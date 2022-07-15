AP News Summary at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Joe Biden has exchanged a cordial fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but says he then raised the issue of the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence has said the crown prince approved. Biden held a private meeting with the crown prince and other Saudi officials Friday in hopes of repairing one of the world’s most important diplomatic relationships. It was a carefully choreographed meeting with the man he had once shunned for human rights abuses. This was Biden's first meeting with the Saudi crown prince, who is the presumed heir to the throne held by his father, King Salman.

House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to restore abortion access nationwide. It's Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion. But the House bill approved Friday has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. But the vote marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the Supreme Court decision. The House also passed a separate bill to prohibit punishment for a woman or child who decides to travel to another state to get an abortion.

All about Manchin: What Biden wanted for US, senator did not

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was launched as the new president’s ambitious plan for rebuilding America. President Joe Biden's $4 trillion federal investment in infrastructure and families not only would build roads and bridges but provide support for health care, child care, college costs unseen in generations. And it was almost instantly shunned by Sen. Joe Manchin. The conservative West Virginia Democrat said the proposals were too costly, too much. This week, after more than 15 months of breathtaking political pivots, Manchin has reduced Biden’s big ideas for a sweeping investment to just two: Reducing the costs of prescription drugs and shoring up the subsidies some families receive to buy health insurance.

Russian cruise missiles rain down on southern Ukrainian city

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say cruise missiles fired by Russian strategic bombers struck a southeastern Ukrainian city, killing at least three people and wounding 15. The attack on Dnipro came a day after a Russian missile strike killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 200 in Vinnytsia, a city southwest of Kyiv, the capital. Russia’s military campaign has been focusing on the Donbas in Ukraine’s east, but Russian forces also have been pounding other parts of the country in a relentless push to wrest territory from Ukraine and soften the morale of its leaders, civilians and troops as the war nears the five-month mark.

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, has been captured by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking. Mexio's navy says he was caught in Sinaloa state Friday. Caro Quintero walked free in 2013 after 28 years in prison when a court overturned his 40-year sentence for the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. The brutal murder marked a low point in U.S.-Mexico relations. The former leader of the Guadalajara cartel had since returned to drug trafficking and unleashed bloody turf battles in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora.

Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's prime minister has been sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence. Lawmakers are to convene Saturday to begin choosing a new leader who will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. Protesters cooked and distributed milk rice — a food Sri Lankans enjoy to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa’s resignation. But they insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

Indiana doctor's lawyer tells AG to halt false statements

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana lawyer has emailed the state’s attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent a “cease and desist” letter Friday to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita on behalf of obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard, who performed the abortion on the girl. The letter says Rokita’s statements Wednesday on Fox News cast Bernard in a false light, allege misconduct and could incite violence. Kelly Stevenson, a spokesperson for Rokita's office, says he made “no misleading statements.”

Watchdog briefs Jan. 6 panel on erased Secret Service texts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security has briefed all nine members of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack about a report that found the Secret Service deleted texts from around Jan. 6. That is according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private briefing. The closed-door briefing Friday comes days after the office sent a letter to members of Congress stating that Secret Service agents erased messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021. A spokesman for the Secret Service immediately objected to the letter and says the agency has been complying with the investigation.

Mexican art of mariachi takes center stage on US stamps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating the release of a new series of stamps honoring the traditional Mexican genre of mariachi. A ceremony celebrating the stamp's first day of issue was held Friday in New Mexico's largest city during the 30th annual Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque. The five colorful stamps were the creation of artist Rafael López, who lives and works in both San Diego and Mexico. Each stamp features an individual performer with their instrument. López says the beats and rhythms of Mariachi evolved in Mexico and are known around the globe. He says Latinos are proud to be able to share mariachi's special celebratory nature with other cultures.