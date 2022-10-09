AP News Summary at 8:05 a.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russian strikes kill 17 following bridge attack

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian rocket barrage pounded apartment buildings and other targets in the city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens. The blasts in the city blew out windows in adjacent buildings and left at least one high-rise apartment building partially collapsed. In recent weeks, Russia has repeatedly struck the southern city, which is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week. The overnight strikes came after an explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine.

'War crime:' Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being accompanied by the destruction, damaging and pillaging of historical sites and treasures on an industrial scale. Ukraine’s culture minister says Russian soldiers have helped themselves to artifacts in almost 40 Ukrainian museums. If and when peace returns, the preservation of Ukrainian collections of art, history, and culture will be vital so that survivors of the war can begin rebuilding. Tens of thousands of museum pieces have been evacuated away from the front lines and combat-struck regions. But many others are missing. They include an exquisite, rare golden tiara from the era of 5th-century warrior Attila the Hun that was stolen by Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing. She was the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers as they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people who were shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye.

Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Thai police are investigating a report that a CNN crew inappropriately entered the day care center while reporting on the aftermath of the massacre in the building that left more than 20 preschoolers dead. The head of the local township administration in northeastern Thailand told reporters Sunday that he had submitted his report alleging unauthorized entry onto the government property and that police were investigating. Authorities began looking into the incident after a Thai reporter posted an image on social media of two members of the crew leaving the scene. CNN tweeted that the crew had entered with permission from local health officials but later said it understands that the officials were not authorized to do so. Police say the journalists' visas were revoked.

'A time bomb': Anger rising in a hot spot of Iran protests

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Anger among civilians is rising in a majority Kurdish district in northwestern Iran that has become one of the hotspots of protests. The Associated Press spoke to six activists in the northern city of Sanandaj, 300 miles (500 kilometers) from the capital Tehran. They described an evolving protest movement that has shifted from mass gatherings to more scattered protests and other signs of civil disobedience amid a harsh government crackdown. Protests erupted after the burial of a 22-year-old woman who died in Iranian police custody and have persisted with protests in neighborhoods, schools, with burning tires and commercial strikes.

Opera singer flees Belarusian oppression to revive career

BOSTON (AP) — A Belarusian opera singer who almost lost it all for publicly opposing his nation's authoritarian leader is rebuilding his life in the U.S. Ilya Silchukou lives in suburban Boston with his wife and three children and teaches music to middle school students while he tries to revive his singing career. The baritone was the lead soloist at Belarus' national opera, but was fired for publicly opposing President Alexander Lukashenko after the nation's 2020 election, which many said was fraudulent. He has started performing again and is trying to secure auditions at major U.S. opera houses. His hope is to one day return to Belarus.

NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The league and players’ union said in a joint statement Saturday that the Dolphins followed the league’s protocol after the injury, but the outcome of the Tagovailoa case “was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted.” As a result, language addressing abnormality of balance/stability was added to the league’s protocol.

Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial

PARIS (AP) — The families of the 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris slammed into the Atlantic finally have a chance at justice. Aviation industry heavyweights Airbus and Air France are charged with manslaughter in a trial that opens Monday over the crash in 2009 of Flight 447. The worst plane crash in Air France history killed people of 33 nationalities and had lasting impact. It led to changes in air safety regulations, how pilots are trained and the use of airspeed sensors. But it almost didn’t come to trial. The companies insist they are not criminally responsible.

NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired two ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches were conducted from its eastern costal area early Sunday. The Japanese government also says it detected the suspected North Korean launches. The launches were the North's seventh round of weapons tests in two weeks and came hours after the U.S. and South Korea wrapped a new round of naval drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast.

Jalen Milroe, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas A&M, 24-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) needed two late stops from Will Anderson Jr. and the defense. Haynes King, subbing for injured starter Max Johnson, drove the Aggies (3-2, 1-2) 69 yards in the final 1:50. Jordan Battle appeared to end the threat with an interception in the end zone, but Brian Branch was flagged for pass interference. That set up one final shot from the 2 with three seconds left, but King’s pass to Stewart fell incomplete.