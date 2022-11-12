AP News Summary at 7:57 a.m. EST

Ukraine works to stabilize Kherson after Russian pullout

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military is carrying out “stabilization measures” near an important southern city following the end of Kherson's eight-month occupation by Russian forces. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Russia’s military during the ongoing invasion. The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces reported Saturday that the Russians were fortifying their battle lines on the river’s eastern bank. Ukrainian officials from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on down cautioned that while special military units had reached Kherson city, a full “liberation” deployment still was underway.

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has won his bid for reelection in the crucial swing state of Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters on Friday to put his party one seat away from clinching control of the Senate. With Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the chamber by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republicans now must win both outstanding races to take the majority. Other Arizona contests, including the closely watched race for governor between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake, are still too early to call.

What US election results mean for the future of Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The results of the midterm election are raising questions about the future of American support for Ukraine. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy warned last month that his party wouldn’t support writing a “blank check” for Ukraine if it captured the House majority. And his party is drawing closer to winning the majority as election results are tallied. But while GOP control of the House is likely to make sending aid to Ukraine more difficult, support for the country runs deep in both parties. President Joe Biden said he hopes to continue his “bipartisan approach” to supporting Ukraine no matter how the election turns out.

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s recent move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China signals a new phase in relations between the globe’s two largest economies. Trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power. The export ban helps set the tone for President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Asia. Both leaders are likely to touch on the export ban, which Chinese officials were quick to condemn.

Ukraine FM: Moscow playing 'hunger games' with world

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is pressing Southeast Asian countries for political and material support in his county’s fight against Russia while accusing Moscow of playing “hunger games” with the world by holding up shipments of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products. Kuleba told reporters Saturday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit that the world needs to pressure Russia not to object to the extension of a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain and fertilizer, which is due to expire Nov. 19. More than just continuing the deal, however, Kuleba accused Russian inspectors of “quiet sabotage,” by intentionally dragging their feet in allowing shipments through.

Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden says the United States will work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations to build a region that is free, stable, prosperous and secure. Biden told leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at a summit in Cambodia on Saturday that together they will build a better future in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence. Biden's efforts at the ASEAN meeting in Cambodia are meant to lay the groundwork for his highly anticipated meeting next week with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Twitter drama too much? Mastodon, others emerge as options

Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO took helm, cutting the company’s workforce in half, overhauling the platform’s verification system, sparring with some users and acknowledging that “dumb things” might happen as he reshapes one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems. It’s not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave. In fact, having a front seat to the chaos may even prove entertaining to some. But lesser-known sites such as Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.

UN climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they’ll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders for greater efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and help poor nations cope with global warming. Scientists say the amount of greenhouse gases being pumped into the atmosphere needs to be halved by 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord.

In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land

ANANTAPUR, India (AP) — In the Anantapur region of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, droughts, low-rainfall and extreme heat are a way of life. An arid region that is home to about 400,000 people, Anantapur and its people are greatly impacted by desertification — the process by which fertile land becomes a desert. Climate change only hastens this transformation. To counter the process, farmers in the region are restoring land using natural farming methods and encouraging the planting of indigenous trees across the region. Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre, a non-profit based in the region, has provided assistance to more than 60,000 farming families and helped restore 300,000 acres of land in Anantapur.

China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported

BEIJING (AP) — Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou has been ordered to undergo virus testing while a major city in the southwest closed schools as another rise in infections was reported. China’s virus numbers are low, but the increase over the past week is a challenge to a “zero-COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every infected person. People in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district were ordered to stay home while testing is carried out. The government announced changes to quarantine and other anti-virus restrictions this week to reduce their cost and disruption. But the ruling Communist Party says it is sticking with “zero COVID" even as other countries ease restrictions.