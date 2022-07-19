AP News Summary at 8:17 a.m. EDT

UK breaks its record for highest temperature as heat builds

LONDON (AP) — Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered amid a heat wave that has seized swaths of Europe. The national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still Tuesday in a country ill prepared for such extremes. The typically temperate nation was just the latest to be walloped by unusually hot, dry weather that has gripped the continent since last week, triggering wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and leading to hundreds of heat-related deaths. The U.K. Met Office registered a provisional reading of 40.2 degrees Celsius (104.4 degrees Fahrenheit) at Heathrow Airport. That broke a record set just an hour earlier. Before Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded in Britain was 38.7 C (101.7 F), a record set in 2019.

Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Iran starting Tuesday is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow’s challenge to the United States and Europe during its grinding campaign in Ukraine. It is only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighboring country in February. Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about some of the most pressing issues facing the region. That includes the conflict in Syria and a U.N.-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis.

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

While more than 1 million people in the United States died of COVID-19, many more survived ICU stays that have left them with a host of health issues. One survivor is Freddy Fernandez, who was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. He's home with his family, but still can't go back to work, and relies on oxygen to breathe. His family says that as the world moves on and mask mandates fall away, COVID-19 is not gone for them. They're left dealing with the long-term consequences.

Sri Lanka's political turmoil sows worries for recovery

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Bankruptcy has forced Sri Lanka's government to a near standstill. The once-beloved and now reviled former president fled to Singapore before resigning. The acting president and prime minister is seen as his proxy and opposed by angry crowds. Parliament is expected to elect a new leader Wednesday, but it's unclear if that's enough to placate a furious nation that has grown disillusioned with politician of all stripes. The International Monetary Fund is monitoring the situation closely, but any bailout package will be contingent on Sri Lanka’s debt-restructuring strategy and political stability. The government owes $51 billion in debt and is unable to make payments on its loans. Its currency has collapsed by 80%, making imports more expensive and worsening inflation.

Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee’s hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans. Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews are expected to testify, according to the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity. Pottinger is a former deputy national security adviser and Matthews is a former press aide. Both resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Election 2022: Maryland voters choosing Gov. Hogan successor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan term-limited, the highly competitive contest to replace him has drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even Oprah Winfrey. As voters on Tuesday choose nominees in statewide, legislative and congressional races, the pivotal governor’s race takes top billing. Hogan is a rare two-term Republican governor in a Democratic-leaning state, and he won plaudits from both sides of the aisle for his bipartisan approach and his willingness to challenge Trump. Hogan has endorsed a former Cabinet member in the Republican primary, while Trump has backed a state legislator who tried to impeach Hogan.

House to vote on same-sex marriage, push back against court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set to vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. While the Respect for Marriage Act is expected to pass the House, it is almost certain to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans would surely block it. But it's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that will force all lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record with their views on the high-profile social issue.

Gun violence leads community groups to take bolder action

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle doesn't often make national news for gun violence, but in 2021, more shots were fired there than in any of the previous five years. Last summer, a local group that intervenes to try to prevent gun violence took the unusual step of paying 16 young men who were likely to be involved in shootings to leave the city for 30 days. The founder of Community Passageways, Dominique Davis, said all but three of those young people have not faced additional charges since. Community violence intervention is not new but interest in the approach is growing. The Biden administration is backing it and urging states and cities to invest in groups doing this work.

Arrest of Saudi for lying to FBI shows kingdom’s reach in US

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. federal prosecutors have charged a Saudi man with lying to federal officials about using a fake Instagram account to harass Saudi critics — mostly women — living in the U.S. and Canada. That’s according to a complaint unsealed last month in federal court in Brooklyn. A few victims recount to The Associated Press his bullying and efforts to lure them into a face-to-face meeting. The complaint cites a wider FBI investigation into the online campaigns as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman continues efforts to silence criticism in the kingdom and abroad. The complaint comes after President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia to repair ties with the kingdom.

Aviation faces hurdles to hit goals for cutting emissions

FARNBOROUGH, England (AP) — Airplanes are a minor contributor to global greenhouse-gas emissions, but their share is sure to grow as more people travel in coming years. That has the aviation industry facing the prospect of tighter environmental regulations and higher costs. At Monday’s opening of a huge aviation industry show near London, discussion about climate change replaced much of the usual buzz over big airplane orders. The industry has embraced a goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. Experts who track the issue are skeptical. Today’s aircraft engines are the most efficient ever, but improvements in reducing fuel burn are agonizingly slow — about 1% a year on average.