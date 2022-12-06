AP News Summary at 8:07 p.m. EST

Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company has been convicted of tax fraud for a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on perks such as apartments and luxury cars. As punishment, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million. The guilty verdict Tuesday day came on the second day of deliberations in the only criminal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation of the former president and his businesses. Longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg previously pleaded guilty to hatching the 15-year scheme. He testified at the trial in exchange for a promised five-month jail sentence. Trump himself was not on trial.

Sen. Warnock hopes to repel challenge from Walker in runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is hoping to push back a challenge from Republican football legend Herschel Walker in their runoff election that will decide the final U.S. Senate seat. With Democrats already assured a Senate majority, Tuesday's race will determine whether they have a 51-49 advantage or a 50-50 edge with Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. In the November election, Warnock led Walker by about 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million but fell shy of a majority. Warnock is seeking his first full term after winning a 2021 special election. Walker, a political novice, has nearly unmatched name recognition in the state from his long football career.

Argentina's VP Fernández guilty in $1B fraud, gets 6 years

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernández has been found guilty of committing a $1 billion fraud involving public works contracts during her presidency. A panel of judges announced her conviction and sentenced her Tuesday to six years in prison and a lifetime ban from public office. The populist leader is certain to appeal. Having denied all the allegations, Fernández lashed out at the verdict, describing herself as the victim of a “judicial mafia.” But she also later announced that she will not run next year for the presidency, a post she previously held in 2007-2015. Her supporters vowed to paralyze the country in a nationwide strike. She will remain immune from arrest until her appeal is settled.

‘Next mass killer’: Dropped case foretold Colorado bloodbath

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A year and a half before the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five dead, the alleged shooter was accused of threatening to kill grandparents if they stood in the way of plans to become “the next mass killer.” Sealed court documents verified by The Associated Press detail Anderson Lee Aldrich’s day of terror in 2021 that also included a bomb threat and a standoff with police. It stands as a glaring missed warning because charges over Aldrich's actions were dropped and there was no record showing guns were seized under Colorado’s “red flag” law for reasons authorities have yet to explain.

Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement scored a hat trick to lead Portugal over Switzerland 6-1 and into the World Cup quarterfinals. Goncalo Ramos is a 21-year-old forward who only made his Portugal debut last month. He made his first start for his country by demonstrating the kind of clinical finishing Ronaldo was once known for. Ramos scored the opening goal in the 17th minute and added the others in the 51st and 67th. By that time chants of “RONALDO! RONALDO!” were swirling around the 89,000-seat Lusail Stadium. Ronaldo entered as a substitute in the 72nd.

Brother finds body Baltimore firefighters missed in building

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore family is demanding answers after firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Saturday night and failed to realize the building was occupied before leaving the scene. James Craig Jr., 45, was found dead the next morning after his brother went looking for him. Baltimore Police later launched a homicide investigation. Baltimore Fire officials said they had no reason to believe the building was occupied after finding signs of structural instability. Questions about their response come amid a time of turmoil for the department. The chief resigned last week after the release of an investigative report examining the department's response to a call that left three firefighters dead early this year.

Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Drones struck inside Russia’s border with Ukraine Tuesday in the second day of attacks exposing the vulnerability of some of Moscow’s important military sites, observers said. Ukrainian officials did not formally confirm carrying out drone strikes inside Russia, and they have maintained ambiguity over previous high-profile attacks. But Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak taunted Moscow in comments on Twitter. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia was likely to consider the attacks on Russian bases more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the border with Ukraine as “some of the most strategically significant failures of force protection since its invasion of Ukraine.”

North Carolina power cut by shooting could come back earlier

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy says it expects to be able to restore power by Wednesday night to a county where electric substations were attacked by gunfire. Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said the company expects to have power back Wednesday just before midnight in Moore County. The company had previously estimated it would be restored Thursday morning. About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power Tuesday, down from more than 45,000 at the height of the outage Saturday. Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night after one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them.

Hockey's history shows handful of non-white pioneers

Hockey has Indigenous roots but has become a predominantly white sport in North America, Europe and elsewhere. Some of the first elite Indigenous hockey players made it into the league well before Willie O’Ree became the first Black player to skate in an NHL game in January 1958. Taffy Abel carried the American flag at the 1924 Olympics, where his team won silver. Henry Elmer “Buddy” Maracle played 11 games in the early-1930s NHL. Paul Jacobs may have played in the league’s second season in 1918-19. Determining who broke the so-called color barrier in the NHL is difficult at best.

US judge gives initial victory to Oregon's tough new gun law

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland has delivered an initial victory to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters. The ruling Tuesday allows a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The judge also gave law enforcement more time to set up a system for the permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun. Measure 114, which narrowly passed in the midterms, requires a permit, criminal background check, fingerprinting and hands-on training course for new gun buyers and bans magazines over 10 rounds in most cases. Multiple gun rights groups have sued, saying it violates Americans' constitutional right to bear arms.