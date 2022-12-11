AP News Summary at 8:00 a.m. EST

Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia’s troops withdrew from Kherson and its vicinity after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine. But life in the southern city is still very far from normal. The departing Russians left behind all sorts of deadly booby traps, and their artillery continues to batter the city from new, dug-in positions across the Dnieper River. Residents’ access to electricity comes and goes — although water is largely connected. Painstaking efforts are continuing on to establish a better sense of normalcy, like clearing the mess and mines left behind by the Russians, in tough wintertime weather.

Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs

BEIJING (AP) — Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as Beijing rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests. President Xi Jinping’s government still is officially committed to stopping virus transmission, the last major country to try. But the latest moves suggest the ruling Communist Party will tolerate more cases without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses as it winds down its “zero-COVID” strategy. A Cabinet meeting called for “full mobilization” of the health system including adding staff and increasing supplies of drugs. Some restaurants and businesses have closed because too many employees are sick.

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews are steadily erecting hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers along the rugged east end of Arizona’s boundary with Mexico as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey makes a bold show of border enforcement even as he prepares to step aside next month for Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs. Ducey ordered the containers to fill open spaces on the border wall that former President Donald Trump promoted to stop people from crossing illegally. It's unclear what Hobbs will do. Federal agencies say Arizona is violating U.S. law and environmental groups say the containers could imperil natural water systems and endangered species.

Biden aims to narrow trust gap with US-Africa leaders summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to play host to dozens of African leaders in Washington this week as the White House looks to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa. It's a gap that's grown wider with years of frustration about the U.S. commitment to the continent. In the lead-up to the three-day summit that begins Tuesday, U.S. officials have tried to play down their growing concern about the clout of Beijing and Moscow in Africa. Biden administration officials are trying to put the focus on their efforts to improve cooperation with Africa’s leaders. The summit will be the biggest international gathering in Washington since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Tokyo company is aiming for the moon with its own private lander. The lander blasted off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday atop a SpaceX rocket. On board is the United Arab Emirates' first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that's designed to roll around in the gray lunar dust. It will take nearly five months for the lander and its experiments to reach the moon. The company ispace designed the craft for minimal fuel. That's why it's taking a slow, low-energy path to the moon that will have it flying 1 million miles away, before looping back to the moon.

Scientists lower alert for Mauna Loa, say eruption could end

HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists have lowered the alert level for the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island and say its first eruption in nearly 40 years may soon end. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says in a Saturday bulletin that the eruption on the mountain’s northeast rift zone is continuing, but lava output and volcanic gas emissions are “greatly reduced.” The observatory says further that high eruption rates are not expected to resume, and “current behavior suggests that the eruption may end soon.” It's still monitoring the mountain closely, however. Meanwhile a lava flow front has “stagnated” nearly 2 miles from a vital cross-island artery. Mauna Loa began spewing Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years.

Heavy rain, wind, snow blows through California into Sierra

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm packing powerful winds, heavy rain and potentially several feet of snow is blowing into the Sierra Nevada. On Saturday, it shut down mountain highways, toppled trees and triggered flood watches and avalanche warnings from the coast of Northern California to Lake Tahoe. Authorities said a 70-mile stretch of eastbound U.S. Interstate 80 was closed “due to zero visibility” from Colfax, California to the Nevada state line. More than 250 miles of the Sierra remains under a winter storm warning at least until Sunday night from north of Reno to south of Yosemite National Park. Up to 4 feet of snow is expected in the upper elevations around Tahoe,

Ronaldo fails again in likely last chance to win World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There will be no World Cup title for Cristiano Ronaldo in what was likely his last appearance at soccer’s biggest tournament. He was on the bench at the start for the second straight match and couldn’t help Portugal come back to beat Morocco. The Portuguese lost 1-0 in the quarterfinals. The 37-year-old Ronaldo walked off the field in tears. Ronaldo came on as a substitute early in the second half with his team already losing. He replaced midfielder Rúben Neves in the 51st minute for his 196th international men’s appearance. That was the most of all time along with Kuwait forward Badr Al-Mutawa.

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

NEW YORK (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams has won the Heisman Trophy to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud was third in the voting after coming in fourth last season. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished fourth. Williams transferred to USC from Oklahoma, following coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to Los Angeles, and led a turnaround season for the Trojans. USC finished 11-2 after going 4-8 last year.

Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a pioneering Black feminist, child welfare advocate and lifelong community activist who formed a powerful speaking partnership with Gloria Steinem and appeared with her in one of the most iconic photos of the second-wave feminist movement, has died. She was 84. Hughes died Dec. 1 in Tampa, Florida. She was perhaps best known for her community activism, especially at the center she established on Manhattan's West side for child care and support for working parents, including job training. Hughes appeared in a famous 1971 photo with Steinem in which the two raised their arms in the Black Power salute.