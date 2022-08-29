AP News Summary at 7:59 p.m. EDT

Zombie ice from Greenland will raise sea level 10 inches

A new study finds that Greenland has more than 120 trillion tons of ice that can be thought of as zombie ice that's going to raise sea level globally by at least 10 inches. Monday's study looks at the edges of Greenland's ice sheet, ice that authors say is starving and dead. It will unavoidably melt and increase sea level rise no matter what else happens with future carbon pollution. That's because of decades of global warming. 3.3% of Greenland's ice sheet is not getting replenished from winter snow. Scientists calculated the ratio of area getting new ice to those starved of new ice and figured this much sea level rise is in the pipeline no matter what.

Trump legal team advances broad view of presidential powers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly unsealed FBI document about the investigation at Mar-a-Lago not only offers new details about the probe but also reveals clues about the arguments Donald Trump's legal team intends to make. A May 25 letter from one of his lawyers attached as an exhibit to the search affidavit advances a broad view of executive power, asserting that the commander-in-chief has absolute authority to declassify whatever he wants. It also says the primary law governing the handling of classified information applies to other government officials but not the president. Legal scholars are dubious of the arguments' effectiveness.

Clashes erupt after Iraqi Shiite cleric resigns, 15 dead

BAGHDAD (AP) — An influential Shiite cleric announced that he will resign from Iraqi politics, and hundreds of his angry followers responded by storming the government palace. The move sparked violent clashes with security forces in which at least 15 protesters were killed. Medical officials said dozens of protesters were wounded by gunfire more were injured by tear gas and physical altercations with riot police. The protests on Monday followed the announcement by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government.

Serena Williams center of attention at US Open as end nears

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans have come to the U.S. Open from far and wide for Serena Williams. They are eager to see her play or if they are not lucky enough to hold the right ticket, are hoping for an autograph, a glance at her practicing or merely the chance to breathe the same Flushing Meadows air as her. As thousands waited in lines to enter the tournament grounds hours before her match Monday night, no one present could know for sure how many more opportunities there will be for any of it. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who turns 41 next month and has said she is ready to move on from her playing days.

Police: Heroic Safeway employee confronted gunman in store

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Bend, Oregon, say an employee who died in a shooting at a Safeway supermarket attacked the gunman in the produce section and tried to disarm him, likely preventing more deaths. The 66-year-old employee, identified as Donald Ray Surrett Jr., was hailed as a hero by police in the city about 160 miles southeast of Portland. Surrett and a customer, 84-year-old Glenn Edward Bennett, were killed Sunday evening and two others were injured. Police say the shooter shot himself moments later and was found dead “in close proximity” to an AR-15-style weapon and a shotgun.

EXPLAINER: Pakistan fatal flooding has hallmarks of warming

What's behind the flooding in Pakistan are all hallmarks of manmade climate change: Warmer temperatures, hotter air holding more moisture then dumping unrelenting rain, and melting glaciers. Add to that other human factors such as people building in areas that are in harm's way. That's how you get deadly flooding. It's happening in one of the nations most vulnerable to climate change. Pakistan didn't cause the problem but certainly is feeling it.

Indianapolis police quiet on fatal shooting of Dutch soldier

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say two Dutch soldiers wounded in a weekend shooting that killed another member of their commando unit could soon return to the Netherlands. Authorities said Monday that 26-year-old Simmie Poetsema died “surrounded by family and colleagues” after the shooting early Saturday outside a downtown Indianapolis hotel. Police described the surviving soldiers as having “non-life-threatening” wounds and that they were helping coordinate relatives coming to Indianapolis and returning the victims to the Netherlands. Police believe the shooting followed a disturbance outside the hotel, but released no additional information Monday about the investigation. No arrests have been announced. The soldiers were in the U.S. for training exercises at a southern Indiana military base.

UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission

KYIV (AP) — A U.N. nuclear watchdog team has set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the endangered Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant which has been at the heart of fighting in Ukraine. The world hopes this long-awaited trip will help avoid a nuclear catastrophe. The trip is to a country where the world’s worst nuclear accident, at Chernobyl in 1986, sent radiation across the region, shocked the world and intensified a global push away from nuclear energy. The stakes of the U.N. mission are high because of fighting at and near the plant, and because the plant is occupied by the Russian military. Elsewhere, new fighting was reported in southern Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces attacking a Russian-occupied city and neighboring regions.

NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has scrubbed the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight after a cascade of last-minute problems, including unexplained trouble related to an engine. The next launch attempt won't be until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot rocket was set to lift off Monday morning from Florida on its first flight, a mission to propel an empty capsule into orbit around the moon. The shakedown flight will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits, study suggests

People who drink tea may be a little more likely to live longer than those who don't. That's according to a large study of British tea drinkers published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine. Scientists found two or more cups daily was tied with a modest benefit: a 9% to 13% lower risk of death from any cause. Adding milk or sugar didn’t change the results. Past studies in China and Japan, where green tea is popular, suggested health benefits. The new study extends the good news to the U.K.’s favorite drink: black tea. A study like this is based on observing people’s habits and health. It can’t prove cause and effect.