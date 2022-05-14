AP News Summary at 8:04 p.m. EDT

10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Officails said they are investigating the shooting Saturday afternoon as a hate crime and as racially motived violent extremism. Police say a security guard fired shots trying to stop the gunman but was then shot dead. Authorities say officers entered the store, confronted the man and got him to surrender. Authorities identified the suspect as Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York. Authorities said 11 of the victims are Black and two are white. The shooting occurred in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo.

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says Russian forces are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks. Officials say Moscow’s troops are pulling back from Kharkiv in the northeast while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern province of Donetsk. According to Ukraine's defense minister, the country is “entering a new, long-term phase of the war” after more than 11 weeks of fighting. Kyiv and Moscow are in a grinding battle for Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland. Also Saturday, a U.S. Senate delegation led by Republican leader Mitch McConnell met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine's capital.

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters are demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies where they're expressing their outrage that the Supreme Court will soon scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century. And they're expressing their fear about what that could mean for women’s reproductive choices. Incensed after a leaked draft opinion suggested the court’s conservative majority would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, activists spoke of the need to mobilize quickly because Republican-led states are poised to enact tighter restrictions. In the nation’s capital, thousands gathered at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court, which is now surrounded by two layers of security fences.

EXPLAINER: Why stakes are high in trial tied to Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first trial resulting from special counsel John Durham’s investigation of the early days of the Trump-Russia probe hardly seems an explosive affair. The trial getting underway Monday in federal court in Washington is about a single false statement that a cybersecurity lawyer with ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign is alleged to have made to the FBI in 2016. Yet the stakes are high. An acquittal would hasten questions about the purpose of Durham's lengthy investigation and the cost to taxpayers. A guilty verdict would energize supporters of Donald Trump who've long looked to Durham to expose what they see as biased mistreatment of the former president.

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision amid war

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest in the early hours of Sunday in a clear show of support for the war-ravaged nation. The six-man band that mixes traditional folk melodies and contemporary hip hop in a purposeful defense of Ukrainian culture was the sentimental and bookmakers’ favorite among the 25 bands and performers competing in the grand finale. The public vote from home was decisive in securing their victory. The band’s front man, Oleg Psiuk, took advantage of the enormous global audience to make impassioned plea to free fighters still trapped beneath a sprawling steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol following the six-man band’s performance.

Shootings near Milwaukee Bucks playoff game prompt curfew

Downtown Milwaukee will be under a limited curfew for the rest of the weekend and a massive watch party scheduled for Sunday has been called off after 21 people were injured in three separate shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game. Three people were injured Friday night in the first shooting, one in the second, and 17 in what police described as an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people, all just a few blocks from the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. All of the victims are expected to survive.

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month. That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust. Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

Putin warns Finland NATO membership would harm relations

HELSINKI (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned his Finnish counterpart that relations between the two neighbors could be “negatively affected” if Finland follows through with plans to apply for NATO membership. The Kremlin’s press service said in a statement Saturday that Putin told Sauli Niinisto Finland’s abandonment “of its traditional policy of military neutrality would be an error since there are no threats to Finland’s security.” The response came after Niinisto told Putin in a phone conversation that the militarily non-aligned Nordic country “will decide to apply for NATO membership in the coming days.” Niinisto told Putin that Finland’s security environment had starkly changed after Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

'Reprehensible': Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of a far-right candidate in Pennsylvania who is gaining traction ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. Oz has generally steered clear of rival Kathy Barnette. But Oz tells The Associated Press that Barnette is out of step with the GOP and would be unable to win the general election. Oz takes issue with a 2015 tweet from Barnette in which she wrote that “Pedophilia is a Cornerstone of Islam.” Oz would be the nation’s first Muslim senator, and he calls Barnette's remark “disqualifying.” The Barnette campaign hasn't responded to a request for comment.

Britney Spears says she's lost baby due to miscarriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears says she has lost a baby early in her pregnancy. Spears announced the loss on Instagram Saturday in a joint post with her partner, Sam Asghari. The pop superstar said in April that she was expecting a child with Asghari. Spears last year gained her freedom from a court conservatorship that controlled her life for more than a decade. The couple called the unborn child their “miracle baby” and say they will keep trying to have children together. The 40-year-old Spears has said she longed for a baby with the 28-year-old Asghari, a personal trainer, but also said the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship forced her to remain on birth control.

