AP News Summary at 7:58 a.m. EDT

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin makes journey through Scotland

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin is passing through the rugged Scottish countryside on a final journey from her beloved summer estate Balmoral Castle to London. The coffin of the late monarch is on a six-hour road journey to Edinburgh on Sunday. Mourners in Scotland are lining roads and some tossing flowers to honor the monarch who died Thursday at Balmoral after 70 years on the throne. Also Sunday, King Charles III will be formally proclaimed king in the other nations of the United Kingdom — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — after a similar ceremony in Britain a day earlier.

'I cannot mourn': Former colonies conflicted over the queen

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world Upon taking the throne in 1952. Many of them were unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there is some bitterness about the past in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and elsewhere. Talk has turned to the legacies of colonialism, from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British institutions. For many, the queen came to represent all of that during her seven decades on the throne.

Ukraine pushes major counteroffensive as war marks 200 days

As the war in Ukraine marks 200 days, the country has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east in a long-anticipated counteroffensive, dealing a heavy blow to Russia. The counterattack began in the final days of August and initially focused on the southern region of Kherson, which was swept by Russian forces in the early days of the invasion. Just as Moscow refocused attention and troops there, Ukraine launched another, highly effective offensive in the northeastern region of Kharkiv. Facing quick Ukrainian gains that raised the prospect of a large group of Russian forces being surrounded, Moscow ordered a pullback from Kharkiv in a dramatic change of the state of play.

Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s atomic power operator says the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid. The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation. Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.

US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes, 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene Sunday at the places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001. President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband are due at the World Trade Center in New York, but by tradition, no political figures speak at the ground zero ceremony. Other communities around the country are holding their own commemorations.

Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at the Pentagon. Sunday's somber commemoration comes a little more than a year after the Democratic president ended the war in Afghanistan launched by the U.S. and its allies in response to the terror attacks. Biden upheld a campaign pledge to bring home U.S. troops from the country’s longest conflict. But the war ended in chaotic fashion last August as the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says Biden will recognize the impact the Sept. 11 attacks had on the U.S. and the world and honor the nearly 3,000 people killed that day.

Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Two more U.S. military planes loaded with tons of aid for Pakistanis affected by flooding from deadly monsoon rains have landed in southern Sindh province. That's one of the worst-affected regions in the impoverished country. The country’s Civil Aviation Authority says Saturday that each plane was loaded with about 35 tons of relief aid that would be distributed in the province by the World Food Program. The aircraft landed at Sukkur Airport in Sindh and the U.S. operation that began Thursday will continue until Sept. 16. Pakistan has suffered under extremely heavy monsoon rains that started early this year — in mid-June. Multiple officials and experts have blamed the rains and resulting floodwaters on climate change.

3 dead after 7.6 quake hits remote part of Papua New Guinea

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — At least three people are dead after a powerful earthquake hit a remote part of Papua New Guinea. Some buildings and roads were also damaged in the Sunday morning jolt that was felt across the Pacific island country. The deaths were from a landslide in the gold-mining town of Wau. There was also damage to some health centers, homes, rural roads and highways. Authorities say the sparse, scattered population and lack of large buildings near the epicenter may have helped prevent a larger disaster from the magnitude 7.6 earthquake. One resident from the town closest to the epicenter described his ordeal to the Associated Press.

Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to start categorizing gun shop sales

NEW YORK (AP) — Payment processor Visa Inc. says it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops. The move disclosed Saturday marks a major win for gun control advocates. They say it will help better track suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a preclude to a mass shooting. But gun rights advocates have argued such a step would unfairly segregate legal gun sales when most sales do not lead to mass shootings. Visa said it would adopt the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant code for gun sales, just announced Friday. Until Friday, gun store sales were considered “general merchandise.” It joins Mastercard and AmEx, who said they would also start adopting the standard.

Steven Spielberg debuts his movie memoir 'The Fabelmans'

TORONTO (AP) — Steven Spielberg premiered his much-anticipated “The Fabelmans” to thunderous applause at the Toronto International Film Festival, debuting his most autobiographical film and one the 75-year-old filmmaker said he’s been building toward his whole life. “The Fabelmans” draws extensively from the director’s own childhood and early formation as a filmmaker. His parents are played by Michelle Williams and Paul Dano in the film, and from his early formation as a filmmaker. Spielberg said the film has been welling up in him for years, but that doesn't make it any kind of finale. Said the director: “It is not because I decided to retire and this is my swan song.”