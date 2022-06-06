AP News Summary at 8:03 p.m. EDT

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support from his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

AP Exclusive: Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol. The fighters' last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion. Dozens of bodies recovered from the bombed-out mill’s now Russian-occupied ruins have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains. That is according to Maksym Zhorin, a military commander and former leader of the Azov Regiment, which was among the Ukrainian units that defended the plant for nearly three months before surrendering.

Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, and four others linked to the group are charged in the latest indictment against them. All five were previously charged with different conspiracy counts. They are scheduled to stand trial in August in Washington, D.C.’s federal court. An attorney for Tarrio says his client “is going to have his day in court.”

An infamous day. A search for answers. Will America tune in?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are coming up, and the public has been told to expect revelations. Over months, the panel has issued more than 100 subpoenas, done more than 1,000 interviews and probed more than 100,000 documents. All that to get to the bottom of the attack that day in 2021 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Yet it’s questionable how much attention the public will pay the hearings in the aftermath of the Texas school shooting and amid high inflation. Nevertheless, the House panel is making history about one of the most consequential episodes in American democracy.

$3M settlement reached in lawsuit over Black man's death

A North Carolina sheriff’s office has announced a $3 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies more than a year ago. The family of Andrew Brown Jr. filed a $30 million civil rights lawsuit in 2021, saying Brown died because officers showed “intentional and reckless disregard of his life.” The settlement includes a special $1 million appropriation along with $2 million from the county’s insurance policy, according to a statement provided to The Associated Press. Brown was killed on April 21 last year by deputies serving drug-related warrants at his Elizabeth City home.

Judge blocks Louisiana Congress map with one Black district

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana has blocked the use of newly drawn congressional maps that include only one mostly Black district. U.S. District Judge Shelley Dick in Baton Rouge on Monday issued an injunction blocking the use of the maps in this year's congressional elections. She also ordered lawmakers to adopt a new plan by June 20. State officials swiftly filed a notice of appeal. The district map was drawn up in a special session earlier this year by the Republican-dominated Legislature. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the maps but his veto was overridden.

NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat signed 10 gun-related bills on Monday as the state became one of the first to enact legislation following a wave of deadly mass shootings. One law will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes. Another revised the state’s “red flag” law, which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others.

Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk is threatening to end his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter dated Monday that the social platform included in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The letter says Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9 so he could evaluate how many of the company’s 229 million accounts are fake. Twitter said it's been sharing information with Musk in accordance with the merger agreement.

Mickelson the last to sign up for Saudi-funded golf league

Phil Mickelson is ending his 4-month hiatus from competitive golf and is joining the Saudi-funded rival league. Mickelson was the last big name added to the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational outside London that starts Friday. The six-time major champion was the chief recruiter for the Saudi league. But that appeared to backfire when he was quoted as accusing the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed.” He also said while he was aware of Saudi Arabia's human rights record, it would be worth it to join if it meant having leverage against the PGA Tour. Mickelson said Monday that he'll still play the majors, starting June 16 in the U.S. Open outside Boston.

UN: Climate shocks, war fuel multiple looming food crises

ROME (AP) — Two U.N. food agencies are warning of multiple, looming food crises on the planet. Climate “shocks” including droughts and flooding, the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine were cited as why food and fuel prices were rising so rapidly. The stark warning was issued jointly Monday in a report by the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization. WFP Executive Director David Beasley said besides hurting “the poorest of the poor,” the global food crisis threatens to overwhelm millions of families who are just getting by. The report said six nations faced catastrophic conditions: Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Yemen, Afghanistan and Somalia.

