting at Thai child care center

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities say a former police officer killed at least 24 children and 11 adults in a gun and knife attack that began at a child care center in Thailand. The assailant fled the first scene, shooting from his car as he drove home, before killing his wife and child and taking his own life. It was the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history. Photos and videos posted online of the day care showed the floor of one room was smeared with blood and sleeping mats scattered about. Authorities identified the assailant as a former police officer and said he attacked a child care center in the northeastern Thai town of Nongbua Lamphu.

EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks

Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government. The setbacks have badly dented the image of a powerful Russian military and added to the tensions surrounding an ill-planned military mobilization. They have also fueled fighting among Kremlin insiders and left Russian President Vladimir Putin increasingly cornered.

Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional leader says Russia launched two missile attacks that hit apartment blocks in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing one person and trapping at least five in the city close to Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. The morning strikes Thursday came hours after Ukraine’s president announced that the country’s military had retaken three more villages in one of the regions illegally annexed by Russia. Zaporizhzhia is home to Europe’s largest nuclear plant, now under Russian occupation. The city of the same name remains under Ukrainian control. The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog is expected to visit Kyiv this week to discuss the situation at the power plant.

N.Korea flies warplanes near S.Korea after missile launches

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response. The highly unusual incident came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests in less than two weeks. South Korea’s military says eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation near the border and are believed to have conducted air-to-surface firing drills. Tensions have risen sharply on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests prompted South Korea, the United States and Japan to conduct joint drills in response.

French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature

STOCKHOLM (AP) — This year’s Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to French author Annie Ernaux. The 82-year-old was cited for “the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory,” the Nobel committee said. Ernaux's more than 20 books, most of them very short, chronicle events in her life and the lives of those around her. They present uncompromising portraits of sexual encounters, abortion, illness and the deaths of her parents. Last year’s prize went to U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose novels explore the impact of migration on individuals and societies. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday.

Falsehoods, harassment stress local election offices in US

CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) — Local election offices across the U.S. have seen the movement spawned by former President Donald Trump that spreads false election narratives arrive on their doorsteps. They have been targeted by threatening emails, stressed by rising workloads and stretched budgets, and left to cope with misinformation and shortages of staff and poll workers. Even a small, heavily Republican area such as Carroll County, Ohio, is not immune. The county's election director, Nicole Mickley, said she has found that election workers across the U.S. are just as honest, hard-working and passionate as her staff is: “I’m starting to get defensive and angry for them, too.”

Revised ‘Dreamers’ program to get another review by court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a lower court to review an Obama-era program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. A Texas-based federal judge last year declared that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was illegal. But he left the program temporarily intact for those already benefiting from it, pending the appeal. Wednesday's appellate ruling in New Orleans upholds the judge's initial finding. But it sends the case back to him for a look at a new version of the rule issued by the Biden administration in late August.

‘Our worst fears': Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a baby girl, her parents and uncle have been found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.” Warnke did not release any information about how and when police believe they were killed. He said the victims were close to each other when found by a farm worker in a remote area. The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping the 8-month-old, her parents and uncle on Monday. Authorities say they taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings.

Climate Migration: Floods displace villagers in Indonesia

MONDOLIKO, Indonesia (AP) — For years, the tide would flood Asiyah's home along the northern coast of Java, Indonesia. Rising seas and stronger tides as an effect of climate change had destroyed her village's crops and washed away dirt paths people walked along. She and her family eventually abandoned their home and moved to drier land, becoming climate migrants as many of their neighbors had before them. Their story illustrates how climate change can play a major factor in forcing people to migrate.

US futures retreat on strong hiring, more jobs data on tap

Wall Street futures pointed lower before the bell Thursday as concerns that a resilient job market will keep the Federal Reserve on track for another big rate hike early next month. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each declined 0.4%. A strong jobs report from payroll processor ADP dragged markets down Wednesday after strong gains to open the week. Though government employment data released on Tuesday indicated that the job market may be cooling, investors will likely be more influenced by the unemployment claims report coming later Thursday and the all-important September jobs report due out Friday.