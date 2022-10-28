AP News Summary at 7:57 a.m. EDT

Musk in control of Twitter but where will he go from here?

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. Two people familiar with the deal said Thursday that Musk was in charge. They also said he ousted three top Twitter executives. Such a shakeup was widely expected, but Musk has otherwise made contradictory statements about his vision for the company. And he has shared few concrete plans for how he will run it. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the deal had been signed or if the deal had closed. A Delaware judge had ordered that the the deal be finalized by Friday.

Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers are slowly edging closer to a city in eastern Ukraine they have tried to seize for months. Bakhmut has remained in Ukrainian hands during the war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desire for visible gains following his troops' clear setbacks. Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the east. Mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group are reported to be leading the charge.

Republican wave tested by competitive Senate race in Ohio

GROVEPORT, Ohio (AP) — A surprising dynamic is taking shape in Ohio, where Republicans are hoping to ride a wave of national discontent with Democrats to take control of the Senate. Less than two weeks before Election Day, the race is more competitive than initially expected. Republican JD Vance, the venture capitalist and author-turned-first time candidate, may still win in a state that former President Donald Trump carried by 8 percentage points twice. But most polls show Vance roughly tied with Democrat Tim Ryan, the 10-term congressman running against Vance as a moderate. That's even as incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine leads his Democratic rival by double digits.

N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says that North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in its first ballistic weapons tests in two weeks. Friday's launches came after the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.” South Korea’s military says it detected the two launches from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around Friday noon. The back-to-back launches, the North’s first ballistic missile tests since Oct. 14, came on the final day of South Korea’s annual 12-day field exercises, which North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

Verlander, seeking 1st World Series win, opens for Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander remains in search of his first World Series win after going 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA in seven Series starts. The 39-year-old right-hander starts for the Houston Astros on Friday night. Aaron Nola takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies, the first third-place team to reach a World Series. Verlander likely is headed to his third Cy Young Award in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, going 18-4 with a major league-best 1.75 ERA to give him a 244-133 record and a 3.24 ERA in 17 seasons.

Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume. The Nevada Supreme Court said in a ruling late Thursday the process underway in Nye County is illegal. The Republican secretary of state who has been highly critical of conspiracy fraud theories that fueled the hand count directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.” Volunteers had wrapped up a second day of hand-counting the ballots by the time the high court issued an opinion siding with objections raised by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada. The ACLU says Nye County lawyers told them the hand count had been shut down.

UK says new PM Rishi Sunak won't go to UN climate conference

LONDON (AP) — The British government says new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend the major United Nations climate conference next month. Sunak’s office said the decision was made because of “pressing domestic commitments” including preparations for an emergency budget on Nov. 17. The UK says it does not reflect a downgrade in the government’s commitment to combating climate change. Officials from almost 200 countries are due to gather in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, starting Nov. 6 to discuss how to tackle global warming at the conference known as COP27. Britain hosted last year’s COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which was attended by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Massive learning setbacks show COVID's sweeping toll on kids

The COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered classrooms set back learning in some U.S. school systems by more than a year, with children in high-poverty areas affected the most, according to a district-by-district analysis of test scores shared exclusively with The Associated Press. In the most comprehensive look yet at how much American schoolchildren have been put behind, the analysis found the average student lost half a school year of learning in math, and more than a quarter of a school year in reading. Online learning played a role, but students lost significant ground even where they returned quickly to schoolhouses.

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984. They recommend residents should have a “go” bag for emergencies and food supplies, identify shelter space and have a plan for reuniting with family members if they’re at work or school.

Dig finds evidence of Revolutionary War prison camp location

Researchers say they have solved a decades-old riddle by finding remnants of the stockade and therefore the site of a prison camp in York, Pennsylvania, that housed British soldiers for nearly two years during the American Revolutionary War. The location of Camp Security was thought to have been somewhere on land acquired by the local government nearly a decade ago. On Monday an archaeological team located what is believed to be the prison camp’s exterior security fence. The camp housed more than 1,000 English, Scottish and Canadian privates and noncommissioned officers for 22 months during war.