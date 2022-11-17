AP News Summary at 8:07 p.m. EST

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

Deadly missile strike adds to Ukraine war fears in Poland

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than eight months ago, Poland has aided its neighbor and millions of its refugees. The Poles acted both to ease the suffering of Ukrainians and to help guard against the war spilling into the rest of Europe. But a missile strike that killed two men Tuesday in a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border brought the conflict home and added to the long-suppressed sense of vulnerability in a country where the ravages of World War II are well remembered. Anna Grabinska is a Warsaw woman who has extended help to a Ukrainian mother of two small children. She says war is the thing she fears most in life.

Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan, according to a legal filing. It warns that millions of Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January. The Justice Department is fighting to keep Biden’s plan alive after it was halted by two federal courts in recent weeks. It argues that if the government restarts student loan payments as planned on Jan. 1, millions of Americans will get billed for debt that was promised to be canceled. But if the government extends the payment pause, it will cost billions of dollars in lost revenue.

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death near campus last weekend were more than just college students and crime victims. Ethan Chapin was a triplet who spent his last day dressed up and dancing with his siblings at a sorority event. Xana Kernodle was funny and driven, and decorated her high school graduation cap with a quote about changing lives. Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves had grown up together, as much sisters as they were best friends. Both women were looking forward to making big moves next year. Now Ethan Chapin's family is finding solace in the legacy of memories he left behind.

Pelosi's big decision: 'There’s a life out there, right?'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder in their family home made her think about staying on as the House Democratic leader. She says she almost thought about being leader again because she “couldn’t give them that satisfaction” of intimidating her out of politics. Pelosi spoke to reporters Thursday at the Capitol after announcing she would step aside for a new generation of leaders. She will remain the congresswoman from California. Pelosi says she’s not sad about her choice to step aside but feels “balanced” in her decision. She has no plans to endorse a successor and no desire to meddle with the new leadership's vision.

EU shakes up climate talks with surprise disaster fund offer

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Climate talks appeared stalled late night Thursday on major issues going into the final day, but possibilities for a deal were buoyed by an unexpected proposal by the European Union on two of the thorniest issues, tying compensation for climate disasters to tougher emissions cuts. To applause, the EU executive vice president proposed a two-prong approach to create a pot of money for poor countries and an extra push for cutting heat-trapping carbon emissions by all countries and a phase down all fossil fuels, including natural gas and oil. But China and Saudi Arabia made clear they were reluctant to pony up to a compensation fund, while U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said he had to study it properly before commenting.

'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission vote Thursday on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the first time in more than a century.

Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt wins NL MVP award

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals has won the National League MVP award, taking the coveted trophy for the first time after a couple of close calls earlier in his career. The first baseman received 22 of 30 first-place votes and eight seconds for 380 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. San Diego third baseman Manny Machado finished second with 291 points after getting seven first-place votes. Goldschmidt’s teammate with the NL Central champion Cardinals, third baseman Nolan Arenado, came in third. The 35-year-old Goldschmidt batted .317 with 35 home runs, 115 RBIs and a league-leading .981 OPS this season. The seven-time All-Star was runner-up for NL MVP in 2013 and 2015, then finished third in 2017 — all with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race she lost

PHOENIX (AP) — Defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she’s assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters who had trouble casting ballots as she considers her next move. The Republican did not concede Thursday in her most extensive public comments since losing the election. Before the election, she refused to say that she would concede if she lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. She has pointed to long lines at some polling places and problems with ballot printers in Maricopa County. County officials say that all ballots were counted and that voters could go to any polling place in the county.

Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More bad news is coming from Ticketmaster for Swifties. Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday’s planned general public sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets because it doesn’t haven’t enough inventory. The ticket seller couldn't handle the millions of fans trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's stadium tour as the site crashed and leaving fans empty-handed. Ticketmaster says two million tickets for Swift's 2023 tour were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day. But millions were also left empty-handed as Ticketmaster said there was “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”