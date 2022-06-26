AP News Summary at 8:17 a.m. EDT

A ‘sucker punch’: Some women fear setback to hard-won rights

Reproductive freedom was one of the key goals of the feminism of the 1960s and 1970s. The women who fought for those rights recall an astonishing decade of progress from about 1963 to 1973. It included the right to equal pay, the right to use birth control, Title IX in 1972, and then Roe v. Wade, guaranteeing a right to abortion. Now they are not only shocked at the rollback of that right, but worried that if a right so central to the overall fight for women’s equality can be revoked, what does this mean for the progress women have made in public life in the intervening 50 years?

'We have to stay together,' Biden on alliance behind Ukraine

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — President Joe Biden is praising the global alliance confronting Russia over its war in Ukraine. Biden says the coalition of countries must ‘stay together.’ He says Russian President Vladimir Putin had thought he could play the countries off of one another and break down their resolve. But Biden says the coalition hasn't splintered “and we're not going to.” Biden commented during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz before leaders of the Group of Seven top economies opened their annual summit in Germany on Sunday. Biden also announced that G-7 nations will ban imports of Russian gold. Gold is a top Russian export.

EXPLAINER: Why Germany is pushing for a 'climate club'

BERLIN (AP) — At this year's G-7 summit Germany will push its plan for countries to join together in a ‘climate club' to tackle global warming. The idea was first floated by Yale economist William Nordhaus, who said the voluntary nature of existing climate agreements hasn’t resulted in sufficient progress. Members of the club would agree on ambitious emissions targets and exempt each other from climate-related trade tariffs. Experts say success depends on getting a critical mass of countries to join that would include major economies from Europe, North America and Asia. This could put pressure on major polluters in the developing world, such as China and India, to step up their efforts or see their exports slapped with tariffs.

Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says Russia has targeted the Ukrainian capital. Several explosions rocked the west of the city, with at least two residential buildings struck. AP journalists saw rescue services battling flames and rescuing civilians. Klitschko said four people were hospitalized and that a 7-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble. Lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that preliminary data suggest 14 missiles were launched against the Kyiv region and city. Meanwhile, Russian forces have been seeking to swallow up the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region, pressing their momentum after taking full control Saturday of the charred ruins of the city of Sievierodonetsk.

Carpe diem: In Ukraine, war turning love into marriages

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Ukraine’s war-time martial laws include a provision allowing Ukrainians, both soldiers and civilians, to apply and marry on the same day. In the Kyiv region alone, more than 4,000 couples have jumped at the expedited opportunity, seizing the day. One new husband proposed to his then-girlfriend in the opening hours of the Russian invasion. If death do us part, he figured, then let it be as husband and wife.

As Senate-confirmed justices end Roe, how will voters react?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The end of Roe v. Wade started in the Senate. The Senate Republican partnership with President Donald Trump to confirm conservative justices paved the way for the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on abortion rights. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell set the strategy in motion years ago, changing the Senate’s rules to achieve its goal. Trump and McConnell also had the backing of almost all Republican senators. Lawmakers head into the midterm elections in November with control of Congress at stake and elections serving as a referendum on the future of abortion access. Democrats vow legislation to protect abortion access and Republicans want to impose further limits.

Norway mourns victims of Oslo shooting with memorial service

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norway’s prime minister and members of the royal family joined mourners at a memorial service in Oslo Cathedral Sunday for the victims of a shooting in the capital’s nightlife district. A gunman opened fire in central Oslo’s bar area early Saturday, killing two people — a man in his 50s and and another in his 60s — and wounding more than 20 in what the Norwegian security service called an “Islamist terror act” during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. A suspect is in custody. Norwegian media have identified him as an Oslo resident who arrived in Norway with his family from a Kurdish part of Iran in the 1990s.

Destruction everywhere, help scarce after Afghanistan quake

GAYAN, Afghanistan (AP) — Villagers see destruction everywhere and help in short supply days after an earthquake devastated a remote region of southeast Afghanistan and killed at least 1,150 people. Those who were barely scraping by have lost everything. Many have yet to be visited by aid groups, which are struggling to reach the afflicted area on rutted roads. There are fears that help will come too late to the impoverished provinces of Paktika and Khost that straddle the country’s border with Pakistan. Aware of its constraints, the cash-strapped Taliban have called for foreign assistance. China joined countries in pledging nearly $7.5 million in aid. But the relief effort remains patchy for the latest calamity to convulse the country.

Survivors recount Mali's deadliest attack since coup

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Survivors have described how more than 100 people were killed in Mali in an attack by a Jihadi group just as villagers in central region were beginning to enjoy a peace deal signed last year in the West African country. At least 132 people were killed in several villages in the Bankass area of central Mali in the attack that lasted for two days and which has been blamed on jihadi rebels linked to al-Qaida, according to the government. Analysts fear it is the deadliest attack since mutinous soldiers toppled Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita nearly two years ago. Analysts say it shows that Islamic extremist violence is spreading from Mali’s north to more central areas.

Pride parades march on with new urgency

NEW YORK (AP) — Parades celebrating LGBTQ pride kick off in some of America’s biggest cities Sunday amid new fears about the potential erosion of freedoms won through decades of activism. The annual marches in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and elsewhere take place after at least one Supreme Court justice signaled, in a ruling on abortion, that the court could reconsider the right to same-sex marriage recognized in 2015. That warning shot came after a year of legislative defeats for the LGBTQ community, including the passage of laws in some states limiting the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity with children.

