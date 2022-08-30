AP News Summary at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91

MOSCOW (AP) — Mikhail Gorbachev, who as the last leader of the Soviet Union waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire but produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War, has died at 91. The Central Clinical Hospital said in a statement that Gorbachev died Tuesday after a long illness. No other details were given. Though in power less than seven years, Gorbachev unleashed a breathtaking series of changes. But they quickly overtook him and resulted in the collapse of the authoritarian Soviet state, the freeing of Eastern European nations from Russian domination and the end of decades of East-West nuclear confrontation.

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden is railing against the “MAGA Republicans in Congress” who have refused to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, assault at the U.S. Capitol and now are increasingly targeting the FBI. Biden tried Tuesday to portray Democrats as the true pro-law enforcement party ahead of the November midterms. He seized on comments from allies of former President Donald Trump who have called for stripping funding from the FBI since it executed a search warrant at Trump’s Florida residence. Biden’s remarks were his first substantive defense of the FBI since the Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago. “I’m opposed to defunding the police; I’m also opposed to defunding the FBI,” he says.

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will begin posting signs proclaiming the iconic tourist destination Times Square as a “Gun Free Zone.” The 25-block business district in the center of Manhattan is arguably the busiest in the United States. Under a sweeping new state gun law that goes into effect Thursday, it would be one of scores of “sensitive” places, including parks, churches and theaters that would be off limits for guns. The new rules are meant to address a U.S. Supreme Court decision that further expanded Second Amendment gun rights when it invalidated a century-old law that required gun owners to prove they had a compelling need to carry.

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A surge in fighting on Ukraine's southern front is fueling speculation that the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of the war is underway. Ukraine claims it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, while Russia says it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. Ukrainian authorities are keeping the world guessing about their intentions, and cautioning against excessive optimism in a conflict that has seen changing fortunes before. The Ukrainian southern command’s spokeswoman said its forces are preventing the Russians from bringing in reserves, in part by destroying supply lines across the Dnieper River and striking command posts.

Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana abortion clinic operators have filed a lawsuit seeking to block the state’s ban on abortions that is set to take effect Sept. 15. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in a Monroe County court claims the ban, which includes limited exceptions, would violate the Indiana Constitution by infringing on the right to privacy and the guarantee of equal privileges. Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature approved the tighter abortion restrictions on Aug. 5, making it the first state to do so since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal abortion protections for abortions by overturning Roe v. Wade in June. The Indiana law allows abortions in cases of rape and incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother.

LA man jailed in Venezuela begs Biden not to forget him

MIAMI (AP) — A Los Angeles attorney detained for five months in Venezuela is pleading for help from the Biden administration. Eyvin Hernandez says in a secretly recorded jailhouse message that he feels forgotten by the U.S. government as he faces criminal charges at the hands of one of America’s top adversaries. In the almost two-minute recording, Hernandez describes how he has dedicated the past 15 years to public service as an employee of the Los Angeles County public defender’s office, seeking fair treatment for often penniless clients. He says no one should be abandoned when they are most vulnerable.

Prosecutors rest in R. Kelly’s trial-fixing, child porn case

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have rested at R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago after presenting two weeks of evidence in a bid to prove charges that accuse the singer of enticing underage girls for sex and producing child pornography. Among the last witnesses to testify for the government was a 42-year-old woman, who took the stand Tuesday morning. She went by the pseudonym “Nia.” She was the fourth accuser to testify against the singer at the trial in Kelly’s hometown. Kelly’s legal team now gets its chance to attack the government’s case. The judge told jurors they'll have Wednesday off and will return Thursday morning to hear the first defense witnesses. Closing arguments are expected to happen in the middle of next week.

Take 2: NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight. The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by engine trouble. Managers said Tuesday that they are changing fueling procedures to deal with the issue. The 322-foot rocket remains on the pad at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, with an empty crew capsule on top. The Space Launch System rocket _ the most powerful ever built by NASA _ will attempt to send the capsule around the moon and back. No one will be aboard, just three test dummies. If successful, it will be the first capsule to fly to the moon since NASA's Apollo program 50 years ago.

Mets closer Diaz hoping to hear Timmy Trumpet sound off

NEW YORK (AP) — Timmy Trumpet is hoping to horn in on this most notable season for the New York Mets. The Australian-born musician was at Citi Field with trumpet in hand Tuesday night, ready if needed to pop onto the diamond and perform his song “Narco” live if Mets closer Edwin Diaz emerged from the bullpen to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Born Timothy Smith, Trumpet became fast friends with Diaz earlier this season after reaching out to the player when the song went viral earlier this season. With the crowd applauding, the 40-year-old musician put on a jersey with Diaz’s No. 39 and the name Trumpet on the back and threw out the first ball, an arcing toss to Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin that barely reached the plate.

'Triangle of Sadness' actor, model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

NEW YORK (AP) — South African actor and model Charlbi Dean has died at age 32. Dean had a breakout role in the movie “Triangle of Sadness,” which won this year’s top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Her representatives say she died Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness. Dean also had a recurring role as Syonide on the DC Comics television series “Black Lightning." Born and raised in Cape Town, Dean began modeling as a child. She made her acting debut in the 2010 film “Spud,” an adaptation of a South African novel about a boys’ boarding school.