AP News Summary at 8:04 p.m. EDT

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The 18-year-old gunman who authorities say killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had previously threatened a shooting at his high school and was sent for mental health treatment. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Payton Gendron had appeared on the radar of police last year after he threatened to carry out a shooting around the time of graduation. Officials also say the gunman had researched the local demographics and arrived in the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the “express purpose” of killing as many Black people as possible. He's been arraigned on a murder charge.

Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Almost three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, its military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed by its wins on and off the battlefield. On the diplomatic front, Finland announced Sunday that it would seek NATO membership. Sweden’s governing party also endorsed the idea of applying to join the alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe and the prospect of Ukraine joining the alliance among the reasons for the invasion. On the battlefield, Russian forces failed to make territorial gains in eastern Ukraine. Western military officials say the Kremlin's campaign in eastern Ukraine has lost momentum.

Finland, Sweden inch closer to seeking NATO membership

BERLIN (AP) — Finland’s government has declared a “new era” is underway as it inches closer to seeking NATO membership. Sweden’s governing party then backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The developments Sunday will be sure to further anger Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already warned his Finnish counterpart on Saturday that relations would be “negatively affected.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday the process for Finland and Sweden to join could be very quick. He also expressed his hope that Ukraine could win the war as Russian military advances appear to be faltering.

Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and four others have been critically wounded in a shooting at a Southern California church. The Orange County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been detained and a weapon recovered. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods. A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries. All the victims are adults. A sheriff’s spokesperson says the majority of those inside the church are believed to be of Taiwanese descent. The spokesperson says investigators are looking at many factors, including whether the bloodshed could be a hate crime and whether the gunman was known to the church community.

'Hero' guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The victims of Saturday's racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, New York, include retired police officer Aaron Salter. Officials credit the security guard at Tops Friendly Market with saving lives. Katherine Massey was also killed while shopping. Her sister calls her “a beautiful soul." Ruth Whitfield was getting groceries after visiting her husband at a nursing home. Her son calls her a loving mother with a strong religious faith. Zaire Goodman is the son of a staffer to state Sen. Tim Kennedy. Goodman is recovering after being shot in the neck. In total, 13 people were shot, 10 fatally. Authorities say authorities the gunman went to the store with the “express purpose” of killing Black people.

Buffalo shooting: Sites yank videos faster, but not by much

NEW YORK (AP) — Social platforms have learned to remove violent videos of extremist shootings more quickly over the past few years. It’s just not clear they’re moving quickly enough. Police say that when a white gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others Saturday in a “racially motivated violent extremist” shooting in Buffalo, he livestreamed the attack to the gaming platform Twitch. It didn’t stay there long; a Twitch spokesperson said it removed the video in less than two minutes. While that's much faster than the 17 minutes it took Facebook to remove a similar video in 2019, copies of the video continued to circulate online Sunday.

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Here's what we know: Officials say they are investigating the shooting Saturday afternoon as a racially motivated hate crime. Authorities say 11 victims are Black and two are white. Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York, has been arraigned on a murder charge. Authorities have not commented on a document that purports to outline the attacker’s racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs.

Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Fetterman recovering from stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Democrat running for the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, has suffered a stroke but is on his way to a “full recovery." That's according to a statement from the campaign on Sunday. The campaign says Fetterman wasn’t feeling well Friday and went to the hospital. Fetterman says: “The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage." He says the health emergency won't slow his campaign. But the stunning revelation, just two days before Pennsylvania’s primary election, creates a cloud of uncertainty over the Democratic front-runner’s candidacy.

Rodrigo, Drake, Ye early winners at Billboard Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West and Drake are already big winners before the Billboard Music Awards officially kicks off. Rodrigo and West, known as Ye, both have taken home the most awards with six during a non-televised ceremony on Sunday. Rodrigo, who won best new artist, is a finalist in the top female artist category, which will be announced later in the show’s live broadcast. Drake was named top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album for “Certified Lover Boy.” The rapper extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show with 34 wins.

No hits, no prob: Bucs win with 0 hits, top Greene, Reds 1-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Reds starter Hunter Greene and reliever Art Warren combined to allow zero hits in a complete game, but it didn’t count as a no-hitter — or even a win — because the Pittsburgh Pirates eked out a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 1-0 win. This was the sixth time in big league history since 1901 that a team has won despite not getting any hits. It last happened in 2008 when Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo of the Angels lost while holding the Dodgers hitless. By Major League Baseball record-keeping rules, Cincinnati’s accomplishment isn’t an official no-hitter because its pitchers didn’t go at least nine innings. Greene, the prized Reds rookie, was pulled with one out in the eighth. Warren gave up an RBI groundout to Ke’Bryan Hayes for the only run.

