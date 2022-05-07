AP News Summary at 8:01 a.m. EDT

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia's V-Day

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops are solidifying their positions around the nation’s second-largest city as Russian forces deliver more punishing attacks on an embattled steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol. The Russians are hoping to complete their conquest of Mariupol and make other notable gains in time for Victory Day celebrations on Monday. As the holiday commemorating the Soviet Union’s World War II victory over Nazi Germany approached, cities across Ukraine prepared for an expected increase in Russian attacks. Officials urged residents numbed by more than 10 weeks of war to heed air raid warnings. Ukrainian officials said four Russian cruise missiles fired from aircraft hit the southern region of Odesa on Saturday.

Abortion rights may rest on governor's races in some states

HARISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The fight for Congress often dominates midterm elections. But the stunning revelation that the Supreme Court may soon overturn its landmark decision on abortion rights has thrust candidates for governor into the forefront of the 2022 midterm debate. In a handful of battleground states with Republican-controlled state legislatures, every Republican candidate for governor supports severe abortion restrictions, if not a total ban with no exceptions. That allows Democrats to rightly claim that women’s access to abortion in some states may rest almost entirely on which party wins the governor’s race in November. Governor’s races in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin could have a profound impact on abortion rights.

Sinn Fein set for historic win in Northern Ireland election

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is widely expected to become the largest group in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time. That would give it the right to the post of first minister in Belfast. Vote-counting in the election resumed Saturday. A Sinn Fein win in the election would be a milestone for a party long linked to the Irish Republican Army. It would also bring Sinn Fein’s ultimate goal of a united Ireland a step closer. But the party has kept unification out of the spotlight during a campaign that has been dominated by more immediate concerns like the skyrocketing cost of living.

Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership has ordered all Afghan women to wear all-covering clothing in public. The decree Saturday evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban’s previous hard-line rule between 1996 and 2001. The acting minister for the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry says: “We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety." The Taliban previously decided against reopening schools to girls above grade 6, reneging on an earlier promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community. That decision disrupted efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential international donors at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Rescuers look for victims at Cuba hotel after blast kills 22

HAVANA (AP) — Rescuers in Cuba’s capital are still digging through the rubble of a luxury hotel after it was rattled by an explosion that killed at least 22 people and injured more than 60. A natural gas leak was the apparent cause of Friday’s blast at Havana’s 96-room Hotel Saratoga. The 19th-century structure in the city’s Old Havana neighborhood did not have any guests at the time of the explosion because it was undergoing renovations ahead of a planned Tuesday reopening. Relatives of missing people were at the site Friday night as rescuers sifted through the rubble. Others gathered at hospitals where the injured, more than a dozen children among them, were being treated.

Ukraine's scientists continue work as kind of 'resistance'

Many Ukrainian scientists are continuing their research and teaching even amid Russia's war. A report published in April said Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science estimated that 4,000 to 6,000 scholars had already left Ukraine but around 100,000 remained. Ukrainian scientists are appealing to international institutions for remote work opportunities as well as access to journals, datasets, archives and other materials. But they also say they want to prevent the war from resulting in a long-lasting exodus of talent which will be needed to rebuild Ukraine’s institutions after fighting stops. As one scientist put it “We don’t want the war to result in a brain drain from Ukraine.”

Jill Biden lauds Romanian efforts to help Ukrainian refugees

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Jill Biden says the Romanian government and relief organizations are doing “amazing” work provided humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees who fled Russia's war against their country. But she says the work that U.N. and other agencies and the Romanian government are doing to help is “just the beginning” of the effort that will be needed. The U.S. first lady delivered her sober assessment at the conclusion of a briefing Saturday at the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest on the relief effort. Biden is on a four-day trip to Romania and Slovakia that was designed to showcase U.S. support for Ukrainian refugees.

Feds accuse Starbucks of unfair labor practices in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal labor officials are accusing Starbucks of unfair labor practices at its stores in Buffalo, New York, including retaliation against pro-union employees. The National Labor Relations Board’s Buffalo regional director filed a sweeping complaint Friday outlining a host of labor law violations and seeking reinstatement and backpay for the employees. The coffee chain called the allegations “false” and vowed to fight them at an upcoming hearing. Starbucks Workers United said the complaint “confirms the extent and depravity of Starbucks’ conduct in Western New York for the better part of a year.” The first votes in a nationwide Starbucks unionization push came in December at three stores in Buffalo.

Unprecedented gusts expected to fan wildfires in New Mexico

Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday and over the next several days as the largest fire currently burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. The blaze already has left many families homeless and thousands of residents have evacuated rural areas of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Forecasters are warning that gusts over the weekend could top 50 to 60 mph. Firefighters in preparation have spent days building fire lines and aircraft have dropped fire retardant in strategic spots in an effort to keep flames from reaching the small northeastern city of Las Vegas and villages on the fire's other fronts.

