AP News Summary at 8:05 p.m. EDT

Crush kills at least 149 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 149 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise further and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical condition.

Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says it will immediately suspend a U.N.-brokered grain export deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. The Russian Defense Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off occupied Crimea as the reason for the move. Ukraine has denied the attack and said the Russians just mishandled their own weapons. The Russian declaration came one day after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian move “predictable,” saying Russian delays have already backed up 176 grain ships at sea. Another Ukrainian official said Russia was starting a new world “hunger games.”

Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — At times these days, it can feel like the United States is on edge about threats to American democracy. And now there's been a new jolt, less than two weeks before Election Day. The violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home was a particularly savage reminder of the extremism that has coursed through American politics in recent years. And it's adding to a sense of foreboding with the Nov. 8 election nearly at hand. A new domestic intelligence assessment from the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies says extremists, fueled by election falsehoods, “pose a heightened threat” to the upcoming midterms.

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — What is known at this point about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is that a man broke into their home in San Francisco and severely beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer. The speaker's office says Paul Pelosi, who is 82, is expected to make a full recovery after surgery to repair a skull fracture. He also suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The suspect is 42-year-old David DePape. He is expected to be charged next week with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary. Police say the attack was “intentional,” not a random act.

Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Permitless carry laws in states including Kentucky, Idaho and Texas are creating a dilemma for police officers working the streets: They now have to decide, sometimes in seconds, if someone with the right to carry a gun is a danger. Advocates of the laws say they make people safer, because the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is to have a good guy with a gun. Opponents say that allowing anyone to carry a gun anywhere makes it more dangerous for ordinary people, and for police officers. The debate has unfolded as gun violence is on the rise nationwide.

Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania's GOP ticket

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Republicans have political winds at their back, but the party's nominees in Pennsylvania for governor and Senate are running dramatically different campaigns and targeting two very different types of voters. Campaign strategists say that dynamic is complicating a path to victory for Mehmet Oz, the heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity, in the Senate race and Doug Mastriano in the governor's contest. Strategists say it makes sense for Oz to avoid Mastriano because Mastriano's running a far-right campaign and trailing Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls. Strategists also say Mastriano is driving away the moderate voters that Oz will need to beat Democrat John Fetterman in the closely contested Senate race.

Affirmative action under threat as high court hears UNC case

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina was once a bastion of segregation. Today, the school takes account of race to make up for that history and to increase the number of Black students and other underrepresented minorities on campus. Its affirmative action program, using race among many factors to build a diverse student body, is similar to plans in place at other selective public and private institutions. But a Supreme Court that's twice blessed race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 19 years now seems poised to restrict their use or outlaw them altogether. The court is hearing two such cases on Monday, involving UNC and Harvard. They're the nation’s oldest public and private universities, respectively.

US storm survivors: We need money faster, less red tape

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation’s disaster aid system is broken and they want less red tape to get relief money. People who went through Superstorm Sandy or hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Ida gathered Saturday, 10 years after Sandy made landfall at the Jersey Shore. The gathering included victim advocacy groups from New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Puerto Rico. The survivors and their advocates have listed five reforms they say will help avoid the delays, runarounds and financial desperation they experienced. A Federal Emergency Management Agency official says the agency has to get taxpayer money into the right hands and is looking for a way to provide quicker relief.

Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97

NEW YORK (AP) — Prize-winning poet Gerald Stern has died. Stern's partner says he died at age 97 in New York City. Stern was one of the country’s most loved and respected poets. He wrote with spirited melancholy and earthly humor about his childhood, Judaism, mortality and the contemplative life. Stern wrote more than a dozen books and won the National Book Award in 1998 for the anthology “This Time.” He was sometimes compared to Walt Whitman because of his lyrical and sensual style and gift for wedding the physical world to the spiritual. Gerald Stern died Thursday, with no cause of death disclosed for the poet.

No. 1 Georgia pulls away late, wins 'Cocktail Party' 42-20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran for two touchdowns each, and No. 1 Georgia pulled away from Florida following a second-half scare to win 42-20 in the rivalry dubbed “the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” The defending national champion Bulldogs looked to be in trouble when the Gators scored the first 17 points of the third quarter and turned a 28-3 deficit into a one-score game. But the Dawgs answered with consecutive touchdown drives to seal their 10th consecutive victory. Georgia beat Florida for the fifth time in six years.