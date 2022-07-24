AP News Summary at 8:03 a.m. EDT

Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years. The top U.S. military officer made the comment during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. Milley said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. His comments came as the U.S. redoubles its efforts to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations as a counterbalance to China, which is trying to expand its presence and influence in the region.

Pope heads to Canada as Indigenous groups seek full apology

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has begun a fraught visit to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools. The trip is a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Indigenous communities and help them heal from generations of trauma. Francis was flying to Edmonton, Alberta, where he was to be greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary May Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous governor general. On Monday, the pope is meeting with school survivors in Maskwacis, where he is expected to deliver an apology. Indigenous groups are seeking more, though, including access to church archives to learn the fate of children who never returned home.

Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hit military targets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian defense ministry officials are insisting that an airstrike on the port of Odesa — less than a day after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on resuming grain shipments from there — hit only military targets. The ministry spokesman said Saturday's attack destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse containing anti-ship missiles. Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed identical agreements with the U.N. and Turkey in Istanbul aimed at clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain, as well as the export of Russian grain and fertilizer. The agreement, obtained by The Associated Press, committed both Kyiv and Moscow to refraining from strikes on the three Black Sea ports.

Russia FM visits Egypt, part of Africa trip amid Ukraine war

CAIRO (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials as his country seeks to break diplomatic isolation and sanctions by the West over its invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov landed in Cairo late Saturday, the first leg of his Africa trip that will also include stops in Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He is scheduled to meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry the Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and address the permanent representatives of the pan-Arab organization.

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank gun battle

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Israeli police say troops and special forces on an arrest mission exchanged fire with armed Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Sunday. The local rescue service said at least two Palestinians were killed. Troops and police special forces exchanged fire for hours with Palestinian gunmen in a battle deep inside the Palestinian city of Nablus, according to Israeli police. Forces have been carrying out near-daily raids in the West Bank for months, in a bid to quell a spate of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis that has since subsided. Police said Israeli forces were unharmed.

Governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the effects of the fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park. Thousands of people were ordered to flee the Oak Fire that exploded into one of California's largest wildfires of the year. Officials said the fire began Friday afternoon southwest of the park near Midpines in Mariposa County. By Saturday, it had grown to nearly 19 square miles. A Sierra National Forest spokesperson says evacuation orders were put in effect Saturday for over 6,000 people living in the sparsely populated, rural area. Fire officials called the blaze “explosive" and fueled by hot weather and dry vegetation.

Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The victims were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles east of Des Moines. They were 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula. Sarah Schmidt's brother said the couple's 9-year-old son, Arlo, is safe. Investigators have provided no motive, but named the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska. Sherwin's body was found at the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Man opens fire on Philippine campus, killing 3 people

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say a gunman opened fire on university campus in the Philippine capital region, killing a former town mayor and two others in a brazen attack ahead of a graduation ceremony. The suspect was armed with two pistols and was captured in a car he commandeered trying to escape the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon City. Police say he was blocked by witnesses and authorities outside the university gates. Police suspect the man had a feud with the former mayor. Newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr promised to bring those behind the killings to justice. He is scheduled to address on Monday a joint session of Congress at the House of Representatives in Quezon City where security has been stepped up.

2 apparent homophobic attacks reported after Berlin Pride

VIENNA (AP) — Police say two apparent homophobic attacks have been reported following Berlin’s annual pro-LGBTQ Christopher Street Day celebration. In one incident on Saturday, three teenagers were confronted by a group of nine people in Berlin’s Mitte neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. They made anti-gay remarks and one girl was tripped and punched in the face by a man in the group, police said. Several hours later, a group of eight people made aimed insults at a 32-year-old man in central Berlin and attacked him, kicking his head and upper body. The incidents came at the end of a day in which around 350,000 people came out to support LGBTQ rights around the city.

Has Florida Man finally met his match? Meet Florida Sheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Maybe Florida Man has finally met his match. Meet Florida Sheriff. On any given day one or more of the state’s 67 sheriffs step into the social media spotlight, taking on the common criminal in news conferences that often go viral. Take Bob Johnson in Florida's Panhandle who recently invited residents to gun safety classes so they could learn to more accurately shoot at suspected home invaders. Or Wayne Ivey who broadcasts a regular “Wheel of Fugitive” show over in Melbourne. Or Lee County's Carmine Marceno whose news conferences are often made-for-YouTube productions. Then, there's Polk County's Grady Judd who targets drug dealers, prostitution rings, gangs and human traffickers in his folksy Southern drawl.