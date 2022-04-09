AP News Summary at 8:01 a.m. EDT

More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Civilian evacuations are moving forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station where thousands were waiting to leave before an expected Russian onslaught. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded a tough global response to Friday's train station attack in Kramatorsk, calling it the latest sign of Russian war crimes. Russia denied it was responsible and accused Ukraine’s military of firing on the station to try to turn blame for civilian slayings on Moscow. Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians to get out ahead of an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces in the east.

Intel: Putin may cite Ukraine war to meddle in US politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials think Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new interference campaign in American politics. That's according to a new assessment described to The Associated Press by several people who are familiar with the findings and spoke on condition of anonymity. Intelligence agencies have so far not found evidence that Putin has authorized measures like the ones Russia is believed to have undertaken in 2016 and 2020. But officials believe he may see the U.S. backing of Ukraine’s resistance as directly targeting him, leading him to try to respond in kind.

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

WASHINGTON (AP) — A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. These three events on Capitol Hill this past week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Partisan fights in Congress are as old as the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years.

Shanghai hospital pays the price for China's COVID response

BEIJING (AP) — A series of deaths at a hospital for elderly patients in Shanghai is underscoring the dangerous consequences of China’s stubborn pursuit of a zero-COVID approach amid an escalating outbreak in the city of 26 million people. Relatives say multiple patients have died at the Shanghai Donghai Elderly Care hospital. They say their loved ones weren’t properly cared for after caretakers infected with the virus were taken away to be quarantined, in adherence to the strict pandemic regulations, depleting the hospital of staff. Family members have taken to social media to plea for help and answers and are demanding to see surveillance video after getting little to no information about their loved ones from the hospital.

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron's rival surges

POISSY, France (AP) — For months, President Emmanuel Macron looked certain to become France’s first leader in 20 years to win a second term. But that scenario has blurred ahead of voting Sunday in the presidential election's first round. Cost of living concerns became a dominant campaign theme and could drive many voters into the arms of far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Macron trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president in 2017. Their anticipated rematch this time appears far closer. At a town west of Paris where Macron campaigned, market-goers see Le Pen as having a real chance, and some were getting ready to switch their support from him to her.

North Carolina Senate race tests Trump's endorsement power

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — When Ted Budd won a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump last year, he was a little-known congressman running for a Senate seat in North Carolina against some of the state’s most recognizable Republicans, including a former governor. As he enters the final stretch before the state’s May 17 primary, Budd is again hoping for a boost, banking on the power of Trump’s endorsement to put him on top of a field that includes a dozen other Republicans. Trump will return to the state Saturday for a rally in rural Johnston County, just southeast of Raleigh.

CNN: Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election with strategies for overturning the result if Trump’s father lost. That's according to CNN, which reported that the text was sent two days before Joe Biden was declared the winner. Trump Jr.’s lawyer Alan S. Futerfas told CNN that "this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.” Separately Friday, Ali Alexander, a conservative activist who helped found the “Stop the Steal” movement, said he had received a subpoena to provide testimony to a federal grand jury as part of the Justice Department’s wide investigation into the insurrection.

Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say 11 people have been injured in a “major collision” in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn’t require hospitalization. The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed. Austin is the Texas state capital and home to the flagship campus of the University of Texas.

Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was mistakenly released from jail and is being sought. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed Friday that James Jackson was freed on Wednesday due to a “clerical error" after being arraigned on new charges. Jackson and two other men are charged with robbing Ryan Fischer as he walked the pop star's dogs near Sunset Boulevard in February 2021. Jackson is accused of shooting Fischer, who lost part of a lung. The dogs were returned two days later by a woman who is charged with receiving stolen property.

2 European divers rescued in Indonesia, Dutch teenager dead

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities say two European divers have been rescued by fishermen but a third, a 14-year-old Dutch, had died, four days after they disappeared off a southern Malaysian island and drifted some 70 nautical miles. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency says Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, of France and Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, of Britain were found early Saturday in neighboring Indonesian waters and taken to a hospital. Chesters’ Dutch son remained missing but Chesters told police that he had died because he was too weak. The Malaysian agency notified Indonesian authorities to continue searching for the body. The search operation in Malaysia has been called off. The three were diving with their Norwegian instructor. She was rescued on Thursday.

