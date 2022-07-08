AP News Summary at 7:59 a.m. EDT

Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of Japan's most powerful politicians, has died after being shot during a campaign speech. Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital. The 67-year-old Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world’s safest.

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

TOKYO (AP) — Shinzo Abe was a political blueblood groomed for power. Japan’s longest serving prime minister, he was also perhaps the most polarizing, complex politician in recent Japanese history. Abe, who was assassinated Friday, angered both liberals at home and World War II victims in Asia with his hawkish push to revamp the military and his revisionist view that Japan was given an unfair verdict by history for its brutal past. At the same time, he revitalized Japan’s economy, led efforts for the nation to take a stronger role in Asia and served as a rare beacon of political stability before stepping down two years ago for health reasons.

Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Friday’s shocking assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in one of the world’s safest countries stunned leaders and drew condemnation. Iran called the shooting an “act of terrorism” and European leaders slammed the “despicable" attack. Abe was shot in Nara, Japan, and airlifted to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have arrested a suspected gunman at the scene. The White House said it was shocked and saddened about the violent attack. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Abe's assassination was “profoundly disturbing” and a “personal loss for so many people.” The prime ministers of Spain and Singapore were among many leaders condemning the attack. Leaders around the world gave their condolences and expressed solidarity with Japan.

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will take executive action to protect access to abortion. The president faces mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services. The White House said Friday that Biden has committed to doing “everything in his power” to protect access to “safe and legal abortion.”

Governors offer Democrats aggressive reply on guns, abortion

NEW YORK (AP) — As President Joe Biden runs up against the limits of what he can do on abortion, gun control and other issues without larger Democratic majorities in Congress, some in his party want more fire and boldness than his acknowledgement of their frustration and calls imploring people to vote in November. Lately, the outrage and energy come from outside Washington, as blue-state governors buttressed by one-party rule of their statehouses offer the most aggressive responses on the issues. Governors J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Kathy Hochul of New York and Gavin Newsom of California may have tools more conducive to swift action than Biden does. The White House says Biden will take executive action Friday on abortion access.

G-20 diplomats fail on unity over Ukraine, war's impact

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Deeply divided top diplomats from the world's richest and largest developing nations have failed to find common ground over Russia's war in Ukraine and its global impacts. Talks Friday were knocked off balance by two unrelated and unexpected political developments far from the Indonesian resort of Bali where they were meeting. Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 heard an emotional plea for unity from their Indonesian host. Yet, consensus remained elusive amid deepening East-West splits driven by China and Russia on one side and the United States and Europe on the other. The meeting opened only hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned and had just started when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot. Both men are well known to the G-20 family.

'Dad, that's it. She's dead': Another day of loss in Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A woman in eastern Ukraine had gone out to feed the cats when the shelling began in a residential neighborhood. It was afternoon, a time to get errands done. But there is nothing routine about life near the front line. Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city and a short drive from the Russian border, lives with the thunder of distant artillery and the sickening boom of shells exploding much closer to home. Natalia Kolesnik had learned to live with the risks. Then, in a grassy courtyard on a hot and sweaty Thursday, the shelling caught her. Her body was one of three found on the littered ground. Her husband, Viktor, didn’t want to let her go.

UK leader hopefuls jostle as Johnson digs in for final weeks

LONDON (AP) — A field of candidates to replace departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson began to take shape Friday, even as some Conservative Party lawmakers pushed to get the scandal-tarnished leader out of office before his replacement is elected in the next couple of months. Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the House of Commons’ influential Foreign Affairs Committee, became the second candidate to declare he is running, after Attorney General Suella Braverman. Johnson announced his resignation as party leader on Thursday but said he would stay in post as prime minister until his successor is chosen. That decision did not sit well with some of his Conservative colleagues, who worry Johnson lacks the authority to hang on.

Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans. Many U.S. adults also prioritize other issues, including abortion, women’s rights and gun policy. In a troubling sign for both parties, the poll finds many Americans say they think neither side of the aisle is better at focusing on the issues important to them or getting things done.

US hiring was likely solid in June despite recession fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers likely downshifted their pace of hiring in June, but to a level that remains solid despite heightened fears that the economy faces the growing risk of a recession. The Labor Department is expected to report Friday that the nation gained 275,000 jobs last month. That would be the lowest monthly gain of the past year, during which the job market sustained a vigorous recovery from the pandemic recession. Before the pandemic struck in early 2020, monthly job growth that large would have been seen as a robust gain. The unemployment rate is thought to have remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month