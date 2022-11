AP News Summary at 8:03 p.m. EST

Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds

WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country’s future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump won the 2020 election lost races that could have put them in position to influence future elections. But the conditions that threatened democracy’s demise remain, and Americans view them from very different perspectives, depending on their politics.

Late-counted Arizona votes will decide winners of key races

PHOENIX (AP) — A key question hangs over the more than 600,000 ballots left to be tallied in Arizona: Do they look like the state’s late-counted 2020 ballots that overwhelmingly went to Republicans or break down more like the 2018 midterms, when Democrats won most of them? The answer will determine who wins extremely tight races for U.S. Senate and House as well as governor, secretary of state and attorney general. At stake are control of Congress and the rules for the 2024 presidential election in a crucial battleground state. The races remain too early to call two days after the midterm election, with about a quarter of the ballots still left to count.

Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears 'city of death'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says it has begun withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city in a potential turning point in the grinding war. A Ukrainian official warned that land mines the retreating Russians left behind could make Kherson a “city of death.” A forced pullout would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks since it invaded Ukraine. Ukrainian forces seem to be scoring more battlefield successes elsewhere in the Kherson region and closing in on the city. President Volodymyr Zelenskky said Thursday the pace has increased so much that residents are checking hourly where his forces have raised the national flag. Zelenskyy said his forces were racing to remove land mines from 170,000 square meters (65,637 square miles) nationwide, including from Kherson.

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole has sent multiple Florida homes collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach but the brunt of the damage was along the East Coast well north of there, in the Daytona Beach area. Its damaging coastal surge was hitting beachfront properties in Daytona Beach Shores that lost their last protections during Hurricane Ian. Nicole is expected to dump lots of rain over a large area of the southeastern United States, with up to six inches falling over the Blue Ridge Mountains. At least two deaths have been blamed on the storm.

Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company have been ordered to pay an extra $473 million to families and an FBI agent for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax. The punitive damages imposed by a Connecticut judge Thursday bring the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families to a staggering $1.44 billion. The Infowars host is vowing to appeal the case and is calling the punitive damages award “ridiculous." Twenty children and six educators were killed in the shooting. Victims' relatives testified they've been threatened and harassed for years by people who believe Jones' lies about the shooting.

Sharp attacks on Trump from Rupert Murdoch's news outlets

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has taken some hits in the aftermath of the midterm elections, perhaps none as hard as those from outlets controlled by news magnate Rupert Murdoch. The New York Post depicted Trump as Humpty Dumpty on its cover Thursday, and ran a column that suggested Trump was ‘the most profound vote repellent in modern American history.’ The Wall Street Journal ran an editorial saying that Trump was the ‘Republican Party’s biggest loser.' Trump's former press secretary suggested on Fox News that he hold off on announcing a presidential candidacy. Trump dismissed as ‘fake news’ any characterization of him as a loser.

Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack

BRUSSELS (AP) — One Beligan police officer is dead and another wounded in a stabbing attack in Brusse;s that two judicial officials say is suspected to be terrorism-linked. Police say the suspected attacker was shot and “neutralized” after the stabbing Thursday evening. A police statement says that “one of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife." The statement says the two police officers called for reinforcements and an officer from another patrol used his firearm to stop the attacker. Two judicial officials tels The Associated Press that there is a suspicion of a terror attack. They did not elaborate. According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted in Arabic: “God is great.”

Jury orders Filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $7.5M in rape suit

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay at least $7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape. The jury also plans to award additional punitive damages. The verdict in the civil case came Thursday in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables’ behavior on trial this fall. The lawsuit pitted the screenwriter-director against a publicist who met him while working at movie premieres in the early 2010s. Haggis said the January 2013 encounter in his New York apartment was consensual. He is known for writing best picture Oscar winners “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash.”

Wall Street surges, Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street soared to its best day in more than two years after a report showed U.S. inflation eased last month. The S&P 500 surged 5.5% Thursday, and the Nasdaq packed a year’s worth of gains into one day by roaring 7.4% higher as investors took the data as a sign that the worst of high inflation may have finally passed. Even bitcoin rose on hopes a slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising rates. Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.

Musk warns Twitter's survival is at stake as staff quits

Elon Musk is warning Twitter employees to brace for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can’t find new ways of making money. Workers who survived last week’s mass layoffs are facing harsher work conditions and growing uncertainty about their ability to keep Twitter running safely as it continues to lose high-level leaders responsible for data privacy, cybersecurity and complying with regulations. Musk’s first companywide message to employees ordered them to stop working from home and show up in the office Thursday morning.