AP News Summary at 8:07 a.m. EDT

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's state-run news agency reported a powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of the country's east, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more. Wednesday's quake was one of the deadliest in decades. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise. Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6.1 earthquake near the Pakistani border. But quakes of that strength can cause severe damage in an area where homes and other buildings are poorly constructed and landslides are common. The disaster posed a major test for the Taliban-led government. The Taliban seized power last year as the U.S. planned to pull out from the country.

1/6 panel: Local 'heroes' rebuffed Trump, then faced threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has heard chilling, tearful testimony that Donald Trump’s relentless pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election led to widespread threats against local workers and state officials. The panel focused Tuesday on the “heroes” of democracy — election workers and officials who fended off the defeated president’s demands. The committee is focused on Trump's schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud. It heard from Arizona’s Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about pressure from Trump, including Trump’s call asking the Georgia official to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s victory.

Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Katie Britt has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama, defeating six-term Congressman Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump endorsed and then un-endorsed him. The loss ends a turbulent campaign for Brooks, a conservative firebrand who had fully embraced Trump’s election lies and had run under the banner “MAGA Mo.” But it wasn’t enough for the former president, who initially backed Brooks in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, but then rescinded his support as Brooks languished in the polls. Trump eventually endorsed Britt in the race’s final stretch after she emerged as the top vote-getter in the state’s May 24 primary.

'Heightened alert': Abortion providers brace for ruling

Harassment and violence have become common outside abortion clinics over the decades since the 1973 ruling legalizing abortion. Now providers and some in law enforcement are preparing for an increase in violence once the Supreme Court rules in a case that could end Roe v. Wade. They anticipate protests, harassment and other violence will increase in states where abortion remains legal. The National Abortion Federal and the hundreds of abortion clinics it represents have been on “heightened alert” since the opinion leaked. The Department of Homeland Security has warned violence is likely to increase on both sides.

Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to call on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. It's meant to ease financial pressures at the pump and reveals the political toxicity of high gas prices in an election year. Administration officials say Biden wants to suspend the 18.4 cents-a-gallon tax on gas and 24.4 cents-a-gallon on diesel fuel. If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Prices are averaging about $5 a gallon nationwide. Lawmakers in both parties have been skeptical of the idea. The Democratic president also wants states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.

Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says its debt-laden economy has “collapsed" after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity. In comments underscoring the country’s dire situation as it seeks help from international lenders, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament the South Asian country is “facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food. Our economy has completely collapsed." Wickremesinghe is also the finance minister tasked with stabilizing the economy. He said Sri Lanka cannot purchase imported fuel, even for cash, due to heavy debts owed by its petroleum corporation. The country is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund on a bail out, with a preliminary agreement expected next month.

Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The press freedom group Reporters Without Borders says it believes that a Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him were “coldly executed” in Russian-occupied woodlands in the first weeks of the war in Ukraine. The bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov were found April 1 in woods north of the capital, Kyiv. Reporters Without Borders said it sent investigators back to the spot to investigate the circumstances of their deaths. It said they found 14 bullet holes in the burned hulk of the dead men's car, and items apparently left behind by Russian soldiers. Reporters Without Borders released its findings on Wednesday and says it turned over evidence to Ukrainian investigators.

Top Texas cop: Uvalde police response was 'abject failure'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The head of the Texas state police pronounced the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting an “abject failure.” Col. Steve McCraw of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday in testimony before a state Senate hearing that there were enough officers and firepower on the scene to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building. McGraw also said officers would have found the door to the classroom where the assailant was holed up unlocked if they had bothered to check it. Instead, police with rifles stood in a hallway for over an hour, waiting in part for more weapons and gear. Then they finally stormed the classroom and killed the gunman. Testimony was scheduled to resume Wednesday.

Yellowstone park reopening after changes wrought by flood

WAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Visitors will return to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday as it reopens following record floods that reshaped the park’s rivers and canyons, wiped out numerous roads and left some areas famous for their wildlife viewing inaccessible possibly for months to come. Park managers are raising the gates at 8 a.m. Wednesday at three of Yellowstone’s five entrances for the first time since the June 13 flooding. That day, 10,000 visitors were ordered out after rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following several inches of rainfall that accelerated the spring snowmelt.

Climate change a factor in 'unprecedented' South Asia floods

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Scientists say climate change is a factor behind the devastating floods in Bangladesh and northeastern India. Although the region is no stranger to flooding, it typically takes place later in the year when monsoon rains are well underway. This year’s torrential rainfall lashed the area as early as March. It may take much longer to determine the extent to which climate change played a role in the floods, but scientists say that it has made the monsoon _ a seasonable change in weather usually associated with strong rains _ more variable over the past decades. This means that much of the rain expected to fall in a year is arriving in a space of weeks. Dozens have died and thousands are displaced in India and Bangladesh.

